1. A pore-clearing cleansing oil that visibly sucks out sebum from your pores and removes makeup residue and blackheads, leaving your skin looking clearer and feeling smoother. Reviewers of all skin types swear by it, including those with acne-prone skin (who say it doesn't cause breakouts)!
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "BEST OIL CLEANSER I SWEAR. I’ve gone through 3-4 bottles now and it continues to cleanse my skin AMAZING. It melts makeup, clears pores. Honestly a heaven send. The first time I used it, it cleared a lot of my sebum and even now when I use it, it clears any dead skin and dirt I have, even when I don’t wear makeup. BUY IT, it's amazing. You can see all the dirt that came out of my face recently in the photo [above, right]." —rexichor
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
2. A Beauty of Joseon serum, aka the secret ingredient to more glass-like skin. This honey-like serum uses propolis and niacinamide to help control sebum production, minimize the appearance of pores, and even out any skin discoloration.
And don't worry, even though this is a serum it won't leave you feeling like you just smeared olive oil over your face.
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
3. Mixsoon Bean Essence that hydrates and exfoliates your skin at the same dang time. 🤯 This thick (but not sticky) essence contains natural ingredients like fermented bean, barley, and pomegranate to remove dead skin cells and revitalize skin tone.
Promising reviews: "I saw this all over TikTok/Instagram and decided to buy it because I have a lot of sebaceous filaments on my chin and nose. It's a little expensive but I took a gamble: it works! You can physically see the sebaceous filaments come out of your pores, it is not the product bunching up. My problem areas were so much smoother after using and are left with a moisturized glow. I then proceeded to have my boyfriend use this product to see of it worked this good on everyone on the first try and it worked on his nose as well. Amazing stuff " —Losa Safriwe
"I have hyperpigmentation and oily skin. I feel this product regulates my oil production and it helps my makeup look so flawless. 10/10." —MissKayMae
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in two sizes).
4. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser — it's gentle enough for you to lather up and have that fresh face feeling every day. This pH-balanced face wash won't disrupt your skin, which could lead to all sorts of problems like dryness, oiliness, and breakouts. It also contains BHA (a type of exfoliant that unclogs pores) and tea tree oil (which has antibacterial properties that zip zits).
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $10.60+ (available in two sizes).
5. A jar of Anua Heartleaf daily toner pads made with PHA to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin cells while also helping to reduce blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts. The heartleaf extract helps to soothe and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a glowy complexion.
Promising reviews: "This has been THEEE best product for my dry sensitive skin. These pads are brightening and helped my uneven skin texture. I didn’t know these pads would change my skin completely!! I’ll be repurchasing forever, best skincare product I’ve used in a long time , you NEED THIS! You’ll immediately notice a difference." —Kenny Vasquez
"When I tell you my skin hasn’t been this clear in forever. I have PCOS and hirsutism, which causes me to grow hair on my neck and chin. I’m also a skin picker so clearing my skin has been really difficult for me. But this product has saved my skin. I’m still working on my skin picking but when I don’t, these pads help to exfoliate and help with the dark marks. Thank Anua!" —Jessyca Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.92.
6. The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This serum leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — no wonder it has over 50,000 5-star ratings!
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $16.
7. The Saem hydrating eye stick, a perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Icelandic glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost it needs on days when you've hit the snooze button one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A super rich Etude House eye cream so you'll look like you got a full eight hours of sleep when you really only got three. Not only does this eye cream hydrate your under-eyes like a big ol' glass of water, but it also contains collagen water to make your skin bouncy and appear dewy.
Promising review: "Prior to using this cream I suffered from very dry under eye area and dark circles. The dryness seems to have resolved after 2 weeks of consistent use. My inner corner and under-eye area appear brighter. This cream is really thick and rich. I only need to use a tiny amount. Leaves eye area feeling plump and nourished." —E.A.
Get it from Amazon for $18.
9. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask here to remove all the icky sebum from your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. Reviewers say after using this their skin feels super clean and irresistibly soft — you won't be able to resist touching it!
P.S. This reviewer recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.
Promising reviews: "I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." —Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A gel cleanser formulated with skin-loving ingredients like fermented radish and kimchi. This face wash contains antimicrobial properties that help reduce bacteria to keep those unwanted pimples at bay. It also contains 2% salicylic acid, which not only brightens the skin but also exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal a gorgeous, glowing complexion.
Norie is a small business founded by Susan Kim Tsui that uses the powerhouse duo of fermented white radish and kimchi in their skincare formula to treat breakouts, clean pores, and leave your skin brighter and clearer.
Promising review: "We have been using this cleanser for several months. So thrilled it is now available on Amazon! My daughter and I love how gentle this cleanser is. She is a teen prone to breakouts & we have tried so many other cleansers. Most of them leave her skin feeling dry. But no dryness with this one and her skin looks much clearer. We both use it as our daily cleanser." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.
11. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil if you ever wanted a lip product that's not too thick or sticky but still gives a subtle pop of color. Not only does this oil give you a beautiful tint, but it's also nourishing for dry, flaky lips.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Debby Gold
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in 10 shades and in sets, plus a jumbo size).
12. A Mizon snail repair cream made to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It contains raspberry extract, AHA, and mugwort extract to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this stuff. I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $20.50 (also available as a two-pack).
13. A bottle of goami rice toner if you need a little extra help with hydration, especially during the dry winter months. This toner gives the skin a lovely illuminating effect while also improving its protective moisture barrier.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $21.