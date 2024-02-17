28 Products That Proved Reviewers Wrong In The Best Possible Way

1. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair!
Check out our Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "Bought this instead of Olaplex because it seemed like a cheaper alternative. Didn't have high expectations because of the price but JUST WOW. After one use my hair was shiny, soft, and NOT CRISPY anymore. It did not feel oily. Not sure how often I'm supposed to do this treatment but I think once a week should suffice. My hair hair type is straight Asian hair that has been bleached into a balayage. Did not mess up my color or anything. Hope this review helps you :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.70.
2. A set of Bluapple freshness balls — just by existing in the same space as your fruits and veggies, these can extend their lifespan and save you a ton of money in the process. No more wasted trips to the grocery store just because your bananas and bell peppers went bad too soon!
BluApple is a small business that was founded 2009 to help combat food waste. Just snag a refill kit and refresh your freshness ball with a new packet every three months.
Promising review: "I didn't really expect this to work, but it was so cheap I figured it was worth a try. I can't believe a head of iceberg lettuce was still crisp after two weeks in the fridge. It's not a miracle — it did not seem to help my cilantro last longer, but if I can stop throwing away a fraction of the produce I currently toss each week, I think it's worth it." —momin8er
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eye primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that vibrant ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day.
Promising review: "I was skeptical whether this actually worked but I decided to give it a try. Usually my eye makeup is all smudged within an hour due to my hooded eyes. However, this little miracle kept my makeup looking good all day long. The second picture is after seven hours of use and right after a very intense cardio workout that left me sweaty from head to toe. I can’t say enough good things about this product." —Linea Wigginton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A lemon-scented cleaning gel, because admit it — we all have cookie crumbs in between our keyboards and dust all over our car's air vents. This gel will help get the tiniest of particles right out and won't stick to your hands. It's also reusable!
Promising review: "I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13. Before using it people kept telling me they could barely hear me and the voice to text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about 3–5 minutes and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. My phone calls are so much clearer (from what I'm told) and the voice to text works like the day I bought the phone. I can't recommended this product enough. It was more than worth the money. Plus, I can use it for so many more things. I am so happy I bought this and it worked way better then I could ever ask for." —Rob and Katie
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then finish up with a foot scrubber to ensure there's no dead skin left behind.
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds (boasting a whopping 237,000+ 5-star ratings) so you can listen to your favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled wires. Not only do these offer an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, but they also help block out surrounding noise. One reviewer even said they get a clearer sound from these than their Bose headphones.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about buying these as the price was incredible, but after reading an article and the reviews I took the plunge — and I must say I'm impressed! The sound is great, the range is much farther than any of the other wireless earbuds I've had in the past! I love the recharging case and the fact that they lock into place in the holder. The fit is great, and they come with additional ear pieces to ensure that you size is included. Although I can't yet speak to battery length, I have confidence that they will last as long or longer than any others out there. So JUST BUY THEM! Edit: I have found the noise cancelling to be excellent, and the range is impressive!" —James Moses
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors and two models).
7. A concentrated allergen spray if you ever feel like your sinuses are under attack from pet dander and dust, and you’re looking for some relief. Whether they're airborne or lingering on surfaces, this spray reduces the presence of allergens like a superhero.
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.
Promising review: "I read all the amazing reviews but remained skeptical that this could work for me. My asthma is terrible in the winter, as I am allergic to my cat and it gets worse once our heat goes on. I spray this on all of my furniture, in the air, and on my vent covers every day and I have noticed an incredible difference in my symptoms in the last few days. It’s really wild. I just got more on subscription because it’s that amazing. We still vacuum regularly and have air purifiers on but those measures still didn’t help that much until I added in this spray." —Grace Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. A set of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you don't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use them consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I purchased this whitening pen. I've tried several products with just OK results so I had pretty low expectations. This whitening pen gave fantastic results and was super easy to use. I didn't have any sensitivity and there was no bad taste in my mouth from it. I will be purchasing again!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll help you fly through making dinner because (in my opinion) prepping your fresh ingredients is the most time-consuming part. This handy gadget allows you to chop, slice, and julienne your veggies in record time. This chopper also features a built-in storage container to prevent messy countertops.
10. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil to moisturize and help repair raw, damaged cuticles and peeling nails. If you ever wanted to get that salon finish without having to go to the salon, this is like having a personal manicurist in the comfort of your home.
11. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this off the recommendation of a friend and didn't have the highest of expectations. I already have a lint roller that works in this way, with the fuzzy grip, and it doesn't compare to regular lint rollers. This ChomChom however, worked better than I thought! Started it off on a few pet beds and bedspreads and was impressed with the hair removal. Definitely will keep using this!" —Green Sardine
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
12. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to get that Kylie Jenner pout (without needles). This set comes with a daytime formula featuring ginger essence to give you that extra ✨ plumpness ✨ and a nighttime formula with mint to repair and moisturize.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about this product but it really does help. My lips are thin and dry and this helped a lot. Also, it looks great over or under lipstick or all by itself. Nice gloss. There is a little tingling sensation but not bad at all. I will re-purchase this again when I run out!!!" —D. Hillman
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
13. Some seamless bra liners for when boob sweat just won't allow your day to be great. This amazing invention absorbs sweat and provides a barrier that prevents the underwire from digging into your skin. Now you can wear that cute top without worrying about any discomfort or sweat stains.
Promising review: "I honestly wasn't expecting much from these. I am DD so I was leery about buying a medium, but the chart was right. These are so comfortable and stayed in place all day. Didn't even feel them. At the end of the day, my underboob is usually gross and sticky (live in a desert area) but with these the area was completely dry!! I was so surprised and happy!" —jerry5234
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in women's sizes M–XXL and in three colors).