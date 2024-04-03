Congrats, Your Trip Made It Out Of The Group Chat — Here Are 35 Things You’ll Want To Bring

1. A very thorough travel checklist if you’re the go-to "parent" of the group and you just know that someone's going to leave their sunscreen behind or forget their sunglasses as soon as you hit the road. From extra pairs of socks to Advil, this list makes sure all your bases (and then some) are covered. You can never be too prepared!
The pad has 60 sheets, so it'll last a long time — even for frequent fliers.
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming — especially for trip longer than a few days. I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. Variety of clothing options and space to add more. As my children reached their pre-teen years I have been able to make them their list on these sheets and then they can use it to do their packing. I just show them how to highlight each item after it has been packed so it is easy to see you took that one off the list. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
2. A set of packing cubes letting you separate your pieces, creating more space in your suitcase for all your stylish must-haves. No more guessing games or cramming — you'll have everything organized and easy to find.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I’ve actually purchased a few different sets in various colors. They help organize the suitcase better and save a ton of space. It was so much easier to pack and combine outfits into separate bags. I had a bag set up for each day of my vacation and everything I needed was in there. I was all set. No searching or digging around my suitcases. Just a little planning before we left and everything went smoothly using these bags." —Owl Lady
3. A universal travel adapter with a number of ports that can power up to four devices simultaneously, so everyone can juice up their phones before heading out on that eight-hour-long excursion. This device has different plugs built into a single unit that's compatible in over 150 countries.
This style has one universal input and three USB ports, including two USB-A and one USB-C, so you can charge up to four devices at once. It works with outlets in most parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Dubai.
Note: This isn't a voltage converter, so be sure to check what voltages your devices are rated for.
Ceptics is a small business that makes travel plug adapters for worldwide travel.
Promising review: "I bought this adapter some three months ago and it worked perfectly in Vietnam, Cambodia, Bahrain, Oman, and Italy (where I saw two different outlet types). My phone is at the stage where it needs to be charged once or twice per day. This is my 'need to pack item' when traveling. I also like the fact that it has USB outlets because I often have to charge my phone and something else at the same time. By the way, it also worked well in the Delta One cabin and in the ANA All Nippon Business cabin. This is also what I use for charging my phone, iPod, and smartwatch using the USB connections right here at home in the US." —Mark, WV
4. Plus, an ingenious 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you can use to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time in case your beautifully renovated historical hotel room only has one *working* outlet. It folds up compact so it's not taking up too much room in your luggage.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —Sbreddy
5. An extra-large beach blanket designed to accommodate up to eight people. This lightweight blanket is comfortable to lay on and folds up super easily (which is perf because it won’t take up too much room in the luggage) and also comes with little stakes to keep it securely in place. Plus, it's water- and sand-resistant so a quick shake will keep it pristine!
Promising review: "We just got back from Flamenco Beach on the island of Culebra, Puerto Rico. This blanket was exactly what we needed for a group of 6 to sit in the sun and relax as we enjoyed the changes of the ocean colors throughout the day. The white and turquoise blanket stayed cool for us, reflecting the sun rays. And the material is fantastic — so soft and lightweight. The stakes easily held the blanket secure with the gentle ocean breezes. This blanket is easy to wash and comes with an attached pouch for compact storage. Highly recommend this product!! The extra large size was perfect for our needs." —Sheryl Shenk
6. A mini belt bag made to keep your phone, wallet, passport, and other essentials close by whenever you travel (and for day-to-day use). Reviewers love that the versatile strap can be worn crossbody or around the waist, keeping their hands free while on the go.
Plus, reviewers say this is a great swap for the trendy, pricier Lululemon belt bag!
Promising reviews: "I bought this as a purse for traveling to populated European cities as there are heaps of pickpockets. It worked perfectly! It is the perfect size to fit everything I need and was super comfortable. Highly recommend." —Jessie Anela
"I bought this fanny pack to take on our trip to San Francisco and it worked out better than I thought it would! We hiked through Muir Woods and I loved that my hands were free from holding a purse! Then we walked across the Golden Gate Bridge, went to Chinatown, the wharf, etc. and again it was great not having to hold anything. This is by far the best bag I've ever traveled with. It is almost the same exact size a (name brand) bag but a lot less. Best purchase for the vacation :)" —Pat
7. A Bluetooth JBL speaker just begging to be brought on that group float tri or beach hang. This little guy is not only waterproof but also offers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge. Reviewers are absolutely gagged at how loud the sound can get from this itty-bitty speaker!
Promising review: "This small, and I mean small, speaker is awesome! If you're looking for something which provides excellent sound quality (bass, treble, highs, lows, clarity, and surprisingly loud volume) then this is the small wireless Bluetooth speaker out in the world! JBL has an excellent reputation and makes quality items, I just didn't expect this little one would have just as strong output as my larger one! I can watch water droplets bounce on top of this little one when the bass hits! I needed something to just carry around, take to the pool, take to the river when floating in the tube down the Comal River and for myself and/or my group to clearly hear the music. This little one can be CLEARLY heard from at least 15 yards away, even outdoors with a crowd at my pool! Excellent system." —Stormy M.
8. A digital luggage scale to avoid that awful stomach drop feeling when you're hit with an oversized suitcase fee at check-in. This trusty scale can help you gauge how overboard you can go with the souvenirs you plan on bringing back without the risk of your luggage being 20 pounds overweight.
Just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly recently put this scale to the test while packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Took this on several overseas trips in the first two months. I can't believe I used to hold my bags and weigh myself and the bag on scales — and then subtract my weight. It was so time consuming, especially when we were either close to the limit or over. This small device literally saved us hours of frustration and possible unpacking at the airport check-in line. We couldn't live without this item now. We bought another one as a backup. Wouldn't hesitate to buy this exact item again." —AB
"Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor
9. Some homeopathic jet-lag tablets so you can help reduce that “off” feeling from switching time zones — now the fun can start as soon as you hop off your flight.
The instructions say to take one at take off, every two hours during the flight, and then again after you arrive. One box is good for 50 hours of flying!
Promising review: "I swear by this stuff — it works if you take the doses exactly as indicated. I set my timer on long flights to make sure I wake up on time for my next dose. And drink plenty of water, which sucks on long flights having to use bathroom all the time, but it's worth not getting jet leg. I was a flight attendant for six years and always used this when I worked long flights!" —Jvelez
10. A portable cornhole board guaranteed to provide *hours* of entertainment for everyone. It conveniently folds up and slides into this neat little bag (with a handle) so you can easily carry it to the beach, park, or campsite. Everyone is going to BEG for you to bring it on future trips.
Promising review: "I bought this for my twentysomething daughter. She uses it all the time with her friends (both male and female) and has been urged to take it along on a planned camping trip. She says it’s super easy to set up and that it is both easy and fast to get it put away in its pouch. She loves it!" —Donna A.
11. A spacious two-room tent that'll comfortably fit the whole crew (10 people, to be exact). This tent is equipped with five generously sized mesh windows to let in the breeze, a double-layer shield for extra protection, and a zip-up privacy curtain to create separate spaces or open it up for one massive hangout spot. And guess what? You can even gaze up at the twinkling stars through the top mesh roof when night falls.
Promising reviews: "We went camping last weekend. The tent is pretty big (even though it was three of us in there, we could easily fit more people). Good material as well. Not super thick and not thin. I had some issues with assembling it, but it was my first time assembling the tent lol, so it may be me problem. I hope for many more camping days with my friends and this tent." —