30 Products That Deserve A Standing Ovation

1. An Elizavecca collagen-coating hair treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" —C. Fordham
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
Read my colleague's Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn why she calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it will make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
3. The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that is perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 44,000 5-star ratings!
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. A stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Dr.Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing ;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
Get it from Amazon for $8.27+ (also available in multipacks).
5. A 100% natural oven scrub made to easily cut through your kid's latest cooking experiment. This scrub is pumice-based and formulated with zero harmful chemicals, which means it smells great.
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising reviews: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
"This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours. Highly recommend this stuff!" —Traci Hutchinson
Get it from Everneat on Etsy or Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that gives instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
Promising review: "Hands-down best mascara. My mom bought me a variety set for Christmas and you would have thought she had given me gold. I am just obsessed with it!!! Lengthening, volumizing, low cost, what’s not to love?!" —Vanessa Curran
Get it from Amazon for $4.74.
7. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty for those days you're feeling a bit ~stuck~ and it seems like you're straining a little *too much* just to go. This contraption helps you achieve a more natural position for doing your business, making it easier and quicker.
If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review.
Promising review: "Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works. Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." —Lucy
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes). For a more ~aesthetic~ throne, splurge on the acrylic version for $79.99 or the teak wood version for $55.99.
8. A set of packing cubes that allow you to separate your pieces, creating more space in your suitcase for all your stylish must-haves. No more guessing games or cramming — you'll have everything organized and easy to find.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I’ve actually purchased a few different sets in various colors. They help organize the suitcase better and save a ton of space. It was so much easier to pack and combine outfits into separate bags. I had a bag set up for each day of my vacation and everything I needed was in there. I was all set. No searching or digging around my suitcases. Just a little planning before we left and everything went smoothly using these bags." —Owl Lady
Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 30 styles).
9. Some seamless bra liners for when boob sweat just won't allow your day to be great. This amazing invention absorbs sweat and provides a barrier that prevents the underwire from digging into your skin, so you can wear that cute top without worrying about any discomfort or sweat stains.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available sizes M–XL and in three colors).
10. A set of low-sodium Dan-O's seasonings that have the perfect blend of spices that will make your taste buds do a happy dance. When you cook meals with these, your friends will think you became a professional chef overnight.
Dan-O's seasoning is a small business adored across TikTok for cooking tips and recipe ideas. Check out their full selection of seasonings, including original and spicy varieties.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all of those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small oral care business.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.91.