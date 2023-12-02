1. A pack of stackable huge storage bins with a clear window so you can tell exactly what is in each one without having to dig through and guess. They also come with handles so they're easier to move from room to room.
Promising review: "These bags offer a perfect solution for my storage. I was able to put my seasonal items like summer clothes, comforters, jeans, pillows, etc. I also was able to put the stuffed animals my children were playing with when they were young but I did not have the heart to throw away for sentimental reasons. I like the part that I can see through what I placed inside. Once filled up, I was able to carry it to my shed because the bags were light." —Kassandra C. Salinas
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors and five quantities).
2. A set of airtight food storage containers so you don't have to rummage through half-empty bags of cereal and get lost in the back of the pantry. You can even use them to store snacks, baking supplies, or even pet food.
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4-year-old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
Get a 14-piece set from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in black and blue, and also sets of 4, 24, or 36).
3. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped nonslip hangers because having to dig through a drawer full of clothes only to pull out the wrong pair of jeans is truly annoying. With these, your pants will stay in place and organized, making it easier for you to pick out your outfits.
Promising review: "A strong and durable hanger. These look like they will last for a while. I was looking for a way to save closet space and to make storing pants better, and this is it! Also useful for color organizing." —Taylor Richardson
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $15.29 (also available in a pack of six).
4. A freestanding stackable waterbottle organizer that'll let you neatly stack your bottles and easily grab the one you need without causing an avalanche of plastic.
This can also be used for wine bottles.
Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my koozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" —Heather
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four sizes and three pack sizes).
5. An ingenious over-the-door laundry hamper, aka a magical laundry fairy that allows you to toss in your dirty clothes as you take them off, preventing them from piling up on the floor (or that random chair in the corner of your room) in the first place.
Promising review: "Huge space saver. I live in a VERY small apartment, so floor space is limited. I have an amazing system in place using this over-the-door hamper that keeps my house looking clean and organized. Having the hole at the top to throw clothes in is so easy. Loading the washing machine is also really easy as it has a zipper at the bottom to allow the clothes to fall right in. 10 out of 10, would buy more in the future!" —Stephanie Sharpe
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and sets of one and two).
6. A cutlery organizer tray to turn chaos into order faster than you can say "spork" 🙌🏽. No more knives mixing with forks, spoons hiding in the shadows, or trying to figure out where the heck your chopsticks are.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $10.19.
7. A set of over-the-door shelves just perfect for storing extra baby supplies, snacks, toiletries, and everything else in between you may have around the home. This unit comes with a handy clear front panel so you can see what's inside each shelf making it *so* much easier to find what you're looking for.
Promising review: "Studio apartment living doesn’t provide much space for a lot of furniture or closet space, so you gotta be creative in utilizing what space you have to work with to get the type of storage you need. I use this to organize stuff needed before heading out the door: winter gloves, lint rollers, anti-static spray, face masks, reusable shopping bags, doggie piddle pads. Was on the fence about ordering this, but it’s turned out to be a wise decision! It’s worth noting that it’s very sturdy, hangs straight (particularly when filled), and when needed can wipe or vacuum it. Clever invention, especially for those of us renters who are not allowed to attach shelving with hardware." —emmodiva
Get a six-pocket organizer from Amazon for $18.47 (available in 10 colors and four configurations).
8. A clever coffee pod tray for keeping your Starbucks Blonde Roast K-Cups out of sight and off your kitchen counter.
Promising review: "This space saver K-Cup tray is wonderful! It is attractive and keeps my counter clutter-free. It is lightweight but very sturdy. I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." —christine h
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A hanging storage tray you can attach under shelving to store small items like sunglasses, clutches, and scarves that always seem to disappear into the abyss of your closet.
10. A set of Wonder Hangers to fit twice as many clothes in your closet without having to sacrifice any of your favorite pieces.
Promising review: "These wonder hangers are WONDERful. My closet space has doubled, at least. I have ordered them for every closet in my home. I also recommended them to friends and family. I love them." —Nancy J
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in other multipack sizes and three colors).
11. Plus, a set of hook-shaped hangers anyone who lives in hoodies will appreciate. You can hang each hoodie on its own hook, making them easily accessible and visible.
Venalli is a Kansas-based small biz specializing in vibrant hoodies and hooks for hoodies.
My former colleague Daniel Boan says, "This is one of those 'where has this been all my life?!' type of products. I'm a sucker for a soft hoodie, especially ever since my apartment became my office and now I can wear them 24/7. As much as I love curling up in them, hanging hoodies in the closet is SUCH a pain. They always slip right off my plastic hangers unless I zip them all the way up, so they usually just end up thrown over a random chair (or that mini elliptical I bought in March 2020 and have used a total of two times 😬). These little hook-shaped hangers are the storage miracle I never knew I needed. Now, I can just hang my sweatshirts and jackets by the hood and easily grab them when I need them — no zipping or folding necessary! Best of all, the pile of random hoodies on my chair has disappeared. I'm keeping the mini elliptical covered though."
Get a five-pack from Venalli on Etsy for $19.99 (available in black and pink).
12. An expandable container lid organizer so you can say goodbye to the gazillion lids cluttering up your kitchen drawer and actually be able to find a matching top for once.
Promising review: “Revolutionized my container drawer! Gone are the days of long exhales, jaw clenching, and swearing as you open your container drawer and try to find a container WITH a lid. Where do the lids even go? Now, I slide open the drawer, smile at its exquisite organization, and take out exactly what I need. The little compartments adjust. The system expands and contracts based on your needs. How wonderful the world would be if everything worked so well.” —Elisabeth
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).
13. Hidden bookshelves if you don't want to keep sacrificing your cozy seating area for extra storage. You can mount your books to the wall, freeing up floor space and giving your books a stylish new home.
The small bookshelves are designed to hold up to 15 pounds and the large bookshelves are designed to hold up to 20 pounds.
Promising review: "In the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up I'm like, 'WOW WOW WOW, these are AMMMMAAAZZINNNNNGGGG!!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and in sets of three).