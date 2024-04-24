27 Little Upgrades That'll Have You Canceling Plans To Hang Out In Your Backyard Instead

1. A bestselling double cotton hammock so you can kick back in your own cozy cocoon without a care in the world. This sturdy steel setup is your quick fix to the age-old "no trees to hang a hammock" problem, making your dream of lounging in a hanging haven a reality.
Promising review: "This is an amazing hammock! The bright colors, the sturdiness and the very easy setup. It took myself and my sister in law about five minutes to setup. I put this hammock in my backyard, had some visitors for a couple of weeks and they used it very very regularly, to read, sleep, and just lounge. The only thing that may bother some people is that when lying in it the sides come over and wrap you like a cocoon. But I love it!!" —Juliet, Florida
2. A pack of motion-activated lights, because the fun doesn't have to stop just because the sun went down. They come equipped with solar panels, letting you light up all those shadowy corners without adding a cent to your electricity bill.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
3. And a pack of solar-powered stake lights to put an end to your nights of tiptoeing down a dark walkway, fearing a misstep might send you tumbling. These lights are both practical and a magical upgrade for your walkway, offering two fantastic lighting options: classic white for a sophisticated glow, or vibrant multicolored lights sure to make every night feel like a celebration.
Promising review: "These are incredible!! I like using the color feature in winter when it's drab outside, but once my gardens bloom, I stick to white. I have purchased these five times, and it's going to be six. I bought the first set two years ago and just purchased my newest set. I put the old ones right next to the sets I just purchased and had never changed the batteries on the original ones...they were still bright so I never needed to. They are beautiful!!" —mosey
4. A sprinkle of fast-acting lawn repair formula ready to turn your patchy yard into a lush paradise. This grass seed repair minimizes the effects of unsightly pet urine spots, digging disasters, and worn-down high-traffic areas. Watch as your lawn transforms into a picturesque Windows home screen, complete with grass swaying in the wind.
Promising review: "This stuff is a miracle! I know it says patch repair but we had an entire bare backyard that needed tending to. I mixed two bags of this stuff with a 2-lb bag of grass seed and of course raked the yard and tilled to over turn the dirt, spread this stuff and watered 2–3 times a day lightly. I even forgot about it one day and still to my surprise I had nice grass growing all throughout the backyard. Our backyard is very shady so I didn’t expect these great of results we also have a dog that runs around the yard constantly barking at airplanes and people who walk by. Still this stuff is going strong, very impressed." —Amazon Customer
5. A high-voltage bug zapper ridding your yard of mosquitoes, gnats, and flies (oh my!) in an impressive 2,100-square-foot range, making your outdoor gatherings more enjoyable and hassle free.
Promising review: "It will kill any flying insects like mosquitoes, gnats, flies, horse flies, fruit flies, house flies, moths, bees, wasps, and pretty much anything else that's flying around lol! I use this anywhere it's dark. It has a blue-violet light that attracts flying insects, and the voltage electric grid zaps them on contact, you can hear them being zapped and you're like yes! I like that I don't have to put up with the smell and mess of those nasty sprays that take your breath away and leave a big mess behind. I also don't have to worry about all my little pets and kids smelling that spray.
"It's so lightweight and easy to use; you can hang it everywhere you like. It doesn't have to warm up and starts working when plugged in. I love it ZAP! The best part is it's easy to clean, when the dead bugs fall onto the tray you just use the brush that's provided. The bulb is replaceable, so if it starts being less effective at attracting flying buys, you can replace it and the bugs will continue ZAPPING. This is a good buy. 💯" —Maija solaja
6. And a garbage guard for when you just want to sit back, relax, and enjoy your evening...when all of a sudden, you hear this agitating, grating noise of flies buzzing around the garbage can. This little gizmo sticks inside your garbage can and releases an odorless vapor that keeps bugs at bay for a whopping four months.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc)." —Michael E. Bradley
7. A portable 100-inch screen that'll make outdoor movie nights feel like a cinematic experience. Set it up with a mini Bluetooth projector (compatible with TV sticks, your phone, and more) and enjoy entertainment under the stars with family and friends, creating unforgettable memories in the comfort of your own backyard.
Reviewers say it's lightweight (for moving around) but very sturdy once set up, so a light breeze won't blow it over.
Promising review: "I love the size and the fact that it takes five minutes to set up and five minutes to take down. Very portable and lightweight to carry. Very sturdy. I would highly recommend." —Kathi
8. A patio table mosquito net enclosure acting as a personal bouncer, making sure those winged party crashers aren’t buzzing around ruining the mood. And! When those uninvited guests aren’t around, you can simply tie back the netting to open up the space.
Promising review: “We bought this for a rather large umbrella over our table in the back yard, and used it for the first time last night. We were less concerned about mosquitoes because we have a service to eliminate them — it's the bees that were disturbing our outdoor meals and events. My wife hosted a few friends last night, and they all fell in love with this. They've all been fighting with bees lately, and they were not bothered once by any bugs. Every friend bought the netting on the spot. Also, when you're inside the netting sitting on chairs, it's almost as if the netting is invisible; most of the time you can't tell whether it's even there, especially at night.” —Sara Olshanky
9. Or a pack of mosquito dunks formulated to decrease the presence of mosquitoes over time, allowing you to reclaim your outdoor sanctuary. These dunks are infused with BTI, a bacteria that's toxic to mosquitoes and their larvae, but safe for wildlife. Just drop the dunks into any standing water, and within hours, it will eliminate both mosquitoes and larvae for up to 30 days.
You can learn more about BTI, the bacteria in mosquito dunks, at the CDC.
Promising review: "Mosquitoes where I live are fierce! For the first time in years I have been able to enjoy hanging out in my beautiful backyard, which is full of trees and flowers. Why? Because I put out six containers of water with one Mosquito Dunk disk each. There are no more mosquitoes! This product is a miracle. The dunks are extremely simple to use and cost hardly anything. They last a month. Completely efficient. I will use this for the rest of my life. Thank you to whoever figured this out!" —Alberta
10. A tree swing that beckons both kids and adults alike with playful swinging under the treetops and moments of serene, gentle swaying that can calm even the busiest of minds. It can hold to 900 pounds, withstand the elements, and reviewers say it’s pretty easy to put together.
Promising reviews: "This swing is so worth it! I recently bought my first house and bought this for my nieces/nephews. Not only do the kiddos love it but so do us adults!!! I’m about 130 pounds and have sat on it with my nieces and swung with no problem. My fiance and dad have both sat on it as well. It’s very sturdy. Easy to put together. It will keep your household entertained anytime you go outside." —Angelina
"Fun for grownups, too! We purchased this for our little grandchildren to enjoy and then discovered that with the high load capacity, we could swing with them, too! The product is sturdy, was easy to assemble, hang, and adjust the lengths of the ropes. It’s a great addition to our front yard and immediately became a neighborhood kid magnet, too! It’s only been up for a couple of weeks but has enjoyed hours of playtime." —Richard S
11. A battery-operated patio umbrella light offering a lovely blend of style and functionality. Now you’ll have overhead lighting while enjoying a meal under the stars or playing a board game with the fam.
The tool-free installation is as simple as opening the unit and camping it onto the umbrella pole. It requires four AA batteries to run, which are not included.
Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. There are two 70+ year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —