30 Products That'll Honestly Make You Question Why You Ever Settled For Anything Less

1. A collagen-coating hair treatment that'll have your dry, brittle, or frizzy hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts, and after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "This mask is a holy grail for my hair. It makes it incredibly smooth, soft, and revitalized. I loved it so much that I bought my mom one as well." —Maneet Gill
Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
Read our Elizavecca's CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. A set of cleverly designed ceiling fan pulls to take the guessing game out of whether or not you're about to pull the wrong chain. Reviewers say they're the perfect length so you don't have to find something to stand on just to use them.
Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor (when you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?). As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" —LHD
Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in six finishes and packs).
3. A Panoxyl foaming wash over 40,000 reviewers have given 5 stars. This maximum-strength face wash contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, the highest over-the-counter concentration you can buy. It's also antimicrobial, which means it's fighting off the bacteria that causes acne in the first place and preventing new breakouts from forming.
Promising review: "This stuff works like magic. I’m 33 and I’ve dealt with bad back acne since I was a teenager. After one week of using this, my back is night and day different. Just remember to not wash it off immediately. Let it sit on your skin for about two minutes for it to work. —Filburt_Turtle
Get it from Amazon for $9.28.
4. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll help you prep all your fresh ingredients in a flash (which is generally the most time-consuming part of cooking). This handy gadget allows you to chop, slice, and julienne your veggies just by pushing down on the top, with a built-in storage container to catch your ingredients and prevent any mess.
This chopper comes with four interchangeable blades: a small and large dice blade, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
BTW, Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five styles and three colors).
5. An ear-washing bottle if you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out. All you have to do is insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and flush all those little nuggets out. It'll seem like you struck a gold mine.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
6. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
7. A pack of discrete bra strap holders, aka the ultimate life hack for every bra wearer out there! The handy clips on either side will keep your bra straps up and securely in place — no more having to readjust every five minutes.
Promising review: "Since I started using these clips, I haven't had to pull up my straps a single time! I used to have to pull them back up a dozen times a day. No more. Now I can put on my bra and then just forget that it is there. I don't notice any change in the fit of my bra. I wear a large cup size and the last thing I wanted was to add to that. However, with the straps fully extended on my bra, I find the fit to be essentially the same as before. The only difference is that the straps stay in place. If you've ever struggled to keep your straps up, you owe it to yourself to try this product." —K. Howe
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97 (available in 10 color combos).
8. A bunch of silk tulips I'm sure will have people wondering how you have the time (and money) to *always* have a vase of fresh flowers. These artificial flowers are made out of a silk material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever.
Promising review: "They look real, and I get a ton of compliments on them. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and are shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great!" —Abbey S.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in dozens of colors).
9. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.91.
10. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A keloid remover in case you just got a new cartilage piercing but don't remember signing up for the little bump that keeps growing in size. This stuff helps heal and reduce that unwanted guest before it gets any bigger so you can refocus on your new bling.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
12. Bio-Oil, a multi-use oil packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of dark marks. This nongreasy body oil helps to retain essential moisture in your skin so you can stay hydrated and give your skin the love it deserves.
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).