29 K-Beauty Products To Help Build Your Routine

1. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil that changes color as it reacts with your skin's natural pH, giving you a custom color! It's like having your own personal fairy godmother of makeup. Plus, it's formulated with skin-friendly ingredients that you could even *sleep* in if you wanted to.
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Promising reviews: "It looks like natural color. You only have to use a very small amount and it lasts all day. Much better than powder on my skin." —Suzanne Manriquez
"I was not expecting to love this product. But I did! I use it more than my other blushes. I am using tretinoin and this doesn't accentuate the micro peeling on my face when I have it on. I am 50 and this gives me that youthful glow! I like the glow! I will buy again when I run out of it. Shipping was fast too." —Angel
Get it from Amazon for $36.
2. The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that is perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 41,000 5-star ratings!
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
3. The Saem hydrating eye stick, or in other words, the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Iceland glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost you need on the days when you've hit snooze one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "I am a 64 y.o. woman who has entered the realm of "mature aged skin" and I was looking for a stick moisturizer to use around my eyes. I have dark circles and puffiness around my eyes and I wanted to find something to lighten the dark circles, decrease the puffiness and hydrate my eye area. This little bear did just that and I use it every morning and evening. It has helped my eye area quite a bit (better than my putting ice cubes on my eyes when I was a teenager) but this will not eliminate the dark circles and the puffiness, but it does reduce it. Very nice product and great price point." —M. Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. And a super rich Etude House eye cream so you'll look like you got a full eight hours of sleep when you really only got three. Not only does this eye cream hydrate your under-eyes like a big ol' glass of water, but it also contains collagen water to make your skin bouncy and appear dewy.
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curated the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
5. A bottle of Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen that protects your skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 50+ and resists sweat and water so it won't run down your face throughout your busy day. It also creates a silky smooth base for makeup. (Woo! No more cakey foundation. 🙌🏽)
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $15.30.
6. And a Makeprem Blue Ray Sun Gel with SPF 50 so you can look like a dewy, glowing goddess while the fructan and bamboo water help protect, heal, and hydrate your skin.
Promising review: "This sunscreen leaves your face feeling fresh and dewy after only a pea-sized application. A little goes a long way and I can attest to that since mine took 4–6 months to get emptied out. What I really like about this sun gel is that it’s nongreasy and it really protects my face from the heat of the sun. Let me also tell you that it does not give you a white cast so they won’t have you mistaken for a friend of Casper. No need to reapply. When I come home from a long day out, I notice that my skin still gives out that glowy and youthful complexion. I don’t even have to wear a thousand layers of highlighter to make me look like one of the K-pop idols. I received countless compliments (even from my haters) because of this sunscreen especially when mixed with the Boscia Tsubaki Glotion. What I love: non-greasy, mineral sunscreen, good for sensitive skin, no irritation and no breakouts, no strong smell, easy to pump, results to matte finish, quick lock-in, healthy glow and dewiness are attainable." —Riz
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. An Elizavecca collagen-coating hair treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" —C. Fordham
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Read my colleague's Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn why she calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
8. Plus, Elizavecca's carbonated clay mask here to remove all the icky sebum from your face without it feeling super dry. Reviewers say after using this their skin feels super clean and irresistibly soft — you won't be able to resist touching it!
P.S. This reviewer recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.
Promising reviews: "I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." —Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
9. A bottle of Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint with over 17,000 5-star ratings. Reviewers say it's so pigmented that you only need one swipe and you're good to go — and the *amazing* part is this tint stays on all day, even through your morning coffee and lunchtime burrito. You'll feel like a K-pop idol walking down the street with all these 10s across the board!
Promising review: "I have tried different long-lasting matte lipsticks from top brands, and this is BY FAR superior. It is long-lasting, has great coverage, and applies wonderfully. It does not get dry, sticky, or flaky and doesn't feather or bleed off your lips. If you rub your lips together a few hours after applying, it doesn't smear or fade. It does come off a little bit while eating or drinking, but if reapplied it doesn't create weird uncomfortable layers. It seriously feels like velvet, smells great, and doesn't take a lot of product to get a full lip. 10/10!" —Lisa Jones
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 43 colors).
10. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser that's gentle enough for you to lather up and have that fresh face feeling every day. This pH-balanced face wash won't disrupt your skin. It also contains BHA (a type of exfoliant that unclogs pores) and tea tree oil (which has antibacterial properties that zip zits).
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $10.60.
11. Or The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser if you have skin that's more sensitive than a toddler during nap time. You only need a tiny bit to create a rich lather that'll cleanse your face like a dream without irritating or drying it out. Plus, it's packed with complexion-brightening rice water!
Promising review: "Not any of the many I’ve tried throughout my life have worked as incredibly as this one has. I’ve had top recommended brand cleansers that required two washes to thoroughly cleanse it all off. Not with this one. And the scent is wonderful!! I love it even more for that! The size of the bottle is much bigger than I expected and for such a great price!! Highly recommended!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $12.
12. A multitasking Etude House Face Blur that beautifully brightens your complexion by adding a subtle rosy glow that helps with color correcting. It also preps your face for smooth makeup application by blurring fine lines and wrinkles without drying the skin.
It also protects against harmful UV rays with a SPF 33!
Promising reviews: "This stuff looks AMAZING on its own. I'm 57 and it looks especially good on the days after I shave my face. It looks so blurred, highlighted softly and absolutely beautiful with the benefit of sunscreen. I have three backups, I like it SO MUCH. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND" —Cheryl Cardoza
"I decided to try this product during the July Prime Day sale. I’m glad I did. I use it after cleansing and applying my facial products. It has SPF. Depending on how sunny it is or how exposed I am to the sun, I apply over my sunscreen or by itself. It leaves my skin looking flawless and with a natural glow. I don’t use foundation over as it covers my imperfections. I then apply gel blush which glides perfectly and looks well blended after." —Kimberly Arnaldo
Get it from Amazon for $14.66.
13. A cute little Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover to rid your nose and chin of all the gunk that's built up throughout the day and exfoliate pores, making your skin look smoother and cleaner.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
14. Or a Cosrx blackhead remover liquid with 4% BHA so you can kiss those old-fashioned pore strips goodbye and say hello to a smoother complexion. This magical potion turns into a bubbly foam that penetrates deeply into your pores, removing dirt and impurities.
After cleansing your skin, apply the essence using your hands (or a cotton pad) and wipe gently over your face. And don't forget to apply SPF afterwards when using it in the morning!
Promising review: "I struggle so bad with my pores cause they’ve always looked so huge but after just a week using this i can already see them shrinking down and becoming smaller. I was a little nervous about using an oil like serum like this on my T-zone because I have combo skin and always get oily around my nose and chin, but it honestly hasn’t affected my skin whatsoever. There also isn’t really a scent to it which is awesome. It leaves my skin feeling really moisturized. It’s a good buy and I definitely recommend this and rave about this." —Berika Jones
Get it from Amazon for $14.70.