24 Organization Products So You Can Hide All Your Junk In Plain Sight

1. An upholstered storage ottoman with gold metal legs to elevate your living space. This unique piece can also really help reduce clutter by doubling as a storage spot — and as a serving tray with a simple flip of the lid.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman: "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).
2. A full-length storage mirror with six LED lights that's not your average mirror, oh no. It's got a secret compartment behind it that opens up to store all of your necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. It also lights up when you open it, which kinda feels like you just opened a treasure chest of goodies.
This rectangular cabinet has five shelves, two drawers, one bracelet rod, one ring cushion, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots. To install it, just pop it over your door or mount it on the wall. The door hangers are included.
Promising reviews: "This is probably the best purchase I have ever made on Amazon. This is very well-made. Like incredibly well-made. It stores sooo much stuff!!! My daughter loved it and now I am eyeing one for myself. My daughter had jewelry and trinkets everywhere in her room. This put everything neatly in one space. It's elegant and well made. Mirror + jewelry holder = game changer." —Linnette
"I love, love, LOVE this jewelry cabinet!! It is perfect in EVERY way! There is a ton of space for all sorts of various styles of jewelry, and the LED lights in the top are super helpful to light up the inside...this is a MUST-BUY in my opinion!" —Erika
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in nine colors).
3. A cable-concealing box because nobody wants to see a bunch of cords just hanging out. (It's like trying to watch a movie, but all you can focus on is the mess behind the TV!) This box is large enough to cover a whole power strip, making your space look sleek and tidy.
Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a women on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" —Chidi
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
4. Some under-bed storage containers if your closet is busting at the seams with baby clothes, stuffed animals, or pillows, and everything is going to tumble over if you attempt to pull something out. With these, you can simply pack things in and slide them under the bed for easy access whenever you need them.
Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium. I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn
Get it from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in five colors and sets of two or four).
5. A discreet litter box enclosure to turn that eyesore into aesthetically pleasing furniture. This piece has a side cutout to allow your cat to freely enter and exit the enclosure, and cabinet doors on the front so you can easily remove the litter box when it's time to clean.
There's a removable interior panel and a cat hole on the side that measures 8.9-inches x 10.3-inches.
Promising review: "I agonized over which cat furniture to choose to hide my cat's litter box when moving to a smaller apartment space...I am happy I went with this one, which looks really nice. The instructions were surprisingly good and easy to follow; putting it together was simple. You can put the door on either side, and you can also leave out the middle part to fit a larger box." —Wynne
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in seven colors and with or without a top that opens).
6. A slide-out storage tower narrow enough to slide in and make use of that awkward gap between your fridge and counter (or washer and dryer). You can store pet food cans, cleaning supplies, or any other knick-knacks you can think of.
Promising review: "We needed some storage solutions for our tight kitchen space. I thought about building a larger slide out pantry next to the fridge (if you google it, you will find a ton of options), or buying a much costlier wall mounted slide out spice rack. Then I came across this, and my wife said perfect. I was worried about the quality being flimsy, and I figured that I would end up having to replace it soon after. However, I am very pleasantly surprised, and extremely happy I did not spend the time and money to go with a costlier option. This little storage rack is sturdy, well balanced, and very easy to move around. This was a very simple, quality, and cheap solution to an otherwise complicated and expensive problem. Assembly took all of five minutes, it blends right it with our white kitchen, and I'm very pleased with this purchase." —Alex R
Get it from Amazon for $31.31.
7. An easy-access toy storage unit if “chaotic hellscape” isn’t a strong enough way to describe the state of your child’s play area right now. These fantastic shelves are equipped with nine roomy storage bins, perfect for effortlessly stashing away toys while ensuring your little ones can still easily reach for their favorites.
Promising review: "I was taken by surprise how small the box was when it arrived and pleasantly surprised with how much I can fit! It’s very easy to put together. Definitely recommend if you need to find a quick storage space for your children’s toys!" —Triplets
Get it from Amazon for $35+ (available in two colors).
8. Plus, a four-tier book storage rack to swoop in and rescue their teetering stack of books.
Promising review: "I bought this for my son’s nursery and I was pleasantly surprised with how well the quality is for the price! Easy to put together and holds so many books. It is smaller than expected, but it ended up being the perfect size for his room. Very happy with my purchase!" —Marissa Hafen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 11 styles).
9. A sofa arm caddy to keep all your essentials (like the TV remote and a bag of Twizzlers) within arm's reach and not scattered throughout your living area.
It also fits under a seat cushion or a mattress.
Promising review: "Perfect for my needs. I had surgery on my right hand and needed a place for the items I would need during recovery while my hand is splinted. I purchased this armrest organizer to put on the left side of my recliner and it works perfectly! This organizer hasn't slipped at all and I'm pleased with the smooth cotton fabric. There is plenty of room for the items I need like my phone, iPad, TV remote, etc." —CLH
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).
10. A surprisingly sleek and stylish entryway shoe organizer for anyone who's tired of tripping over shoes every time you walk into your apartment. It's designed with two convenient flip-out drawers that can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes; plus, it doubles as a versatile hub for all your daily must-haves: car keys, mail, dog leashes, you name it!
Check out an unboxing and get a closer look at it on TikTok! Of course, you could also position two of these side by side if you have the space.
These feature interior shelves that can be adjusted or removed, depending on the type and size of shoes you want to store. The graphic above (and on the listing) shows what shoe sizes can be accommodated!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (also available in three other styles).
11. An ingenious over-the-door laundry hamper, aka a magical laundry fairy that allows you to toss in your dirty clothes as you take them off, preventing them from piling up on the floor (or that random chair in the corner of your room) in the first place.
Promising review: "Huge space saver. I live in a VERY small apartment, so floor space is limited. I have an amazing system in place using this over-the-door hamper that keeps my house looking clean and organized. Having the hole at the top to throw clothes in is so easy. Loading the washing machine is also really easy as it has a zipper at the bottom to allow the clothes to fall right in. 10 out of 10, would buy more!" —Stephanie Sharp
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and sets of one and two).
12. A makeup organizer to hold all of your beauty products if you have zero counter space. This mini vanity is designed with a clear cover so you can quickly see exactly what you're looking for. And! It's so spacious, one reviewer said it's big enough to hold several full-size products.
You can also get it with a storage container for your makeup brushes!
Promising review: "I am thrilled! This organizer is not only functional but also adds a touch of elegance to my vanity. The thoughtful design includes dedicated compartments for brushes, lipsticks, and various cosmetics, keeping everything in its place. The transparency of the display case allows for quick and easy access to my makeup essentials. The quality is excellent, and the sturdy construction ensures durability. It's a fantastic addition to my beauty routine, making my mornings more organized and efficient. Highly recommend to fellow makeup enthusiasts!" —Aloha Cheeks
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in two colors and three bundle options).
13. Hidden bookshelves if you don't want to keep sacrificing your cozy seating area for extra storage. You can mount your books to the wall, freeing up floor space and giving your books a stylish new home.
The small bookshelves are designed to hold up to 15 pounds and the large bookshelves are designed to hold up to 20 pounds.
Promising review: "In the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up I'm like, 'WOW WOW WOW, these are AMMMMAAAZZINNNNNGGGG!!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $17.19+ (available in two sizes and in sets of three).