51 Products Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About (And, Yes, They’re That Good)

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
2. A powerful callus remover with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber.
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." –Amazon Customer
3. A set of hotel pillows so you can get the same blissful sleep that you got when you returned back to your hotel after a night out in Vegas. This super soft pillow holds its shape with memory foam, and no matter if you're a side sleeper or a back sleeper, it'll provide the comfort you need to be knocked out in minutes.
Promising review: "I have spent so much money searching for a good pillow. I was afraid it was going to be a lost cause. After reading the reviews I was hopeful. I’m pleased to say my search for good pillows is over. These pillows are so soft and fluffy. I don’t have to flip them in the middle of the night, like others. These pillows hold their shape, softness, and comfiness. If you’re looking for a pillow that you can lay your head down and just zonk out, I highly suggest giving these a try." —Terri Danelen
4. Wet & Forget shower cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
5. A hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Iceland glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost you need on days when you've hit snooze one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
6. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods in case your cup of French vanilla dark roast has been tasting a bit...off lately. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making your normal cup of coffee, then watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
7. A Panoxyl foaming wash over 41,000 reviewers have given 5 stars. This maximum-strength face wash contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, the highest over-the-counter concentration you can buy. It's also antimicrobial, which means it's fighting off the bacteria that causes acne in the first place and preventing new breakouts from forming.
Promising review: "This stuff works like magic. I’m 33 and I’ve dealt with bad back acne since I was a teenager. After one week of using this, my back is night and day different. Just remember to not wash it off immediately. Let it sit on your skin for about two minutes for it to work. —Filburt_Turtle
8. A pair of compression gloves to bring some relief to your sore, aching hands after a long day of typing reports. These gloves are breathable so you won't have to worry about your hands getting sweaty after using for an extended period of time.
Promising review: "I was feeling pain and discomfort in both hands for the past few weeks, so I decided to look into purchasing some sort of compression gloves. I got these within two days and started to wear them immediately and found them to be very comfortable. Within two or three days my hands were feeling so much better. Since they were fingerless, I started to use them during the day and while on my computer. After about a week my hands were back to normal...no more pain or discomfort. So anyone out there with arthritis or carpal tunnel pain, do yourself a favor and get those gloves. They are well worth the money and you too will be thanking them." —Juliette
9. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base that won't have you feeling like you're wearing a mask all day. This primer also has a blurring effect that reduces the appearance of pores and gives you a velvety smooth canvas for your makeup.
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that gives instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
Promising review: "Hands-down best mascara. My mom bought me a variety set for Christmas and you would have thought she had given me gold. I am just obsessed with it!!! Lengthening, volumizing, low cost, what’s not to love?!" —Vanessa Curran
11. CeraVe's Hydrating Cleanser, which is like a tall glass of water for your skin with its hydrating trio of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin. It's gentle enough to use day or night, on any skin type. So if you like to wake up with a refreshing cleanse or want to wash off the day after a long night out, this cleanser has your back (or, in this case, your face).
12. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey you can pour on *almost* everything. This topping is so versatile, one reviewer even drizzled it on vanilla ice cream. The sweet sticky notes of honey hit your tongue first, and just when you think the party's over, a little kick of spice sneaks up from behind. It's a flavor roller coaster you're going to want to ride all the way to the end.
Promising review: "This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." —Martha Romeus
13. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 230,000 reviewers gave 5 stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime so you can listen to your music while working or listen in on a Teams meeting without the risk of your headphones dying mid-meeting. These are also great if you want to work from a coffee shop every once in a while to drown out the white noise background.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I never leave reviews but I've been on the hunt for a pair of wireless buds forever without having to pay the AirPods price and I finally found them! I work from home and I used them all day for work on Zoom calls yesterday, an hour-long phone therapy session, and another few hours of work after that. Throughout the day there was no crackle or static, no dropped sound, everyone said they could hear me very clearly, and with a house full of people and a crying baby — I heard almost NOTHING. They easily connected to my phone and my computer. And at the end of the day I still had 40% battery left. If you don't want to spring for AirPods, these are worth the money." —Ceton Tate
