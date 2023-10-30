42 Practical Products For Frequent Flyers

1. A super comfortable Trtl pillow in case you find yourself in the middle seat on a 14-hour flight to Japan. This neck pillow is designed to help keep your head upright, reducing the risk of neck aches and allowing you to arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and relaxed. This will also prevent you from nodding off on your neighbor, ensuring everyone can enjoy their flight in peace!
Promising review: "I love this travel pillow! As someone who travels frequently for work and leisure, I try to get sleep on planes whenever I can so I am ready to go when I land. However, when bulging discs in my neck developed a few years ago, I tested six or seven different types of travel pillows and couldn’t find a pillow that gave proper support and didn’t aggravate my injury. Then I found this cozy little gem!!! I have now had my Trtl for about six months, and it’s been a game-changer. I am able to get some of the best sleep I’ve gotten on planes without further aggravation to my neck. It’s easy to pack around once you get to your destination, so you don’t have to have a travel pillow hanging off your bag. I also appreciate how easy it is to take apart to wash — with so many germs on planes, I like that I can wash it without worrying about ruining it." —Henninsa
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).
2. Or an inflatable wedge pillow you can place on the tray table and rest your head against, saving yourself from neck cramps and drool stains.
Promising review: "I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13-hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward, but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." —Elizabeth B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. An Apple AirTag for when your luggage ends up in Italy but you just landed in Taiwan. This little device can attach to your belongings and help you keep track of them using the "Find My" app on your phone. Or, leave it in your car and it'll lead you right to where you parked so you're not wandering around the airport lot like a lost puppy.
You can put the AirTag on Lost Mode to receive a notification when it's been detected by the Find My app. And even reviewers who didn't lose their luggage said having one of these gave them peace of mind, as they could always tell their bags were close by!
Promising review: "We travel a lot and saw this featured on GMA! We immediately bought two for each of our suitcases! It is an awesome product! It’s very easy to connect to the Find My Phone app and it really does keep track of your luggage! It even gives you messages if you are away from your luggage. We really highly recommend this product!! It is well worth the price!!" —Ken Anstead
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
4. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 233,000 reviewers gave 5 stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime to block out all the unwanted noise around you so you can get the much-needed sleep you deserve. You'll be dozing off to the soothing sounds of Miles Davis or Beethoven instead of being jolted awake by a screaming infant.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I love these SO much. I'm a budget traveler so I usually have long days of driving, layovers and plane rides. My previous headphones would ALWAYS die and usually during the first hour of my flight. These ALWAYS last me through a day of traveling. I hardly ever hear the low battery warning because they just go back into the charging case. The case keeps battery pretty well too and I usually charge it about once a month (I typically use them about 4 hours a week when I'm not traveling). I really like that these have a red light that shows when the earbuds are actually charging. I've had some in the past that I thought were charging and weren't." —Eden
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A luggage-mounted cup caddy to ensure your beloved venti iced chai latte (with two pumps of brown sugar syrup) and blueberry muffin remain securely in place as you dash to your boarding gate.
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Promising review: "We travel by air a lot, and this is great for your carry-on luggage when you have no hands. We always get a drink in the airport. So this helps a lot." —Rhonda Bolash
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 23 colors and patterns).
6. Some in-flight earplugs made to help reduce horrendous ear pain due to the pressure change from taking off and landing during a flight. These earplugs slow the shift in air pressure that enters your ear, reducing overall discomfort. No wonder reviewers are calling these a game changer.
Promising review: "I have a terrible problems with my ears, while flying. These earplugs did their job. I am usually in tears at the end of the flight and I travel a lot. I used these earplug and the noise is minimized, I did not get the aching of my ears, and I didn't have to pop my ears. These are only ear plugs I have ever used, but they were great!!!" —Denise
Get a pair from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in larger packs).
7. A collapsible water bottle designed to not take up so much space in your personal bag when flying, which will have you feeling light and free while on the go. Plus, you won't have to keep buying $15 water every time you're thirsty, which is also a win.
Promising review: "Bought these for my friends who travel frequently. Saves them from spending lots of cash on bottled water! The best feature is these bottles collapse with a securing strap. Pack 'em and get the bottle out when needed. These can fit in almost any crossbody or larger bag!" —LUV2OPR8
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles and multi-packs).
8. A clear toiletries case in case it often feels like you're playing hide and seek with your favorite lip balm and hand cream. The see-through panel helps you locate exactly what you need without having to waste time digging through and unzipping every single bag you packed.
Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved.
Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.
Get it from Truffle for $75+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
9. Or a similar compact version for weekend gateways so TSA agents can easily see what you've packed, meaning no more awkward searches or delays.
Promising review: "I travel frequently and have been looking for a TSA liquids bag that opens on three sides like a case, as opposed to just on the top (like a zip-top bag.) This case fits the bill. At first, it seemed much smaller than the other toiletry bag I had been using, but I found I could fit the same amount in this case. The items were much easier to access in this case because it opens on three sides instead of just one." —CJ G-E
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
10. An AirFly audio transmitter allowing you to use your own high-quality Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to tune in to in-flight entertainment. With the ability to connect up to two pairs at once, you can even share the entertainment with your travel buddy. And don't worry about running out of juice on those long-haul flights — this device has a battery life of 25+ hours.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina, and has just 20 team members! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
Promising review: "I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plugs into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy) and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have several devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
11. A pair of compression socks made to prevent you from looking like you swapped feet with Violet from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. These socks offer the support needed for when you're not able to get up and move around for a few hours and reduce the discomfort of swelling.
Promising review: "I am an audio engineer and travel a lot for work. My job can be pretty hard on my legs and feet, typically resulting in cramped calves, shin splints, and exhausted legs. I received my first pair of these as a gift from a runner who said that her marathon friends swore by them. As well they should. I have not done a set-up or tear-down day without wearing them and it has made a world of difference. My calves no longer cramp up, my shin splints have abated, and my legs feel like I could keep going each time. The same for flying — I have no edema on my ankles after a long flight and I feel like I could sprint through the airport. I recently bought a second pair and plan on increasing my collection of them. I think I've even turned a couple of co-workers on to them. These socks are essential for doing my job." —Jamie Ballew
Get them from Amazon for $18.80+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).
And check out our full Physix Gear compression sock review for more deets!
12. And an in-flight foot hammock, aka the ultimate game changer — once you hang it on the arms of your tray table and rest your feet on the cushion, you'll never want to travel without it again. Not only does it prevent soreness and swelling, but it also gives you a chance to put your feet up and relax🤤. But please y'all, wear some clean socks. We don't want to be that person on the plane with stinky feet, do we?
Promising review: "This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW. This thing is great!!" —Queen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
13. A travel wallet made to easily store and find things while constantly on the move. There are a bunch of pockets to organize everything you might need, like your passport, cash, ID cards, and boarding passes. It also has a wrist strap so you can keep it close to you.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "This wallet is durable, chic, and spacious. The lining is very soft and feels expensive. From the design to the material to the zippers and snaps, it's well made. I ordered it in rose gold, and it's a beautiful color. I travel frequently and love the boarding pass pocket. I recommended it to my sister and mom, who also love theirs! They ordered in yellow and bronze and were also happy with the color." —Brianna Graham
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).
14. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask that doesn't apply pressure to your eyelids (unlike flat eye masks), helping you drift off into dreamland faster than you can say, "Jet lag who?" This light-blocking mask will give you much-needed sleep so that by the time you land at your destination, you won't be a puffy-eyed zombie.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "I have been sleeping with a sleeping mask for years now, I like the complete darkness around me when I close my eyes, it’s just so much easier to relax, and fall asleep. This is just beyond amazing. First of all; the elastic is of great quality. It’s thick wide and adjustable. Second, the fabric is so soft. There is a cavity inside the sleeping mask for the eye so my eyelids are not in contact; GREAT PLUS. I travel a lot and use my sleeping mask on the plane. All others have made my makeup look horrible after I wake up, but these, you can even see I closed my eyes. I cannot recommend these enough. They changed my sleeping habits, no irritation and no light coming through. I absolutely love mine! I got mine in black :) —Anette Normark
Get the set from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).
15. An anti-blister balm capable of preventing blisters even after walking around the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, which feels like it's EASILY 10,000 steps.
Promising review: "I normally get horrible blisters on the bottoms of my feet. no matter what socks, sneakers etc I wear when doing any lengthy walking. Last summer I was in so much pain at the end of each day spent at Hershey Park. And after six hours at Universal Orlando, I was nearly crawling because the blisters were like pillows on the bottoms of my feet. Then I came across a Pin for this product. I am so SO SO happy I bought this! Just got back from two days at Hershey Park. Used it both mornings under thin socks with my normal, everyday NB trainers. NO BLISTERS!!!!!! Not. A. ONE!!!!!! I actually am not dreading a return trip to Universal Orlando, and all the walking associated with airports and such." —Martha C. P
Get it from Amazon for $9.
16. A pill organizer equipped with eight compartments to keep all of your medications sorted in one compact case without having to squeeze bulky pill bottles into your carry-on.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $6.97.
17. A lightweight, compact, and high-speed portable charger for when you're eagerly waiting for your Uber but you spent the whole flight catching up on Love Is Blind, so now your phone battery is at a mere 10%. This small but mighty charger is capable of charging Apple and Samsung Galaxy devices lightning fast when in a pinch.
Promising review: "I travel a lot and a friend of mine recommended I look at a charging box. This has changed the way I travel. I use it in the airport if I can't find an outlet or if the airport is smaller and I don't have access to the lounges. I use it on the beach so I can stay out there for hours and not have to worry about my phone dying. I keep it in my purse for fairs, carnivals, church, parties, even the club, etc. My phone is always charged!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in black or white).
18. A TSA-friendly 16-piece travel toiletries set so you can breeze through security checkpoints without a care in the world. These travel-sized bottles allow you to bring all the essentials you need, from your Olaplex shampoo and conditioner to your Native body wash and lotion.
The set comes with four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that everything fits in.
Promising review: "I travel A LOT. This kit makes taking the products I want/need with me easy. There's never any leakage, spillage or surprise explosions. Everything stays in the vessel you put it in. They are easy to clean. There are labels includes if you are one who loves organization. It is approved by all airlines. Perfection." —Corrine
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
19. Or a stunning set of Cadence containers to hold a variety of items such as medications, small jewelry, and skincare in minimal space. These magnetic containers connect together so no need to worry about them getting lost, and they come with labeled tiles so you know what's inside each jar.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
BuzzFeed Shopping's Abby Kass is a fan: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day.
"They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in many customizable labels and eight colors).