26 Little Additions That Will Make A Huge Difference In Your Makeup Routine

1. A pack of soft and bouncy makeup sponges — people are saying they're better than Beauty Blender and Real Techniques at a fraction of the cost. Their soft texture allows for a smooth and even application, whether you're blending out foundation, concealer, or contour. Reviewers also love how durable these little sponges are and that they don't easily rip or tear when your wash them.
Promising review: "New holy grail! These sponges are amazing! I've been buying the Beauty Blender for years and as you all know they are $20 for just one. An aunt of mine had ordered these and I tried one and I was amazed by the quality of these. These are my new go-to everyday sponge. I love them!! You get five for half the price of a Beauty Blender. These double in size when wet and they apply foundation flawlessly...so if you are debating just buy them! You don't be disappointed. 😊" —Aileen S
Get a set of five from Amazon for $5.85+ (available in eight sets).
2. A light-up makeup mirror so you never have to do the awkward bathroom counter lean again just to get your eyeliner on point or apply those lash clusters perfectly. The flexible gooseneck brings the mirror closer to your face, letting you adjust the angle; plus, it features a super bright LED light and 7x magnification for flawless makeup application.
Promising review: "The suction is awesome; I have moved this mirror every which way and it hasn’t come off once. I’m really pleased with how well it has held up on my vanity mirror. Bending over the counter top to apply my makeup in the morning was driving me wild. It took me a day or two to get used to the magnification but that has actually be super helpful with applying mascara. I’m very pleased." —Jade
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of pesky peach fuzz. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face for flawless makeup application.
See them in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "New holy grail product! OMG! Why did I wait so long to do this?!? So much peach fuzz can riff off my face and dead skin! My face feels sooo good! These things are a must-have! Be sure to use on damp skin and only in the downward direction, do not go against the hair-growth (opposite from shaving legs)" —CJC124
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.84 (also available in a nine-pack).
4. E.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer, a gel-based hydrating primer that will keep your makeup in place all 👏🏽 day 👏🏽 long 👏🏽. This primer also has a smoothing effect, reducing the appearance of pores and giving you a velvety canvas for your makeup.
Promising review: "This is the HOLY GRAIL of primers!! It’s really sticky and keeps my makeup set for hours! This is the best primer I’ve ever used!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.65.
5. Plus, a tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day. Why spend more on Mac Paint Pot when this exists?
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A waterproof eyeliner stamp to get the perfect winged liner every. dang. time. Doesn't matter if you're a makeup pro or a beginner who barely knows the basics — this pen is easy for anyone to use. Just line the stamp side up with the corner of your eye and firmly press, then follow up with the felt tip on the other end to connect your wing with the rest of the liner. The result: a wing that could cut glass.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "I can’t even with the 🎉awesomeness🎊 of this product! I live in Florida with the humidity and this DOES NOT BUDGE!!! Easiest eye EVER and perfect for those who have a hard time with this look! Even we makeup artists (I personally have over 20 years experience) will take an easy way out!! Why make it hard when it doesn’t have to be?! That is what I teach in my makeup classes and this will be a STAPLE in my classes!!! Love this so much!!!" —Natalee Goehrig
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
7. Or, an easy-to-use guide wand and eyeliner duo that's like a magic wand here to make applying liner SO much easier. The design helps steady even the shakiest of hands, while the flexible silicone tip, which can be easily replaced, is gentle on your delicate eyelids.
Guide Beauty is a woman-owned small biz founded by makeup artist Terri Bryant after her own Parkinson's diagnosis made some once-routine makeup techniques more difficult. So she set out to listen to the most common makeup struggles and develop tools to make application easier for everyone!
Promising review: "I have extremely hooded Asian eyelids and shaky hands so eyeliner has kind of always been insurmountable to me and I had pretty much given up on it before trying this. I bought it with hopes it would work but it's now an actual game changer in my makeup routine. Upon first attempt I was able to do winged eyeliner for each eye in under five min. and the eyeliner has not budged since application. I haven't worn it out yet, but it feels like a pretty strong hold. Overall I'm in love with this product." —Hailey
Get it from Guide Beauty for $50 (available in black and brown).
8. A creamy eyeshadow stick, which is available in a delightful array of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades and glides on like buttah. This stick lets you be the artist, giving you total control over where the color goes. Plus, it's got a nifty smudger built in for seamless blending.
Promising review: "This is my fifth color. This is the best thing to happen to makeup. I can do a smokey eye or a natural one in under a minute. I suck at makeup. This makes it so easy. I am also 51. The Coco color has some shimmer. It does not crease or define my wrinkles. Putty and Clay are amazing." —kristyn
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in 30 colors).
9. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub ideal for really making your lippies pop by giving them a smooth base to work with. This scrub exfoliates your lips, removing any dead or peeling skin to leave your pout plump and moisturized.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. Plus, the Laneige glowy lip balm to instantly elevate your makeup look, whether you're going for a cute daytime vibe or a sultry evening allure — or just rock it solo with its amazing high-shine finish. The texture is smooth as silk, lightweight, and *not* sticky, so you'll feel like you're in lip balm heaven.
Promising review: "Everyone needs this lip gloss in their lives. It honestly makes your lips feel so good. I have one with my makeup and one in my purse to take everywhere with me. It's glossy but not sticky. It feels light on, but makes your lips instantly feel more nourished. Worth every penny." —Britney Badger
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in for shades and as a gift set).
11. A flat-top oval brush made with compressed but oh-so-soft fibers that work together to blend your foundation and concealer perfectly, giving you the seamless, airbrushed look of your dreams. You'll feel like a seasoned makeup artist!
This one works with liquids, powders, and creams, and is beloved by over 29,000 5-star reviewers.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but the second I made my first swipe of foundation on my face with this, I was amazed. The application is so smooth. I used to use my fingers thinking that the heat from my hands would help the foundation go on better, but this is far better. It also comes with a plastic case, perfect for travel or storage." —Carolyn Z.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 colors).
12. An eyebrow stencil kit, which comes with 30 self-adhesive stencils to help you nail that perfect brow shape. This kit is a total game changer, especially if you tend to go a bit overboard with plucking or feeling inspired by those TikTok eyebrow filters, but never quite getting it right.
The kit comes with 30 different eyebrow stencils, a shaping razor, and a double-sided waterproof eyebrow pencil.
Promising review: "Really great! Surprisingly! I bought these expecting the worst and they were a