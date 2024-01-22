40 Home Decor Upgrades For 2024 You Can Get For $25 Or Less

1. A set of negative-space vases, an eccentric and sophisticated piece of decor that plays a bit of a trick on the eyes. Plus, it's super low-effort: Just stick a flower or two in each one, and you’re good to go.
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of three from Amazon for $21.96 (also available in two set sizes for more than $25).
2. A cloud-shaped frameless mirror that'll totally upgrade your vanity or desk. With soft edges giving it a minimalist look, this beauty will blend in seamlessly no matter the vibe of your home.
Promising review: "I love this mirror!! It’s so different and looks super cute for a minimal home decoration." —julia lewis
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A rope basket to bring some boho-chic vibes to your space as well as make it feel more put-together and cozy.
Promising review: "I love this basket. We use it to store the living room throw blankets and pillows rather than having them pile up on the couch. It fits a lot, and the quality is good, not cheap looking/feeling. I can tell it's the type of product that will last a long time. I would definitely consider buying from this brand again. The very minor downside is that it comes with a big crease from the way it's packaged, but I'm sure it'll go away after some time — no biggie." —DHz
Get it from Amazon for $24.29 (available in four sizes and styles).
4. A concrete tray for those little pieces that are just too precious to toss in a drawer or leave lying around. It’s the prettiest place to keep all your favorite treasures safe and sound.
Gem We Love is a River Edge, New Jersey-based small business that specializes in beautiful home decor and trinkets!
Promising review: "It's a well-made plate, simply cute, and I like the size. It has a nice detail of cork pads at the bottom, pretty shading colors of my fav combo of white and green. It's a perfect display for my accessories and will be useful in many other ways, I think. I'm already loving it!" —Liana
Get it from Gem We Love on Etsy for $20+ (available in two lengths both under $25).
5. A set of floating shelves to take full advantage of any bare walls in your home. They'll let you show off your beloved trinkets in style — with no wasted wall space.
Promising review: "I've been looking everywhere for shelves like these but have had no luck. Anything I found was either too big or over $100. These are fantastic. They go perfectly in my bathroom and allow me extra shelving for things I can't fit on the countertop. I'm buying another set or two for my living room. They're super easy to hang, especially if you have a drill." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $13.72+ (available in nine colors under $25).
6. Or a floating shelf so you don't have to clutter your room with piles and piles of books. You can mount them to the wall (so they're not taking up space on the floor or on top of furniture) and show off your favorite novels like art.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks, in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and sets of three).
7. A set of six abstract line art prints, which, after framing them, *will* make your living room look like a fancy gallery, minus the fancy price tag.
Promising review: "I framed these prints and hung them above my bed. I love the color palette! They are a perfect bedroom pop, and there are a lot of accent colors you can choose from!" —Ellie Britton
Get the set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A eucalyptus bundle you can hang in your shower to infuse your bathroom with spa-like energy and enjoy some soothing aromatherapy while you get clean.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based small business that sells eucalyptus bundles as well as lavender!
Promising review: "It took a while to ship, but it was worth the wait. It looks fantastic in my shower and smells great, too. It makes an everyday part of my routine feel luxurious! PS: I saw this item posted on BuzzFeed, which is what inspired me to buy. 10/10 would recommend!" —Breanna D.
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.49+ (available in two sizes under $25).
9. A set of amber soap dispensers that'll give your bathroom or kitchen counter a luxe aesthetic (even if they're filled with soap you got at the dollar store). Plus, refilling these is cheaper than buying new bottles of hand soap every time you run out!
Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three pump colors under $25).
10. A set of two velvet throw pillow covers available in dozens of shades to tie into your color scheme — they'll add a touch of warmth and comfort to your couch or bed and give your home a magazine-worthy aesthetic.
These are just pillow covers, so don't forget the pillow inserts, if you need them. Tip: For optimal fluffiness, pick inserts that are 2 inches larger than your covers.
Promising review: "I love these pillowcases! They are way nicer than I expected for the price. They are soft, wash well, and look more expensive than the price. I’m super happy with my purchase. I was kinda iffy on buying them, but I went ahead and did it because I knew I could return them if I didn’t like them, but I was actually pleasantly surprised." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight sizes and 38 colors).