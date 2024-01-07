31 Problem-Solving Products For Those Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

1. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
2. A nose wax kit in case you're tired of constantly having to trim or pluck those unsightly hairs during your morning routine. Everything is included in this kit so you can say goodbye to those worries for up to four weeks.
Note: The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But, of course, it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs, you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.
Promising reviews: "This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid. 😉" —Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." —Julie J.
3. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
4. An ear-washing bottle if you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out. All you have to do is insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and flush all those little nuggets out. It'll seem like you struck a gold mine.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
6. An oddly satisfying Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel for those times you look down at your little piggies and think, "Dang, I need a miracle." You just slip on these booties and let the magic happen — but let me warn you, the peeling process can be a bit...interesting. It's like watching a snake shed its skin for the next 5–7 days. But! Your feet will look SO much better with no more cracking, tough skin.
Promising review: "I've used this foot peel a number of times and have always had great results. First, it smells wonderful and is easy to use. After a few days, you will notice your skin starting to peel right off. It's magic. A word of advice: Do not use two weeks before you need to wear sandals or go barefoot — I like to do it in early spring so I'm ready for summer." —ryan owen
7. A keloid remover in case you just got a new cartilage piercing but don't remember signing up for the little bump that keeps growing in size. This stuff helps heal and reduce that unwanted guest before it gets any bigger so you can refocus on your new bling.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
8. A stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
9. A collagen-coating hair treatment that'll have your dry, brittle, or frizzy hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts, and after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "This mask is a holy grail for my hair. It makes it incredibly smooth, soft, and revitalized. I loved it so much that I bought my mom one as well." —Maneet Gill
10. Bio-Oil, a multi-use oil packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of dark marks. This nongreasy body oil helps to retain essential moisture in your skin so you can stay hydrated and give your skin the love it deserves.
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
11. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty for those days you're feeling a bit ~stuck~ and it seems like you're straining a little *too much* just to go. This contraption helps you achieve a more natural position for doing your business, making it easier and quicker.
Promising review: "I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." —P.W.
12. An antibacterial butt acne-clearing lotion if you switched laundry detergent and broke out everywhere, even on your bum. This lotion has no harsh chemicals and contains plant extracts that make it moisturizing, reparative, and gentle on the skin.
Promising review: "This product is gentle on the skin, but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering...I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." —Billie B
13. The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
14. Some seamless bra liners for when boob sweat just won't allow your day to be great. This amazing invention absorbs sweat and provides a barrier that prevents the underwire from digging into your skin. Now you can wear that cute top without worrying about any discomfort or sweat stains.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
