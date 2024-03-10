28 Products To Help Make Your Mornings More Productive

Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!

Note: You have to pair this with the Switchbot hub to use the voice control function and control it from anywhere. Otherwise, you can just control it using the app within Bluetooth range.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin

Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).

