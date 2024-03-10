28 Products To Help Make Your Mornings More Productive

1. A handheld milk frother so you can skip the coffee shop and actually make it to work *early* (your boss will be so proud). You can create all sorts of delicious foam-based drinks, from classic lattes to trendy dalgona coffees and even perfectly blend up a cup of matcha. Plus, it's available in gorgeous styles like walnut, crystal quartz, and rose gold that'll make you feel (and look) like a barista in your own kitchen.
Just don't forget to pick up some AA batteries at the same time, or who knows when you'll actually get around to using it.
Promising review: "Beautiful frother. I ordered the white with rose gold, and looks so beautiful with my matching rose gold Ember mug. Excellent quality and froths so well! I mix my collagen powder and oat milk and it makes my coffee taste even better! I love making lattes as they come out perfect. Love this frother and highly recommend it to everyone! The best one on the market!!" —WSBlue430
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 45 styles).
2. A cute undated daily planner you can use to plan out your whole day, from setting priorities and listing out appointments to tracking meals, snacks, and even your water intake. This planner has so many useful sections to help keep you productive and organized — there's even a daily gratitude line at the top!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler that'll keep your online status active in Slack or Teams without giving away that you've stepped away for a "extended" bathroom break after that questionable breakfast burrito.
TechH8 USA is a small business based in Austin, Texas, and makes tech accessories.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in seven styles).
4. A hassle-free breakfast sandwich maker allowing you to whip up a delicious breakfast in just five minutes! This little appliance features several nonstick layers designed to cook a variety of fresh ingredients, including eggs (with or without cheese!) sausage, bacon, bagels, and biscuits.
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in mint and coral).
5. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler because who wouldn't want to switch up their hair game without frying their lovely locks? All you have to do is wrap slightly damp air around the satin-covered rod, leave it in overnight, and 💥 BAM 💥 wake up with beautiful bouncy curls.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
6. A SwitchBot Smart Switch button pusher letting you turn on and off light switches and your coffee machine without lifting a finger. You can install this faster than you can say "Alexa, what time is it?" thanks to the simple peel-off sticker — and speaking of Alexa, this Bluetooth device can even sync with voice assistants (including Siri and Google Assistant) so you can sit back and relax.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Note: You have to pair this with the Switchbot hub to use the voice control function and control it from anywhere. Otherwise, you can just control it using the app within Bluetooth range.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).
7. An exfoliating mitt for when there's not enough time for your six-step shower routine but you still want that *deeeep* clean feeling. This mitt is made out of a fiber that's rough enough to visibly lift dead skin away but also buffs and smoothes, leaving your skin velvety soft.
Reviewers also use this mitt to exfoliate before getting a spray tan, and then to help remove it when they're ready.
BTW, Dermasuri is a small business that sells various body exfoliating products!
Promising reviews: "I was amazed at how much dead skin was on my shower floor. I felt so clean afterward. It is nice, not heavily abrasive; just enough to get the dead skin off, and leave your skin so soft." —Ervinlena A. King
"Oh. My. God. Just buy it. If you think you’ve ever actually exfoliated before, you haven’t. These make self-tanner come off SO easily and it’s literally GROSS how much skin came off of me. I’ve never felt my skin be this soft in my life. Make sure you follow instructions and don’t use soap first! Absolutely a must-have for anyone who uses fake tans or anyone who has dry skin!" —AJM
Get a pair from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a two-pack).
8. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, perfect for my fellow night owls who are up until the wee hours of the morning scrolling on TikTok. This concealer provides medium coverage that'll have you looking fresh-faced and ready to take on the day in no time. It also won't dry out your skin, so you can rock bright eyes for hours without any discomfort.
Promising review: "Part of my morning routine. This concealer is loved by both my daughter and myself. I don’t wear foundation, but I do apply this to the shadows under my eyes. My daughter has acne and uses this as a concealer before she applies her foundation. Both of us use this product every single day, and therefore this product is a part of our auto-shipment and shows up every month, the price of this product is already amazing but as a part of our auto-shipment, we get an additional 15% off and I love that it just shows up at my door each month. My daughter and I both have different skin tones, but this works perfectly for each of us in the manner that we need. I would highly recommend this product. This product is not greasy and it doesn’t get cakey like some concealer/foundations." —Moriah s. Ruhnke
Check out our full Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $8.08 (available in 18 shades).
9. A weekly pill organizer saving you time and hassle when it comes to staying on top of your daily meds. At the start of the week, just line up your medications and vitamins day by day and pop them through the silicone lid — it's as easy as that.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four colors).
10. An airtight cold-brew maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. You can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
Promising review: "This has made my morning routine so much smoother! I love how easy it is to use, and it really feels like a high quality item. I never have to worry about leaks or spills, and it's nice to be able to have a sealed pitcher for the fridge when I'm not brewing coffee." —Victoria D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.19+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
And check out our full Takeya cold brew maker review for more deets!