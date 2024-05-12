These 33 Products Can Help With Those Awkward "I'd Rather Not Talk About It" Situations

1. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers so you don’t have to live out your own version of Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. These little lifesavers are the perfect companion for bra-free days, offering ultra-discreet coverage that's totally waterproof.
Promising review: "You know when your life gets better after you purchase a specific product? Well, this is that product. With this Texas summer weather approaching, wearing a bra is like sticking your breasts in a straitjacket! I slapped these bad boys on today and went braless in a white tank top! I'm a happy woman!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two sizes, two styles, and five shades).
2. A keloid reducer in case you just got a new cartilage piercing but don't remember signing up for the little bump that keeps growing in size. This stuff helps heal and reduce that unwanted guest before it gets any bigger so you can refocus on your new bling.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85.
3. A pack of cold sore healing patches that'll be your discreet sidekick when you have a big job interview or hot date coming up. It’s infused with hydrocolloid magic, creating the ideal environment to not only speed up your skin's healing process but also help ease any discomfort, minimize blistering, and even stop scabs in their tracks.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. It’s been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $13.98.
4. A pack of DressWeights designed to keep any Marilyn Monroe moments strictly to the silver screen. These clever little wonders adhere to the bottom of your dress, keeping it from flying up — a lifesaver on those gusty days when the weather decides to get cheeky.
Dress Strong is a woman-owned small business based in New York City. The weights are reusable and the adhesive on the back should last for about six uses (with proper care).
Promising review: "This is the best thing I have ever bought. I cannot recommend it enough. I live in the UK, and you know British weather. I always wear dresses to work, and it's always a problem on the train platform with the wind. OMG what a life changer. I got to work and just started telling it to all my coworkers, and I told all of my friends. Honestly, do yourself a favor and buy this. Oh, and it doesn't ruin the fabric, and it's so easy to change from different dresses, and it stays on. Yes, I absolutely recommend it." —Fabia Moizao
Get one set from Dress Strong on Etsy for $18.99.
5. An easy-to-use ear-washing bottle if you feel like you’ve been saying “huh” more often than usual lately. It might be time to ditch those cotton swabs that only seem to push wax deeper in instead of out. This handy tool flushes out all those little nuggets and gunk like hitting the jackpot in your very own earwax gold mine.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "This product is awesome and completely exceeded my expectations! We have been struggling with excessive ear wax build-up with my 4-year-old son and we tried everything else and he would cry and scream if we did anything to his ear. It took two tries but we got all the impacted earwax out. The first time I used water and apple cider vinegar and the second time just warm water. Both methods worked equally well. I tried it myself and it feels a little weird but doesn't hurt. My son doesn't mind doing it and watched TV the whole time. Would definitely recommend this product for young children!" —Alix H.
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
6. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of peach fuzz that's peeking through your foundation, ruining the entire look. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face as a flawless canvas.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least two to three times a week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.
7. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.90.
8. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper to ditch that awkward white, yellow, or brown tint on your tongue next time you're about to flash your signature tongue-out, peace-sign pose. This little doohickey is a game-changer, sweeping away all the gunk, and leaving your breath smelling fresh.
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
Get it from Amazon for $8.27 (also available in packs).
9. Plus, an easy-to-use tonsil stone remover in case you’ve ever found yourself in a bit of a sticky situation with bad breath, despite being a brushing, flossing, and mouthwash-swishing superstar. This tool will help you remove those pesky tonsil stones hiding out and causing mischief. It’s as simple to use as it is effective, complete with silicone-tipped attachments that sneak behind your tonsils like a ninja in the night.
If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can perform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.
These also come with an LED light to get right to the source of the problem.
Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyway, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but I couldn't get rid of them, and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in two colors and a multipack).
10. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you're someone who finds themselves wiping away beads of sweat even when it's freezing outside. With these convenient bad boys, you can make it through the day feeling fresh and dry.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
11. A fast-acting antifungal tea tree balm crafted with some of nature's finest ingredients — like cleansing tea tree, purifying eucalyptus, and soothing lavender oil — to help clear up athlete's foot, ringworm, and those mysterious rashes that pop up when you least expect them.
Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere, and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like my elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away by how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes, it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been, and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom
Get it from Amazon for $36.32.