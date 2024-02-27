21 Game-Changing Korean Skincare Products You're Totally Missing Out On

BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.

Promising review: "BEST OIL CLEANSER I SWEAR. I’ve gone through 3-4 bottles now and it continues to cleanse my skin AMAZING. It melts makeup, clears pores. Honestly a heaven send. The first time I used it, it cleared a lot of my sebum and even now when I use it, it clears any dead skin and dirt I have, even when I don’t wear makeup. BUY IT, it's amazing. You can see all the dirt that came out of my face recently in the photo [above, right]." —rexichor



