~Present~-ing 28 Things Anyone Would Love To Receive This Holiday Season

1. A set of flower hair clips they'll want in every color. These have a super cute matte finish that looks great with any outfit, and they're big enough to hold even thick, long, and/or curly hair. (TBH, this would be the perfect stocking stuffer!)
Check out a TikTok of the flower clips in action.
Promising review: "So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. Use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." —Bellap
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in six color combinations).
2. The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence will leave a nice glow and keep their skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 47,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb
Get it from Amazon for $14.48.
3. A sakura tree Lego set, an engaging gift not only for Lego enthusiasts but for anyone who enjoys building things with their hands. You could even assemble it together, which would make for a great bonding activity! Plus, once it's done, they'll have a stunning piece of decor to show off in their home.
Promising review: "I finally got around to building this and really enjoyed it! The instructions are for either pink or green but I liked both so I did my own thing and am really pleased with how it turned out. This set really allows for creativity with the green/pink/white part.It was pretty easy to build, just a couple steps were a little confusing but it wasn’t too challenging. I built it in just over an hour. It’s a really lovely Lego set, would make a great gift." —echobunny
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
4. A cult-favorite portable blender for the person who practically lives at the gym (or is just always on the go). This blender is as small as a water bottle, making it super portable! They can use it to whip up their pre-workout protein shake or even their recovery smoothie.
Promising review: "Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must-buy!!!" —Debby from Warren
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A "Bagnet" that'll come in clutch when they're at the gym, a restaurant, or in a public restroom — now their precious Michael Kors bag won't have to touch the ground, or any other questionable surfaces for that matter.
Bagnet is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Check out a TikTok of the Bagnet in action.
Promising review: "This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor. But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas. Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." —robert rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in 10 styles).
6. A high-ponytail running cap to help them crush their new year's fitness goals and look stylish while doing it. The back of this cap has a criss-cross cut-out that'll let them rock a high- or mid-pony to keep hair off their neck during workouts! It's giving sweaty, but make it ✨ fashion ✨.
Check out a TikTok of the Vimhue running hats in action.
Vimhue is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I picked up this hat (in the adorable Peach color) over the summer and absolutely LOVE it for outdoor runs. It's seriously a game changer. I can put my hair in a high pony or bun, and it'll actually hold it up and keep even a single strand from touching my sweaty neck. The material is also super lightweight and breathable so my head doesn't overheat while wearing it in the hot sun! And the fact that it comes in SO many cute colors is another plus."
My former colleague Ciera Velarde also swears by it: "Whenever I would wear traditional caps, I didn't like that my ponytail had to sit pretty low on my head, which meant it would stick to my sweaty neck and make me feel even *more* hot. This solves all my problems!! I love being able to sport my high pony and feel a nice breeze on my neck. Plus: The material is super breathable, and I just throw it into the washing machine in a delicates bag whenever I need to wash it. (Make sure you hang dry!)"
Shipping info: Estimated delivery is 2–10 days after ordering, and shipping costs $3.97. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.
Get it from Vimhue on Etsy for $29 (available in 17 colors and multiple styles).
7. A Renpho percussion massager if they *knead* a little relaxation and TLC. This gadget is great for getting at just the right spot to release all those knots, aches, and muscle tension that's been building up for who knows how long.
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "This machine has been such a relief for me. I have arthritis in my back as well as some other issues. I sit at a desk all day and do not move much during the day. Fifteen minutes of this machine and the pain is gone and I feel so much better. I have been doing this 3-5 times a week and notice such a difference. When I do have pain by the end of the 15 minutes I do not feel anymore pain. I should have ordered this a long time ago. I also love that it comes with different ends so when i have a tight muscle there are smaller ends to reach that muscle." —Leanns Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in four styles, including with or without heat).
8. A Stanley IceFlow tumbler, aka THE cup of cups. It's designed to keep drinks cold for up to TWO DAYS, making it ideal for long road trips, camping trips, or even beach days. It also has a top handle so it's comfortable to carry and can still fit in cup holders. PLUS, the built-in leakproof straw makes sure they can enjoy their drink without worrying about spills.
Promising review: "Took this on an international trip for a few months and it was great! Durable, keeps ice cold, and easy to use. I also have the 40-ounce tumbler but can’t just throw that one into a bag because of the straw. This one was the perfect companion!" —Ceara
Get a 20-ounce tumbler from Amazon for $30 (available in four additional sizes and 26 colors).
9. Cocktail Codex, a cocktail recipe book your friends and family who love to host would absolutely adore. This book is loved by everyone from professional bartenders to beginners because it breaks down the six most popular cocktails: the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip. It also shows you how to make your own combos and spin-offs based on what ingredients you have to work with!
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
10. A retro pixel art game Bluetooth speaker to upgrade their desk aesthetic. This speaker functions as a clock, white noise machine, and even allows them to make their own pixel art (which dances along to their music BTW)!
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.
Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker
Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).
11. A 13-piece tea set just radiating Bridgerton vibes. This tea set is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to entertain and wants to add a touch of glamor and elegance to their gatherings. It's designed to be for both children and adults, so everyone can enjoy a cup of tea with their pinkies up.
This set includes four tea cups, four saucers, a teapot, a creamer pitcher, and a sugar bowl.
Brew To A Tea is a small business located in Lafayette, Louisiana, that sells beautiful tea, coffee, and wine home goods and accessories.
Promising review: "Perfect gift for my 9-year-old great-granddaughter!! The tea set is so beautiful. It is a gift that will last a lifetime. There will be many fun memories made with the tea set. Love it. Happy great-granddaughter!" —Amazon Customer
12. A Subtl Beauty Stack letting them travel light while still looking their best. This innovative product allows them to keep up to EIGHT makeup products in a compact and convenient place. You can customize their stack to include the essentials that are unique to their beauty routine.
Subtl Beauty is a small business that specializes in vegan, cruelty-free beauty products, including compact, customizable beauty stacks.
Promising review: "I absolutely love how compact this product is. I have been pleasantly surprised at how natural the makeup feels and I love the natural look it provides. I originally purchased for traveling, but have been using it daily and love it!" –Paula Bowie
Shipping info: All orders are shipped within 5–9 business days. 2–3 day rush domestic shipping is available at checkout.
Get the Starter Stack from Subtl Beauty for $60 (originally $70; available in 15 tones), or customize your own stack starting at $12 per layer.