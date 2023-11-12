Skip To Content
    If Your Family Is Visiting For The Holidays, Deep Clean Your House With These 40 Tips & Tricks

    With these cleaning hacks, you’ll have your home spick and span from floor to ceiling.

    Amber Usher
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ciera Velarde
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Mix together a tablespoon of dish soap, a half cup of baking soda, and enough water to make a paste. Then, apply the paste to the burnt pieces of food in your oven and let it sit for about 15 minutes (feel free to dance along to holiday music in the meantime). After time is up, grab a damp cloth and wipe away the paste. Voila! Your oven will be looking spotless in no time!

    Nifty / BuzzFeed

    A little elbow grease is needed, but this soap combo will cut right through those burnt-on pieces. From Ask Anna Moseley and BuzzFeed Nifty.

    2. Or, if you have burnt-on grease and grimy residue in your oven that seems like it just won’t budge, you can deep clean with this heavy-duty oven scrub cleaner. You'll have an oven that looks like it's never been used!

    Everneat / Etsy

    This amazing scrub is made with 100% plant- and mineral-based ingredients, so you can feel good about using it. To get started, slather the scrub all over your oven's interior, including the glass. Then, grab your metallic or scouring sponge and start scrubbing away! Finally, grab a damp microfiber cloth and wipe everything down 

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.

    Promising review: "This is the first time in my 50+ years that I have actually enjoyed cleaning my oven. And no, I am not joking! This product is effective, easy to work with, smells amazing, AND I only used a tiny amount of product!!! I don't think I could imagine a way to improve this product. Highly, highly recommend it!!! Well worth any wait." —Diane Coury

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99.

    3. And to catch any spills and splatters before they turn into a disaster, place a shallow cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven (or a reusable liner).

    pie in oven; beneath, the mat on a rack, catching the sugary drips from the edges of the pie
    Amazon

    Once your oven has cooled down, it's time to get that cookie sheet or liner cleaned up! Don't make the mistake of placing it on the bottom of your oven (it's way too hot down there!). Instead, pop it onto the lowest rack of your oven and voilà! Your clean-up mission is complete. Time to celebrate with a freshly baked slice of sweet potato pie – or two!

    Get a pack of three of this oven liner on Amazon for $12.99+ (also available in a combo pack).

    4. Before all of your holiday guests arrive, let's make sure your Keurig is sparkling clean for the perfect cup of joe. Start by washing the K-Cup holder with soap and water, as you would with any other dish. Then, to banish any bacteria or calcium buildups, fill the water reservoir three-quarters of the way with white vinegar and let the machine run through a full cycle. Your Keurig will be good as new and ready to brew up a storm.

    freebiefindingmom.com

    Then fill the tank all the way with water, and run it all through again to rinse. From Freebie Finding Mom.

    5. Or for a simpler way to get rid of that stale water taste inside your Keurig that’s been working hard all year, use these cleaning pods like you would a regular K-Cup, and you'll be back to brewing in no time.

    amazon.com

    Give your Keurig the TLC it deserves and impress your guests with a fresh, delicious cup of coffee every time, but make sure to use these on a regular basis to keep bacteria and mold under control.

    Promising review: "10 stars!! Pictures are worth 1,000 words, folks. I haven’t cleaned my Keurig in years. Yes it’s nasty but I guess I never really thought about it. As you can see from start to finish.. the water was BLACK in the beginning, now it is CLEAR! I can’t wait to clean my Keurig every week (it’s too easy not to do it) plus I'll enjoy tomorrow’s cup of joe. Amazing product. Easy to use. No smell. I already bought two more boxes." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $13.94.

    6. For an easy, low-effort way to keep things clean with all the food coming in and out of your fridge, line your shelves with these washable mats — it'll be way easier to just pull the mats out and wash them instead of having to scrub the fridge itself!

    The liners inside of the reviewer&#x27;s fridge
    amazon.com

    Just use a damp towel or a Clorox wipe to wipe down these mats!

    Promising review: "These were the best things I have discovered for keeping my refrigerator shelves clean. Wipes off with a cinch. I hope to buy more soon. To get them to adhere to your shelves. Just use a damp cloth and wipe the shelf then lay the mat down. Then they don't move on you. I love the bright colors. It makes my refrigerator feel so much more appetizing." —Traci5384

    Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in multi-color or white).

    7. Remove that questionable ring of hard water, calcium buildup, iron, and rust with this pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber. Saving yourself from the embarrassing gasp every time your guest lifts up the toilet seat.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $34.99.

    8. And speaking of cleaning your toilet, make sure to get underneath the rim and scrub any hidden crust and hard water buildup from around the water jets.

    lilluna.com

    If your regular toilet brush won't scrub well enough, get a dish brush that you use for just that purpose. From Lil Luna.

    Get a pack of two dish brushes from Amazon for $8.99.

    9. Fill up a plastic bag with enough vinegar to submerge your showerhead and add a little sprinkle of baking soda to the mix. Let it soak for a couple of hours, then remove the bag — and be prepared to be amazed at how all that nasty mildew, rust, and buildup disappears like magic.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Make sure you bunch up the bag at the back of the showerhead with a rubber band or ponytail holder. Check out my colleague's full review of this hack here.

    10. A fun hack that will make your pre-holiday cleaning a breeze: mop slippers that slide on over your shoes and easily pick up dust, dirt, and pet hair. You can wear them on your feet all day long and effortlessly clean as you go about your business.

    reviewer showing blue and pink mop slippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fun way to clean floors! Also great over wet shoes or bare feet when re-entering the home after they are wet due to rain, hosing down the patio, and mopping floors. Ie, Wear one pair to ‘slipper mop’ floors, then remove & replace with dry second pair to prevent smudging floors. I bought ten pairs to give as fun gifts and stocking stuffers. I assume they will be easy to clean by shaking them off and then putting them inside a lingerie laundry bag to protect them while in the washing machine." —Leezette Lopatic

    Get five pairs from Amazon for $13.98.

    11. To remove those unsightly stains in your tub, pour a bit of soft cleanser onto a sponge or cloth and scrub in a circular motion. Rinse the area thoroughly with warm water and bask in the glow of your clean tub.

    blogger&#x27;s tub before, looking grey and brown with some dirt, and after, looking bright, shiny white, and clean
    theyarecrafty.blogspot.com

    Bar Keepers Friend makes the best soft cleanser IMO (it's what They Are Crafty used above!) and you can get a bottle from Amazon for $9.95.

    12. Banish the built-up dirt in your shower with this mold and mildew remover spray so powerful, it could make the tile look like it just came from the factory.

    amazon.com

    BTW, RMR Brands is a small business that launched in 2013 creating powerful cleaning solutions for your toughest messes.

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    13. And to really pass your MIL’s cleaning inspection, scrub your tile grout, window and door tracks, and other hard-to-reach areas with this Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush. This motorized tool (that's giving electric toothbrush vibes) will take the pain and suffering out of using just elbow grease.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda-and-water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. TL;DR: This is absolutely incredible." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.93.

    Check out our full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review.

    14. Quickly knock dusting off your to-do list with this wondrous microfiber duster that not only captures dust like a magnet, but also stops it from settling on other surfaces.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The trick to ridding dust bunnies once and for all is to tackle the pesky particles head on. This one from Oxo is super slim, making it easy to squeeze into those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. When it starts to collect its fair share of dirt and grime, simply pop it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and hang it out to dry

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    15. To clean off those hard-to-reach fan blades, slide an old pillowcase over each blade and wipe away the dust. All the dust stays inside the pillowcase, so no more sneezing fits!

    hands putting fan blade inside of pillowcase
    homemakerchic.com

    When you're done, just dump out the dust outside or in the trash, and then run it through the washer and dryer. Genius! From Homemaker Chic.

    16. And if you're tired of painstakingly cleaning those dusty window blinds one by one, use this blind cleaner equipped with three blades that can clean two blinds simultaneously. Once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This set includes five microfiber duster sleeves you can wash and reuse as well as a tiered plastic base.

    Promising review: "OK I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but WOW does this little tool rock!!!! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them. My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. VERY happy with purchase." —Amazon Shopper

    Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two handle colors).

    17. And we can't miss those lampshades that have been collecting dust since the early 2000s! Just bring out a good ol' fashioned lint roller and give it a good few passes to quickly pick up every particle.

    blogger using lint roller on lampshade
    creeklinehouse.com

    Your lampshades might just change color after you dust them! From Creekline House.

    Get a pack of five lint rollers on Amazon for $23.99.

    18. Are you a pet owner who struggle to keep your carpets and rugs clean? Run this rubber squeegee brush across your carpet and watch as it pulls up so much pet hair that you didn't even know was trapped there. 🤢

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend using the broom in short quick strokes so the rubber bristles can attract and gather all those stray hairs up like a magnet. And you don’t have to stop at carpet, this squeegee also works on hardwood floors.

    Promising review: "Didn’t expect much, just bought this on a whim because on of those 'Things from Amazon that actually work' articles you see on social media. Well, I can say that it actually worked perfectly! I thought my carpet was clean because I have a full-size 'pet' vacuum, but I can tell that this broom is the only thing able to get deep enough and pull all that hair and dirt out of the fibers. Even works better on my tile floors than a regular broom. It doesn’t kick up dust particles or leave them behind. Also, I feel you can use this instead of your mop since it also has a squeegee and can be cleaned just by rinsing it. So you get a twofer with this." —Nelio

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    19. Before every burner on your stove is occupied with a side dish, make sure your glass top is sparkling clean. Grab some Dawn dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, and a sprinkle of baking soda and start scrubbing in circular motions with a dish brush.

    mythirtyspot.com

    Then wipe clean, and enjoy your stove! From My Thirty Spot.

    Get a dish brush on Amazon for $6.64 (available in three colors).

    20. But if that's not enough to remove even the most baked-on greasy messes from your stovetop, use a cooktop cleaning kit that includes a dynamic duo of cleansing polish and a razor scraper.

    amazon.com

    This handy razor scraper is perfect for getting up those tough spots when regular scrubbing just won’t cut it. And don’t worry, your glass cooktop won’t have a single scratch.

    Promising review: "This is a great product and was perfect for my electric stovetop! Was pleasantly surprised at the results, as it made my stove look brand new — even better than when it looked when I received it. 6 Stars!!!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $18.98.

    21. Don't neglect your stainless-steel sink, because just like your dishes, it could use a good cleaning. Sprinkle a bit of flour on the sink and use a microfiber cloth to scrub away all the gunk and food that has accumulated. You'll be left with a sparkling clean sink in no time!

    hand scrubbing out stainless steel sink with flour
    Sarah Rae Smith / thekitchn.com

    On The Kitchn, they recommend doing this about once a month. 

    Get a pack of 24 microfiber cleaning cloths from Amazon for $14.39 (available in two color sets).

    22. Grab an old toothbrush and give the underside of the splash guard a good scrub. You'll be amazed at how easily it removes all the gunk and grime that's been building up in there.

    finger pulling up a garbage disposal&#x27;s splash guard, revealing gunk stuck to the underside
    Courtesy of FamilyHandyman.com

    From Family Handyman.

    23. Once that's done, pop one of these garbage disposal cleaners down the sink to top it off. Turn on the disposal, and watch as blue foam makes the smelly grime disappear, only leaving a fresh scent behind.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    When using, make sure to put the entire packet down the drain, meaning don't open it! The packet is made out of biodegradable material.

    Promising review: "We purchased a house in August 2019 and I've noticed that the garage disposal wasn't smelling great. Kept forgetting to do something about it until recently. I purchased these because they seemed to be a good value. I followed the easy directions and was not prepared for the amount of gunk the blue foam pushed out of both sinks. It was gross! After the blue foam died down, I cleaned my sinks and they smelled much better. Almost wanted to do it again, but I'll wait a bit. Highly recommended!" —Sissy39

    Get them from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in multiple quantities).

    24. While you're prepping the turkey for Thanksgiving, this little robotic vacuum will be busy shopping up crumbs and dust bunnies. You've already got enough on your plate with cooking and preparing for guests, so why not let technology lend a helping hand?

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing!! If I weren't worried about what my husband would say, I'd have two. This is my first robot vacuum so I have no baseline for performance. A friend came over who has a popular brand name robot that starts with an "R." She was extremely impressed with how slim my model is and how quiet it is. She also mentioned that mine ran a lot longer than hers. I've noticed that it gets underneath things and in corners like a boss. Sometimes it gets hung up underneath things that it was barely low enough to crawl under, but it beeps to let me know to move it. No problems with moving between carpet, hardwood, and tile. It seriously picks up everything. I wish I'd bought this years ago!" —alicia arant

    Get it from Amazon for $117.99 (available in black and white).

    25. If you're like me and have family in Florida who like to have seafood boils for the holidays, use a water pressure cleaner to remove a whole year’s worth of dirt buildup off your deck. The color difference in the wood will be like night and day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love you, little electric pressure washer! Oh let me count the ways...I honestly can't say enough good things about this little guy. Our deck was in serious need of a wash. I really liked the idea of a small electric pressure washer mainly for the ease of maneuverability but was unsure if it really had the power to get the job done. Oh man, let me tell you this thing is fantastic! Once I got started I couldn't stop. I was washing everything in sight. Deck, fire pit, stepping stones, planters, outside rug...I was unstoppable! I was a filthy mess from the thighs down because of all the muck flying everywhere but I didn't care, I was happy as a lark." —Larry Crouch

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in four colors).

    26. Take a peek in your dishwasher's filter to make sure there's no leftover food causing unpleasant smells. If you find any bits and pieces, give it a good scrub down, then pour a cup of vinegar into the bottom of your dishwasher and run it on hot. The vinegar will do the heavy lifting of dissolving any lingering grime or odors.

    an open dishwasher with the words &quot;remove the bottom rack and check for food blockages&quot; on it
    cleanmama.net

    The food particles could be trapped in there, which will keep your dishwasher smelling foul no matter how much you clean it! From Clean Mama.

    27. And if there’s still some sludge hanging around in your dishwasher, run a cycle with these dishwasher-cleaning tablets that will leave it spotless and smelling great.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolute magic. I recently bought a condo that was not well maintained and struggled cleaning many of the appliances. The dishwasher was caked in deposits from years of operation without proper care. Two of these pods, as suggested for heavily soiled scenarios, turned back the clock. It looks brand new inside. BRAND-NEW. The plastic, the walls, everything. For those who spend hours a week cleaning, you will be amazed by this product. 10/10 would buy again and again and I’m telling everyone I know about this." —Jason

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    28. Are you greeted with a messy crime scene every time you open your microwave? Squeeze some lemon into a bowl of water, microwave it for six minutes, and the steam will allow you to just wipe away all the crud with a paper towel.

    graphic of someone cleaning the microwave with the mentioned hack
    Nifty / BuzzFeed

    Get a set of microwave-safe bowls from Amazon for $37.99Watch the full video here.

    29. Or use an Angry Mama cleaner to help lift all the dried and burnt-on food splashes. Just add water and vinegar to the holder, microwave for seven minutes, and all the food particles will be soft enough to wipe away.

    amazon.com

    You can also add a few drops of essential oils to the water/vinegar mixture to freshen up and get rid of the microwave odors that build up.

    Promising review: "Used this for the first time today — it works! I didn’t see a plume of steam as I anticipated, but nonetheless, it broke up all the grease and speckles left in the microwave and afterwards it all wiped away with ease. I did as recommended on the box and added a little vinegar and lemon to the water. I think this made a solid difference and this will be a household staple for our microwave cleaning." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and in two-packs).

    30. If you've got any unsightly scratches or marks on your wooden furniture, don't worry, you can easily cover them up with furniture touch-up sticks. Say goodbye to that old, worn-out look and hello to a fresh new vibe!

    amazon.com

    The set includes six repair markets, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener packaged in a blister card. Plus, it comes with six different colors — maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. To use, just draw over a scratch/scuff/discoloration on your wooden furniture, allow it to dry quickly, and bam! It's magic.

    Promising review: "Better than expected. Blends perfectly and leaves a beautiful sheen. Used them on different shades of wood cherry, oak, and mahogany. I blended several shades of markers on each piece. Blended easily and matched perfectly to the different shades of woods. Used on claw foot dining table, chippendale chair legs, Grandfather clock, china cabinet. All look sensational. Covered sweeper scuffs well. They look new now, not touched up. These stain quickly, so wear disposable gloves and cover floors where you are working. Excellent results." —PhoebeS

    Get a pack of 13 from Amazon for $7.99.

    31. You can easily remove stubborn hard water stains from your bathroom tile, caked-on grease from your stovetop, and crayon marks from your wall by using a single jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is a do-it-all cleaner!!! I use it all over my home from the kitchen to the bath to the laundry room and it removed alllll the stains!!! Brought my chrome faucet's shine back and made my oven cleaning so much easier and took the dullness out of my sinks! Get this one for an all-around all-purpose cleaner!! 👏🏾👏🏾 As instructed rub gently as it is abrasive. And no harsh smells." —Tierra

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    32. With just a few simple ingredients from your pantry, you can make a cleaning solution that will leave your windows, mirrors, and faucets streak-free. Combine equal parts water, vinegar, and vodka in a spray bottle and shake well. Then, simply spray it onto your windows or faucets and wipe it away with a clean cloth.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Read more about this "DIY Windex" hack that was tested by one of our own editors!

    33. Get your couch looking its best without spending a lot of time with a fabric defuzzer. Just run it over your furniture, blankets, and even your clothes and watch as it removes all those annoying lint balls and fuzzies. The result: A clean, polished look that will impress even the most discerning guest.

    On the left, the arm of a couch with fabric pilling on it, and on the right, the same arm of the couch but the defuzzer got rid of the pilling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Sydney Jensen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors and in rechargeable models).

    Check out our Conair fabric defuzzer deep dive to learn more!

    34. If you have a water ring on your coffee table that seems like it just won’t go away, try using mayonnaise + a paper towel + a hair dryer. The mayonnaise plus heat will penetrate the wood and lift the stain right up.

    Ashley McGetrick / Nifty / BuzzFeed

    All you have to do is spread a spoonful of mayo on half a paper towel, and then fold the clean side of the paper towel over so the mayo's between the two layers of paper towels. Press the towel down over the stain, and then heat it up with a hair dryer at a medium setting for a minute. Make sure to move the hair dryer around the stain constantly!

    35. If your kiddos are prone to coloring a little too outside of the lines while creating a piece of artwork, use these cleaning erasers to remove those marker or crayon marks like they never even happened.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.

    36. Or you can try applying some hairspray to the scribbled area and let it dissolve the ink before wiping it away.

    Caroline Miller / Nifty / BuzzFeed

    How it's done: Spray the hairspray on the mark, then wipe clean with a paper towel, using more hairspray as necessary. This works best with non-porous surfaces!

    From: Get Permanent Marker Out Of Just About Anything With These Hacks

    37. Are you tired of seeing handprints all over your stainless steel appliances? Use this stainless steel cleaner that removes smudges and won't leave any streaks behind.

    A reviewer showing before and after of a stainless steel oven after being cleaned with stainless steel cleaner
    amazon.com

    The plant-based, lavender-scented cleaner comes with a microfiber cloth for you to use on your appliances, and reviewers say you only have to use a little bit of the cleaner to clean your entire fridge or oven, which means one bottle will last you a really long time.

    Promising review: "The stainless-steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok, and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good and price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now my stainless-steel appliances look shiny and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." —diana

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    38. Cleaning tight spaces like air vents, window sills, and shower tracks can be a challenge, but not with this 2-in-1 ultra-slim brush and scraper. It's the perfect tool to get into those small crevices that are often missed.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect little brush to get in the hard-to-clean areas. Used it in the tracks of an old pet door stuffed with dog hair and dander. Shocked at how much gunk came out with this brush. I like how the bristles are longer and can really reach into the nooks and crannies." —Island Girl

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in three colors).

    39. I'm willing to bet you’ve never thought of cleaning your plastic shower liner since buying it. Never fear — just throw it in the washing machine with a few towels to eliminate those stubborn soap scum stains.

    shower curtain liner in sudsy washing machine with towels
    bitzngiggles.com

    Don't forget to wash your shower curtain separately according to the instructions from the manufacturer. Bitz 'n' Giggles has the step-by-step for washing a shower curtain liner.

    40. Finally, go ahead and stock up on an all-purpose cleaner that'll be endlessly useful not only for your pre-holiday cleaning but also year-round. Its versatility allows you to use it on all sorts of surfaces, including floors, counters, walls, windows, tubs, sinks, and more.

    a bottle of cleaning concentrate
    Good Vibes

    The formula is very concentrated, so make sure to dilute with some water before cleaning.

    Good Vibes is a Black woman-owned small business in Philadelphia that makes an array of plant-based cleaning products.

    Get it from Good Vibes for $12.50.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.