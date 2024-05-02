33 Products That Prove We’re All A Bit Icky At Times (It's Not Just You, I Promise)

1. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.90.
2. Plus, a stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
Get it from Amazon for $8 (also available in packs).
3. And an alcohol-free oral rinse so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart's content and no one will know. This mouthwash helps control bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't burn like Listerine. And just between you and me, it's so good, it's worth the morning swish dance.
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34.
4. A powerful callus remover with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber.
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." –Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available as a two-pack).
5. A wart-removing gel you can apply right where it's needed without it dripping all over the place. Infused with the power of salicylic acid, the gel will get to work drying out the warts. And since life doesn't stop for anything, the kit even comes with some waterproof patches to keep them out of sight and prevent them from spreading.
Promising review: "I had five awfully painful plantar warts on my foot for about four months. They were all about a 1/4 inch apart on the ball of my foot and I had a massive one under my second toe. It was becoming hard to walk with how painful they were. This was a Hail Mary and it worked phenomenally. The gel coats well right where you apply it. It doesn’t have an awful stench. I applied it every three to four days for a couple of weeks. I noticed the pain was less and less until I didn’t notice any. Last night I was actually able to pull and peel the remains of the dead warts out!! Kinda gross, but kind of cool. Seriously, this product works. If you have annoying warts...this is the answer!!!" —CJ805
Get a kit with the gel and 12 patches from Amazon for $13.27.
6. A keloid reducer in case you just got a new cartilage piercing but don't remember signing up for the little bump that keeps growing in size. This stuff helps heal and reduce that unwanted guest before it gets any bigger so you can refocus on your new bling.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85.
7. An ear-washing bottle for when you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out. All you have to do is insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and flush all those little nuggets out. It'll seem like you struck a gold mine.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
8. Maximum-strength antacids if you've found yourself walking up in the middle of the night from your own belching. Packed with 1000 mg of calcium carbonate, these chewable tablets are on a mission to help banish heartburn, tame indigestion, and ease a sour stomach so you can go about your day without pesky acid reflux tagging along.
These vegan tablets come from Wonderbelly (a small business) and are free from talc, dyes, parabens, artificial sweeteners, dairy, and gluten. Plus, the packaging is made from recycled materials!
You can learn more about antacids at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I discovered this last year, and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast-acting, and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." —Marissa
Get 60 tablets from Amazon for $10.79 (available in four flavors and a variety pack).
9. A facial hair trimmer (with over 45,000 5-star ratings) ready to make your grooming routine a whole lot smoother. You can use it for your nose and ears if you're tired of dealing with those unsightly hairs, and reviewers say it gets the job done safely without any pulling or tugging.
You can also use this to remove excess hair around your eyebrows and beard.
Promising reviews: "I got this for my nose hairs. I was really worried it would pull or pinch my hairs causing pain and watery eyes, but to my surprise it doesn’t pull or pinch at all. It is easy to use and does a good job." —Jamie
"Once I hit my 30s, I noticed more little nose and ear hairs that need to be dealt with — UGH. This product is PERFECT for dealing with them. Works great and, because of how it's designed, there's no risk of cutting yourself. I also like the weight of this trimmer — it is sturdy and doesn't feel cheaply made." —Patrick Ford
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
10. Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream that's the real deal and may transform your flimsy, easily breakable nails. With the help of powerful ingredients like calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins, your nails will grow to be strong and beautiful.
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
11. A pack of cold sore healing patches infused with hydrocolloid magic, creating the ideal environment to not only speed up your skin's healing process but also help ease any discomfort, minimize blistering, and even stop scabs in their tracks.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. It’s been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $13.98.
12. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller if your skin creates more oil than a KFC. This roller removes excess shine from your face WITHOUT disturbing your makeup. It's also super portable so you can just toss it in your bag, and you don't have to be seen awkwardly patting your face with blotting papers in the middle of the day. 🙅🏽♀️
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on tiktok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.