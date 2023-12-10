25 Little Things Under $15 For Your Friends Who Could Use A Smile

1. A fluffy cat ears headband that's the cat's meow when it comes to keeping hair out of their face while doing their skincare routine or makeup application.
Promising review: "The cat ears are so cute, and the headband is so soft and plush. It's a gift for my friend who is a cat lover. She loves it so much. The high elastic headband fits her not to tight or loose, and it's the perfect size. The quality is amazing — will buy again soon for my sister. Great seller, she also included a free facial mask in the packet, super thoughtful! Highly recommended." —Megan
JoyShopClub is a small business based in Minnesota that specializes in handmade hair accessories.
Get it from JoyShopClub on Etsy for $12 (available in six colors).
2. A practical pack of four tube squeezers, aka a godsend for anyone who hates wasting products or struggling to get the last bit out of their tubes. It's a gift that keeps on giving.
The pack of four includes a panda, a pig, a frog, and a cat.
Promising review: "I lost strength in both hands during pregnancy and was having a hard time getting out diaper cream. I found this product on Amazon and had to try it. This thing is amazing and is so easy to use. I just slide it down, and it easily pushes product out of whatever tube I’m using. No more pain and super easy!!! The characters are so cute, and my children love them. I’m glad it came with more than one. They are super sturdy, and I really feel like you get great value for money. I highly recommend and would buy again!" —FamilyOfLove
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (for a pack of four with a panda, pig, frog, and cat).
3. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier cleaning fish to ensure they're getting the best air quality possible out of their machine for happy and hydrated skin. This little cartridge keeps the tank from becoming a breeding ground for mold and other gross stuff for up to 30 days.
Reviewers recommend that you check the size of your humidifier before ordering, as the fish may not fit in smaller humidifiers.
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING! I went from having to Clorox my ultrasonic humidifier tank every few days to every month, if that. I cannot tell you how wonderful it is to not have to worry about it! I feel like they work quite a bit longer than advertised, but that may depend on water temp, if the water is distilled (this is what we use, as our water is REALLY hard otherwise) vs. filtered vs. not, etc. Will definitely buy again!" —CindyR
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
4. A cool holographic makeup bag for storing cosmetics, school supplies, or something special.
You can also use this has a pencil pouch.
Promising review: "LOVE my new make-up bag. So cute, colorful, and trendy. I love the colors it illuminates. If you look at it in certain angles, you can't see inside the bag...then if you look at it another way, you can see all your goodies inside. Like an illusion. I just love it. Extremely roomy to fit all your things inside. You can stand it like a box, or you can make it like a triangle-cone in your purse/handbag." —Tina Rogers
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A sweet cereal-and-milk-themed candle sure to transport them back to Saturday morning cartoons with a bowl of Froot Loops. The scents are customizable so you can pick out their favorite cereal for that sweet added detail.
Promising review: "WOW. Literally the cutest candle ever!!!!! I'm obsessed. Looks exactly like the pictures and even came with a little bag of extra 'Fruit Loops.' Sooooo adorable. I definitely recommend buying, and it would make a great gift! Oh yeah. It also smells amazing. My only issue is that it's so pretty that I never want to use it!!!" —daisy
Bluewine Studio is a Southern California–based Etsy shop owned by two sisters that specializes in handmade candles and home decor.
Get it from Bluewine Studio on Etsy for $17.24+ (originally $22; available in two designs and in 14 scents).
6. A shark fin bookmark that'll be the only one they use whenever they ~dive~ into a new page-turner. Everyone at their book club meeting will be dying to know where they got it from.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law loves to read, and now this is the only bookmark she will use." —KATillac
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A trio of jumbo butterfly hair clips radiating major '90s vibes. This playful design will add a pop of fun to any of their outfits while also holding their luscious locks in place.
Promising review: "It is just like in the photo. Super cute and the colors matched perfectly. Just a perfect little adorable addition to your outfit." —JSRReactions
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colorways).
8. A hilarious little screaming goat destined to leave their friends and coworkers in stitches. They can add it to their desk if they're looking to lighten the mood during a long work day or just want to inject a little silliness into their daily routine.
It comes with the infamous goat and a small book with fun facts about goats. The goat is 3" and comes with a battery already inside.
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed." —Gab
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
9. A cute little heart-shaped lipstick organizer just perfect for displaying all of their lippies, pens, pencils, or concealers. This is perfect for anyone who enjoys seeing their makeup collection neat and organized just as much as they love wearing it.
Huffpost shopping writer Haley Zovickian adores this organizer: “I bought this on a whim this summer, and it's brought me so much joy since. The sweetheart design is just so cute, and I love arranging my lipsticks within the heart. It won't fit big brushes or foundation bottles, but it's perfect for smaller items. It also fits pens and other desk items, so I want to get another so it can bring me a smile while I'm working, too.”
Promising review: "It's a present for a friend. It's so pretty and perfect for several lipsticks, etc. I also bought lipsticks too! Beautiful heart, nice piece - great present." –Azure
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
10. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to transform their boring meals into a thrilling adventure as a true Jedi master. With this sleek design and glowing power, they'll be transported to a galaxy far, far away while enjoying a delicious bowl of ramen.
They're BPA-free with LED lights. They come with batteries so they'll be ready to go as soon as they're opened!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger than I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds." —Anthony
Get them from Amazon for $13.97.
11. Magical 3D glow-in-the-dark stars that'll bring the dreaminess of a starry night sky to their room. They can gaze up while in bed, feeling all of their worries and stress melt away.
Promising reviews: "I want these in every room of my house. These are the ones to buy! The varying sizes of these little half spheres make them look like the real night sky. Pro tip: Don't just do the ceiling — spread them down the tops of each wall too, and you'll get a really nice dome effect like a real night sky!" —Conor D.
"What I love about these dots is there's a great balance between the larger dots, the medium-sized ones, and the smaller ones. They really are the perfect size to create small galaxies. They are extraordinarily bright for a glow-in-the-dark product, they are fairly cheap to purchase, and they stick to my walls perfectly!" —Jaden
Get a set of 606 stars from Amazon for $9.99.