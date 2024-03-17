35 Products That Will Make You Say, “Where Has This Been All My Life”

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that perfectly dices onions, carrots, and celery in mere seconds. TBH, ingredient prep is like 60% of the battle, so this will help you knock out the hard part. Say goodbye to relying on food delivery apps and say hello to making dinner prep a breeze.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).
2. A nonaerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo if every time you run your hands through your hair it looks like you dipped your fingers in a jar of Crisco. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A bottle of Folex spot remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in larger sizes and packs).
4. A pack of food spikes ready to keep your green babies well-fed for up to two months straight! Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the lush greenery without worrying about checking soil nutrients and fertilizing every few weeks.
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17
Get a two-pack with 48 spikes each from Amazon for $10.95.
Check out our deep dive on the Miracle Grow plant food spikes for more info.
5. A pack of teeth-whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
6. A ChomChom hair roller here to remove that layer of hair that currently coats every single piece of furniture you own. Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).
7. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you're someone who finds themselves wiping away beads of sweat even when it's freezing outside. With these convenient bad boys, you can make it through the day feeling fresh and dry.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
8. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.90.
9. And an alcohol-free oral rinse so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart's content and no one will know. This mouthwash helps control bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't burn like Listerine. And just between you and me, it's so good, it's worth the morning swish dance.
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.68.
10. A leak-proof stackable lunch box from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection here to save you from having to pack your lunch in 10 different containers/baggies inside an oversized lunch bag. It’s equipped with four handy lift-out trays that make dividing ingredients a breeze, all while keeping everything separate without any unwanted mixing.
AND if you're not feeling the four sections on top, no worries! You can easily customize it to fit your needs, whether it's two sections, one big compartment for your sandwich, or anything in between.
Promising reviews: "I bought this and several other brands to try out and this was the winner and I bought several more. I eat a salad every day at work. This has good latches that have lasted for over a year and I am able to put a good portion into it. I have noticed that since I make my salads days in advance the gasket on the lid keeps the lettuce from going south in the bottom but keeps the croutons on the top side crispy, it’s like magic. I ended up buying two more. Sometimes my wife will put lettuce in the bottom and take the dividers out of the top and put a sandwich in it and has no complaints so I guess it could be used like a lunchbox as well." —Terryinfla
"I love this product. I have a teen daughter who is a very picky eater. This allows me to pack a variety of items for her. The different foods don't touch (which is another no no) and she has some options. It's also great if you like salads as you can keep your items separated and put together at lunch or dinner and everything stays fresh and not soggy." —rmp123
Get it from Amazon for $11.79+ (available in five colors and two sizes).
11. Plus, an Owala FreeSip stainless-steel water bottle that's blasting Stanley, Hydro Flask, and other viral tumblers out the water. It’s designed with a clever 2-in-1 spout so you can sip through the built-in straw or chug through a wide-mouth opening, all while keeping leaks at bay. With its 24-hour double-wall insulation, your drinks will stay just the way you like them. And the cherry on top? Its nifty loop for easy carrying wherever your adventures take you!
It's also designed to be easy to disassembled and cleaned, and the lid and straw are dishwasher safe! Oh, and the 24-ounce bottles are designed to be universally cup holder-friendly.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "Stanley who??? I absolutely LOVE this water bottle. Way better than other name brand tumblers with a straw that sticks up! Love that the straw is covered, and the water bottle has a carry loop making it easy to carry when your hands are full. So much easier to drink from and you have the option to drink from the straw or sip. This is truly leakproof and keeps drinks cold for hours! It's also durable. I have dropped it a few times and there wasn't even a scratch on the bottle. I will definitely be ordering more!" —BAJ
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four sizes and 22 colors).
12. A slide-away storage bag if you've been looking for a legit solution to make post-playtime cleanup easier. Simply gather up all of your little one's toys, place them on the mat, and use the drawstring to neatly deposit everything into the basket.
Watch this parent's demo on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is absolutely genius! This is the best product to hold your kids Legos! Any bigger and the bag would be to heavy to carry. I don’t understand what other reviews are saying about not having the top close, yes the top doesn’t zip but there is a zipper tucked nicely inside the bag so if it does fall over nothing comes out. Looks very nice in a bedroom, doesn’t look like a toy bin." —