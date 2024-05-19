31 Products That Blew Reviewers Away After They'd "Tried Everything Else"

1. An easy-to-use ear-washing bottle if you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out. All you have to do is insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and flush all those little nuggets out. It'll seem like you struck a gold mine.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "This product is awesome and completely exceeded my expectations! We have been struggling with excessive ear wax build-up with my 4-year-old son and we tried everything else and he would cry and scream if we did anything to his ear. It took two tries but we got all the impacted earwax out. The first time I used water and apple cider vinegar and the second time just warm water. Both methods worked equally well. I tried it myself and it feels a little weird but doesn't hurt. My son doesn't mind doing it and watched TV the whole time. Would definitely recommend this product for young children!" —Alix H.
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
2. A set of brush scrubber drill attachments, which attach to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you, saving your elbow grease for something else — like popping open a bottle of wine after a long day's work of cleaning.
Drill Brush is a small business founded by a car wash owner, Anthony LaPolla, who had carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean rims without the strain of hand scrubbing. Tony started selling the design in 2007 and has since expanded the product line to include varying stiffnesses (each marked by a different color) to handle all sorts of cleaning tasks.
The set includes three brush head attachments: a flat 2-inch detail brush, a flat 4-inch brush for large surfaces, and a rounded brush for corners.
Promising review: "I really am happy I purchased this! I had a nasty stain on our RV carpet and I tried everything to get it out. Nothing would work. I used this with my drill and carpet cleaner and it cleaned it! I did use the same carpet cleaner before I got the drill but no matter how much I scrubbed, the stain won. But this must really beat the carpet fibers compared to hand scrubbing. I have not used it for anything else but this is very cool attachment set for people who can use these to clean. Definitely saves the hands from hard work." —Ratatat
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in various brush stiffnesses).
3. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This serum leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — no wonder it has over 64,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I’ve experienced issues with my face for over 10 years. Extremely dry sensitive skin. Been to multiple dermatologists. You name a prescription or over the counter, I’ve tried it. Even tried laser. Didn’t help! Horrible rosacea. If I put a ounce of makeup on my face it flairs my rosacea. Everything I’ve tried has only made my skin more irritated blistered and flaked at times painful. I hated leaving home due to the condition of my face. I’ve seen this product on TikTok for months. Decided to give it a try. I applied to my face and waited for the stinging burning and redness to appear like all the other lotions, serums, and potions I’ve tried. I was pleasantly surprised. Very impressed, a miracle serum." —Nana
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
4. And the SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream that can help reduce fine lines and dark spots. It contains shea butter, aloe, and jojoba oil to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
SeoulCeuticals is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dry sensitive skin. I am prone to acne and also get eczema patches all over just because of how dry I am. I would use great products to moisturize but I would still have gross flakes all over my face after the day. I have tried oils, creams, literally everything and I was at a loss. I thought it was just my skin type — NOPE! I use this morning and night and my skin doesn’t flake at all (even with makeup) and it’s gotten visibly more soft and less texturized. I love this stuff." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
5. A set of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you don't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use them consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising reviews: "This product actually works! I’ve smoked for over 30 years and my teeth have never been more white! I think I’ve tried everything out there. I have finally found something that works. ! I will be sticking with this one!!!!" —MattK
"I’ve tried the toothpaste and strips, and they either didn’t work or made my teeth sensitive. This stuff has been the best. Easy, effective, and doesn’t make my teeth sensitive!" —Bsk
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
6. A fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream developed with dermatologists — this eye cream is like a secret spell for banishing pesky dark circles and puffiness. It's all thanks to a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid working together to nourish your skin and keep the eye area looking fresh and bright.
Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews, but I would be remiss if I didn't tell everyone how wonderful this product is. I am about to turn 55 and for the last 10 years I have have been seeing very bad bags under my eyes. I've tried everything and nothing works. But since I added this product to my routine, I have seen a reduction in those bags and the area around my eyes look younger. It works and it is affordable. It has no scent, it moisturizes well, fine for sensitive skin, etc. This will always be in my daily routine. It's magic!" —Carla Gitlin
Get it from Amazon for $11.75.
7. A heat-activated anti-humidity spray that Chris Appleton (a celebrity stylist who works with Kim K) keeps in his own arsenal. If you've ever had a keratin treatment, this gives similar results by essentially waterproofing your hair to resist humidity, which in turn prevents frizz and boosts shine. Sleek, glass-like hair, here we come.
This is the OG formula recommended for straight, wavy, or curly hair that gets frizzy. There's also the Extra Strength Dream Coat recommended for extremely dry, dehydrated, or extremely curly/coily hair; and the Dream Coat for Curly Hair recommended for wavy or curly hair as it'll leave you with bouncy, crunch-free curls.
To use, apply it on damp (not wet) hair, then blow dry with tension to activate the product. For best results, Color Wow recommends using this after every 3–4 shampoos!
Promising review: "Hair nirvana. If you struggle with dry, coarse, unmanageable hair like I have, this is the product to buy. I am literally stunned at how much I love my hair now after just one use of this product. STUNNED. I have fought with my hair for years, I couldn’t ever find a product that made my hair feel silky (the way it feels after I leave the salon). I have color-treated hair, and have tried everything — I purchased every Moroccan Oil product with zero results. Then I read an article stating JLo’s hair stylist uses this WOW product on her, so figured, I’ll take yet another chance. One word: WOW!!! It has given my dry stiff annoying hair new life. It looks tamed, silky, I can’t stop touching it because I never thought I could have hair like this outside the salon. BUY THIS PRODUCT!" —Beth, Boston MA
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
8. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to deliver relief right where it's needed. It's small enough to fit in a purse or pocket, and can be used on the go whenever a migraine attack strikes.
The Migrastil migraine stick comes from small biz Basic Vigor.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines for at least 10 years and have tried everything under the sun for it. I am a nurse. I can't take a few of the other meds (looking at you Fioricet) due to my job. And that also makes me super skeptical of natural remedies. So you can trust me when I say this WORKS. I am sitting here 30 minutes after application. Had a nice right-sided migraine solid 7/10 pain curling in a ball in a dark room practically blind in my right eye levels of pain. Now I am down to a manageable 2/10 writing this. It's cheap enough you may as well try it out, and besides skin sensitivities, it's far lower on the side effect scale. Getting another one now to keep in my work bag." —Amanda M
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
Read BuzzFeed's Migrastil migraine stick review for more deets!
9. A travel-friendly nonaerosol mattifying powder shampoo to swoop in and rescue your hair while in between washes. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
BTW, this is vegan, cruelty-free, and benzene-free! Check out this dry shampoo on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "Loveee this! I have the oiliest scalp. This dry shampoo is the holy grail! I tried EVERYTHING!!! From the most expensive to affordable. Nothing compares!" —Amazon Customer
"I’m a licensed hair stylist and have tried every dry shampoo under the sun. I have my favorites, but the one that leaves my hair feeling the way I like irritates my scalp. This stuff is EVERYTHING! I go several days without shampooing and this product absorbs excess oil like a champ AND leaves my hair feeling soft and moveable. With no grumpy scalp! The tapping application is easier than a spray, and it’s weirdly fun!" —Rebecca LaRocque
Get it from Amazon for $18.
10. A Trtl travel pillow because even though you're packed on a plane like a can of sardines, that doesn't mean you should have to compromise your sleep. This neck pillow helps keep your head upright so you don't arrive at your destination exhausted and with an achy neck. This will also prevent you from nodding off on your neighbor, ensuring everyone can enjoy their flight in peace!
Promising review: "Every now and then something clever comes along that you wonder how you lived without. And this is one of those things, provided you fly a lot. For sleeping, the window seat has the advantage of a bulkhead that you can wedge a travel pillow against and get some rest. But 2/3rds or more of the folks onboard don't have this luxury. Enter the Trtl pillow. Wrap it around your neck, positioning the built in support to cradle your head to one side or the other and you're set. It will adjust to fit anyone, is comfortable and will easily fit in even the smallest carry-on bag or purse. I've tried the horseshoe pillows, I've tried the memory foam 'logs' and just about everything else you can think of. This is, by far, the best for those seats that don't have a window." —Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A rubber broom if it seems like pet fur is just embedded into your carpet no matter how many times you vacuum. This durable rubber head attracts hair to pull it out with ease, and also works on wood and linoleum. *Plus* its built-in squeegee is perfect for cleaning up any spills or messes your fur baby may have left behind.
Promising review: "Holy cow! I have two dogs who shed a ton, a golden retriever and a miniature border collie. I bought an area rug about a year ago, and once the dogs started rolling on it, the color completely changed! I bought a new vacuum thinking that would help, I spent a lot of money on cleaning liquids and powders specifically for carpet, but nothing brought the original color back. I bought this on a whim thinking, 'Why not? I've tried everything else.' The first time I used it I got a furball the size of my medium-sized dog! And the same the second time! You have to put some elbow grease into it and go over the area multiple times, but my rug looks almost brand new! I think if I use it once a week, I'll be able to keep my rug looking clean. I also really like the adjustable handle and that it has a squeegee as well as the rubber bristles. It would work on other types of flooring besides carpet." —Destiny
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.
12. And a ChomChom pet hair roller, which boasts over 130,000 5-star ratings (!) and works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Promising review: "The one roller to rule them ALL! No words. I’m positively dumbfounded at the amount of hair and other debris this pet hair remover picks up! I’ve tried everything for the cat hair and to my frustration nothing really works *well*. THIS PRODUCT HAS CHANGED THE GAME COMPLETELY!!! I just got it today and after just a few short minutes I knew it was a winner, by far. The pictures I shared in my review were from a once-over on my bedding that I just lint rolled 3-4 days ago. I was so giddy with the result I ran around my mother’s house where two more cats live (including one long hair) and hit a bunch of the surfaces there. I am in disbelief at the amount of hair this thing picks up. It leaves nothing behind." —Felicia G
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).