56 Things You Might As Well Add To Cart Because The Reviews Are Astounding

1. A super efficient Oxo Tot grape cutter for anyone with kids — or just a love for grapes and cherry tomatoes. 🍇 Super efficient and easy to use, it slices grapes into perfect, bite-size pieces in a blink, making snack time fun and safe.
See why one parent on TikTok loves it here! It also works well for slicing berries, olives, and a variety of other fruits, according to reviewers!
Promising review: "Our 2-year-old and 10-month-old LOVE grapes and cherry tomatoes, and it was a chore to quarter them manually. This gizmo made it a breeze! My only complaint is that the grapes/tomatoes kind of roll a bit before being cut, and some of the resulting pieces are a little bigger. Otherwise, 5/5 — would DEFINITELY buy again and recommend to others!" —Abby K
2. An Elizavecca hair protein treatment that'll have your dry, brittle, or frizzy hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This deep repairing mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed!
Promising review: "Bought this instead of Olaplex because it seemed like a cheaper alternative. Didn't have high expectations because of the price but JUST WOW. After one use my hair was shiny, soft, and NOT CRISPY anymore. It did not feel oily. Not sure how often I'm supposed to do this treatment but I think once a week should suffice. My hair hair type is straight Asian hair that has been bleached into a balayage. Did not mess up my color or anything." —Amazon Customer
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if “rank” isn’t a strong enough word to describe the state of your garbage disposal. Not only does this cleanser get rid of that funky smell, but it also cleans the underside of the splash guard, which is often overlooked in the cleaning process.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
4. An exfoliating scrub mitt that'll have you thinking you're a snake shedding skin. This mitt is made out of a fiber that's rough enough to visibly lift dead skin away but also buffs and smoothes, leaving your skin velvety soft. Reviewers also use this mitt to remove spray tan!
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
"I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
5. A paco of teeth whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
6. A zero-effort, no-scrub, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you work on other tasks that have been piling up. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
7. The ever-popular Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant useful for clearing out pores and evening your skin's texture and tone. It's gentle enough to use daily, unlike those other gritty face scrubs that feel like you're sandblasting your skin.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!! Also sorry for the nasty pictures haha." —hc
8. A set of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because there's a reason your coffee has been tasting a little *off* lately: You just need to clean your Keurig. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making a normal cup of coffee and watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there. No need to buy a new machine. 🙌🏽
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
9. An oil stain remover with the power to rid your concrete driveway or patio of those gnarly oil spots that seem to have been there for ages. Just add a small amount to the area, wait for it to dry, then brush it away — it’ll be like they were never there.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well, it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
10. Howard wood polish and conditioner because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture. Not only does this magical elixir make your wooden furniture look shiny and new, but it also acts as a protective coating. That means you won't have to worry about those horrid scratches or water stains ruining your beautiful pieces.
It enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood, and it's designed for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring, but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish, and I am amazed with this product." —nicole feather
