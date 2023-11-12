If Your Family Is Visiting For The Holidays, Deep Clean Your House With These 40 Tips & Tricks

1. Mix together a tablespoon of dish soap, a half cup of baking soda, and enough water to make a paste. Then, apply the paste to the burnt pieces of food in your oven and let it sit for about 15 minutes (feel free to dance along to holiday music in the meantime). After time is up, grab a damp cloth and wipe away the paste. Voila! Your oven will be looking spotless in no time!
2. Or, if you have burnt-on grease and grimy residue in your oven that seems like it just won’t budge, you can deep clean with this heavy-duty oven scrub cleaner. You'll have an oven that looks like it's never been used!
3. And to catch any spills and splatters before they turn into a disaster, place a shallow cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven (or a reusable liner).
4. Before all of your holiday guests arrive, let's make sure your Keurig is sparkling clean for the perfect cup of joe. Start by washing the K-Cup holder with soap and water, as you would with any other dish. Then, to banish any bacteria or calcium buildups, fill the water reservoir three-quarters of the way with white vinegar and let the machine run through a full cycle. Your Keurig will be good as new and ready to brew up a storm.
5. Or for a simpler way to get rid of that stale water taste inside your Keurig that’s been working hard all year, use these cleaning pods like you would a regular K-Cup, and you'll be back to brewing in no time.
6. For an easy, low-effort way to keep things clean with all the food coming in and out of your fridge, line your shelves with these washable mats — it'll be way easier to just pull the mats out and wash them instead of having to scrub the fridge itself!
7. Remove that questionable ring of hard water, calcium buildup, iron, and rust with this pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber. Saving yourself from the embarrassing gasp every time your guest lifts up the toilet seat.
8. And speaking of cleaning your toilet, make sure to get underneath the rim and scrub any hidden crust and hard water buildup from around the water jets.
9. Fill up a plastic bag with enough vinegar to submerge your showerhead and add a little sprinkle of baking soda to the mix. Let it soak for a couple of hours, then remove the bag — and be prepared to be amazed at how all that nasty mildew, rust, and buildup disappears like magic.
10. A fun hack that will make your pre-holiday cleaning a breeze: mop slippers that slide on over your shoes and easily pick up dust, dirt, and pet hair. You can wear them on your feet all day long and effortlessly clean as you go about your business.
11. To remove those unsightly stains in your tub, pour a bit of soft cleanser onto a sponge or cloth and scrub in a circular motion. Rinse the area thoroughly with warm water and bask in the glow of your clean tub.
12. Banish the built-up dirt in your shower with this mold and mildew remover spray so powerful, it could make the tile look like it just came from the factory.
13. And to really pass your MIL’s cleaning inspection, scrub your tile grout, window and door tracks, and other hard-to-reach areas with this Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush. This motorized tool (that's giving electric toothbrush vibes) will take the pain and suffering out of using just elbow grease.
14. Quickly knock dusting off your to-do list with this wondrous microfiber duster that not only captures dust like a magnet, but also stops it from settling on other surfaces.
15. To clean off those hard-to-reach fan blades, slide an old pillowcase over each blade and wipe away the dust. All the dust stays inside the pillowcase, so no more sneezing fits!
16. And if you're tired of painstakingly cleaning those dusty window blinds one by one, use this blind cleaner equipped with three blades that can clean two blinds simultaneously. Once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
17. And we can't miss those lampshades that have been collecting dust since the early 2000s! Just bring out a good ol' fashioned lint roller and give it a good few passes to quickly pick up every particle.
18. Are you a pet owner who struggle to keep your carpets and rugs clean? Run this rubber squeegee brush across your carpet and watch as it pulls up so much pet hair that you didn't even know was trapped there. 🤢
19. Before every burner on your stove is occupied with a side dish, make sure your glass top is sparkling clean. Grab some Dawn dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, and a sprinkle of baking soda and start scrubbing in circular motions with a dish brush.
20. But if that's not enough to remove even the most baked-on greasy messes from your stovetop, use a cooktop cleaning kit that includes a dynamic duo of cleansing polish and a razor scraper.
21. Don't neglect your stainless-steel sink, because just like your dishes, it could use a good cleaning. Sprinkle a bit of flour on the sink and use a microfiber cloth to scrub away all the gunk and food that has accumulated. You'll be left with a sparkling clean sink in no time!
22. Grab an old toothbrush and give the underside of the splash guard a good scrub. You'll be amazed at how easily it removes all the gunk and grime that's been building up in there.
23. Once that's done, pop one of these garbage disposal cleaners down the sink to top it off. Turn on the disposal, and watch as blue foam makes the smelly grime disappear, only leaving a fresh scent behind.
24. While you're prepping the turkey for Thanksgiving, this little robotic vacuum will be busy shopping up crumbs and dust bunnies. You've already got enough on your plate with cooking and preparing for guests, so why not let technology lend a helping hand?
25. If you're like me and have family in Florida who like to have seafood boils for the holidays, use a water pressure cleaner to remove a whole year’s worth of dirt buildup off your deck. The color difference in the wood will be like night and day.
26. Take a peek in your dishwasher's filter to make sure there's no leftover food causing unpleasant smells. If you find any bits and pieces, give it a good scrub down, then pour a cup of vinegar into the bottom of your dishwasher and run it on hot. The vinegar will do the heavy lifting of dissolving any lingering grime or odors.
27. And if there’s still some sludge hanging around in your dishwasher, run a cycle with these dishwasher-cleaning tablets that will leave it spotless and smelling great.
28. Are you greeted with a messy crime scene every time you open your microwave? Squeeze some lemon into a bowl of water, microwave it for six minutes, and the steam will allow you to just wipe away all the crud with a paper towel.
29. Or use an Angry Mama cleaner to help lift all the dried and burnt-on food splashes. Just add water and vinegar to the holder, microwave for seven minutes, and all the food particles will be soft enough to wipe away.
30. If you've got any unsightly scratches or marks on your wooden furniture, don't worry, you can easily cover them up with furniture touch-up sticks. Say goodbye to that old, worn-out look and hello to a fresh new vibe!
31. You can easily remove stubborn hard water stains from your bathroom tile, caked-on grease from your stovetop, and crayon marks from your wall by using a single jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff.
32. With just a few simple ingredients from your pantry, you can make a cleaning solution that will leave your windows, mirrors, and faucets streak-free. Combine equal parts water, vinegar, and vodka in a spray bottle and shake well. Then, simply spray it onto your windows or faucets and wipe it away with a clean cloth.
33. Get your couch looking its best without spending a lot of time with a fabric defuzzer. Just run it over your furniture, blankets, and even your clothes and watch as it removes all those annoying lint balls and fuzzies. The result: A clean, polished look that will impress even the most discerning guest.
34. If you have a water ring on your coffee table that seems like it just won’t go away, try using mayonnaise + a paper towel + a hair dryer. The mayonnaise plus heat will penetrate the wood and lift the stain right up.
35. If your kiddos are prone to coloring a little too outside of the lines while creating a piece of artwork, use these cleaning erasers to remove those marker or crayon marks like they never even happened.
36. Or you can try applying some hairspray to the scribbled area and let it dissolve the ink before wiping it away.
37. Are you tired of seeing handprints all over your stainless steel appliances? Use this stainless steel cleaner that removes smudges and won't leave any streaks behind.
38. Cleaning tight spaces like air vents, window sills, and shower tracks can be a challenge, but not with this 2-in-1 ultra-slim brush and scraper. It's the perfect tool to get into those small crevices that are often missed.
39. I'm willing to bet you’ve never thought of cleaning your plastic shower liner since buying it. Never fear — just throw it in the washing machine with a few towels to eliminate those stubborn soap scum stains.
40. Finally, go ahead and stock up on an all-purpose cleaner that'll be endlessly useful not only for your pre-holiday cleaning but also year-round. Its versatility allows you to use it on all sorts of surfaces, including floors, counters, walls, windows, tubs, sinks, and more.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.