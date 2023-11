51 Products Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About (And, Yes, They’re That Good)

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.

Promising review: "I never leave reviews but I've been on the hunt for a pair of wireless buds forever without having to pay the AirPods price and I finally found them! I work from home and I used them all day for work on Zoom calls yesterday, an hour-long phone therapy session, and another few hours of work after that. Throughout the day there was no crackle or static, no dropped sound, everyone said they could hear me very clearly, and with a house full of people and a crying baby — I heard almost NOTHING. They easily connected to my phone and my computer. And at the end of the day I still had 40% battery left. If you don't want to spring for AirPods, these are worth the money." —Ceton Tate

