30 Gifts From Tiktok For Someone From Gen Z On Your List

1. Youthforia's color-changing BYO Blush that reacts to the pH of their skin, giving them *the* perfect lip or cheek color. They're gonna love it so much, they'll be tempted to sleep in it — and TBH, they actually can since this oil is made with skin-friendly ingredients that won't cause breakouts if they're too tired (or lazy) to remove it at night.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Promising review: "I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40 I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." —Kate F.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
2. A popular checkerboard throw blanket giving Barefoot Dreams cozy vibes (but at a fraction of the price). Not only does this chic throw add the perfect pop of personality to any room, but it's also soooo soft that one reviewer compares it to the feel of fuzzy socks (that you can wrap your entire body in).
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in seven styles and four sizes).
3. A gentle bubbly clay mask that'll be a fun addition to their skincare routine. This clay mask turns into a fizzy layer of foam that'll clear out all the icky gunk from their face, leaving them with a fresh and clean feeling.
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
4. An elegant set of rainbow wine glasses so they can feel like the main character while drinking a mimosa with their brunch. These lightweight and durable crystal glasses bring a level of sophistication to any occasion, whether it's a fancy glass of cucumber water or sparkling wine for girls' night.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
Promising review: "My boyfriend got these for me for my birthday and I am obsessed with them. The only wine glasses we use! The colors absolutely mesmerized us both when I opened the package…felt like we were looking at a rainbow. They are beautiful to say the least." —bai
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A cult-favorite portable blender for the person who practically lives at the gym (or is just always on the go). This blender is as small as a water bottle, making it super portable! They can use it to whip up their pre-workout protein shake or even their recovery smoothie.
Promising review: "Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must-buy!!!" —Debby from Warren
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in five colors).
6. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler so they can switch up their hair game without frying their lovely locks! All they have to do is wrap a section of their hair around the rod, leave it in overnight, and 💥 BAM 💥 wake up with beautiful bouncy curls.
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
7. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for your younger siblings who stay up until 2 a.m. on Tiktok Live performing the entire Beyonce Renaissance concert to their 10 followers. Look at you being so supportive.
Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 15 colors).
8. Cocktail Codex, a cocktail recipe book your friends and family who love to host would absolutely adore. This book is loved by everyone from professional bartenders to beginners because it breaks down the six most popular cocktails: the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip. It also shows you how to make your own combos and spin-offs based on what ingredients you have to work with!
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
9. A pixel art game Bluetooth speaker just radiating retro vibes. This speaker functions as a clock, white noise machine, and even allows them to make their own pixel art (which dances along to their music BTW)!
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.
Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker
Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).
10. A set of stunning vintage-inspired glass mugs because why not romanticize every aspect of their life, even their morning chai? Each set also comes with two golden spoons so they can feel fancy with their pinkies up while eating ice cream.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six styles).
11. A satin pillowcase that'll be transformative for their personal care routine. Not only does it feel absolutely amazing to sleep on, but it'll also help retain moisture in their skin and create less friction on their hair, meaning less frizziness, tangles, and breakage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 23 styles).
12. A "flaming" humidifier they can keep on their desk to create cozy vibes and keep the air hydrated while working on quarterly reports, especially during these colder months.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $32.69.
13. A handheld milk frother for anyone looking to up their coffee game. They can create all sorts of delicious foam-based drinks, from classic lattes to trendy dalgona coffees. Reviewers also love that it's super easy to clean.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however, I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at-home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly. If you’re on the fence, I’d say what are you waiting for — buy it already!" —Denise
