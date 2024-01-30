28 Gifts To Spoil Your Besties For Galentine’s Day

1. A delicate initial necklace tailored specifically for each of your besties. This simple design has just enough elegance to add that final touch to all their outfits, and they can wear it every day.
Promising review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" —Brittany Burrahm
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in 26 letters and 2 styles).
2. A set of darling silk tulips so they can *always* have a vase of fresh flowers. These artificial flowers are made out of a silk material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever.
Promising review: "I've seen these all over TikTok and had them in my cart for months…ended up buying them and THEY ARE WORTH THE MONEY. Soft, soft, soft and look so real, I’m going to buy more." —Brittney Jackson
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $18.99 (available in dozens of color combos).
3. Plus, a strawberry vase that's un-berry-bly adorable. Why should they settle for a plain flower vase when this one will start up a conversation with everyone who lays eyes on it?
Promising review: "Oh my god I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase and I think you will be too. You need to get this." —Jemma
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
4. A DIY crochet kit if you’re looking for a bonding activity for the whole friend group. Whether they’re an expert crafter who spends hours at Michael's or a beginner looking to try a new hobby, this kit is perfect for everyone. It's a great way to spend an afternoon with friends, learning something new and creating something beautiful together.
This Asian-owned small business was co-founded by Justine Tiu and is based in NYC. The shop is known for their *fab* educational customer service and their adorable crochet kits.
Promising reviews: "After seeing these all over I knew I had to buy one for the crochet lover in my life. Even very experienced-in-crochet people find this relaxing and enjoyable as a fun side project on a rainy day. Because they had prior experience, they did not need the video instructions and were able to complete the Wooble with just the written ones. They often commented on the quality and ease of completing this kit. Thinking about trying it out myself now!" —Morgan K
"I already love to crochet, but got this as a gift for a newb. Let's just say she's now hooked on the craft (see what I did there?) and is now developing a yarn problem." —Honest Reviewer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the dinosaur crochet kit from Amazon for $34.99 (available in eight styles).
5. A "You're My Favorite" candle, which is totally the vibe this V-Day. It's so pretty and adorable that your bestie might just want to keep it on their desk as a decorative piece instead of lighting it up.
Candier is a small business! This candle has notes of peach, grapefruit, apple, cherry blossom, hydrangea, and powder. It's cruelty-free, vegan, and doesn't include any parabens or phthalates.
Shipping info: Once the order is received, it will ship out within 5–7 days (excluding holidays).
Get it from Candier for $34.
6. Beautiful rose-shaped ice cube molds to add a little razzle dazzle moment to their cocktails and mocktails — because we all have that one friend who loves a little extra flair.
Promising review: "I love this rose ice mold. I like a bougie cocktail and this gave me that experience. I made a beautiful peanut butter old fashioned. It was easy to fill through the top, it does take a little time but it’s well worth it. The mold was easy release after ran it under water for like 10 seconds." —Tiffney P
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.
7. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote, aka a brilliant gadget for your friends who are never *not* scrolling. Now, they can snuggle up under the covers and swipe through TikTok without ever having to lift a finger.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
Check out a TikTok of the remote in action!
Promising review: "I use this just to scroll while reading on my iPad. It allows me to curl up in the blankets while I have my iPad in a holder. (It may be lazy, but I’m obsessed all the same). Super comfortable to hold/ around your finger. Was easy to connect with my iPad and definitely worth the money in my opinion." —Mandi Arnold
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A rechargeable clip-on reading light for the hopeless romantic who's always nose-deep in a Nora Roberts novel. This light has an amber-colored bulb that's easier on the eyes, meaning less strain or fatigue while reading late into the night. Plus, the clip-on design lets them attach it to a book or e-reader for concentrated light that won't disturb a sleeping partner or roommate.
It's completely free of blue light, has three brightness levels, and a 360 degree gooseneck.
Promising review: "I bought this because I am sensitive to lights, the charge last so long, the light is so warm, but not too yellow. It is also not too bright. I prefer it when it starts to die and it gets dimmer. I wish it had one more dim setting. But it also can be bright if you need. Love this light, I think everyone should buy this!! So cozy! Great gift." —Allison T.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A Stanley 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler because babe, obviously we need to help keep our besties hydrated. It's perfect for those long days at work, weekend hikes, or even just lounging around the house so they can keep their water (or iced matcha latte) cold for hours.
Promising review: "Beautiful, sophisticated mug! I bought this as a gift for a CEO who wanted to drink more water while at work. She loves how long it keeps her ice and water cold. It has a nice glossy finish that is unique to the usual matte finish on Stanleys and other like travel mugs. The gold design with the glossy navy blue base is just lovely!" —Dayna A.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $45 (available in 31 colors and four other sizes).
10. And an attachable Stanley cup snack bowl so they can keep all their favorite cookies, chips, fruit, and candy loaded up and on demand.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift and so far my friend is satisfied. She has a Stanley cup and used this to add all her snacks and bring to the car every morning. Really impressed at how it holds tightly to the cup and doesn't sag even if you put whole candy bars in the tray. Pretty good purchase." —Fire
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in three colors and two sizes).
11. An Ouai hair gloss treatment to keep their luscious locks on 10 at all times. Not only does it help prevent breakage, but it also promotes a beautiful shine, detangles those pesky knots, and even acts as a heat protectant. And! It smells absolutely delicious with hints of jasmine, violet, and raspberry.
Promising reviews: "I purchased after seeing TikTok reviews. I have curly 4a hair and regularly straighten my hair at home. The shine and silk that this gives is unbelievable. Truly gives salon results at home. It’s worth a try." —biab8005
"10/10 MUST HAVE!! For reference I have thick Asian hair with bleached highlights and this product saved my damaged ends. An absolute staple in my shower routine." —tilly5231
Shipping info: Standard shipping is 1–3 days, and expedited shipping is available for an additional cost. You can also purchase online and pick up at your local store (typically within four hours)!
Get it from Sephora for $34.
12. A dainty floral coaster that'll have them swooning every time they lay their eyes on it. Seriously, these coasters are absolutely gorgeous!
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
Shipping info: Items ship within 6–15 business days and ship with USPS. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim and two different edge patterns).
13. A One Line a Day journal for your reflective friend, allowing them to flip back through the pages of their journal and see what they were doing on this day one year ago, two years ago, and so on. It's like having a time capsule of their memories.
Promising review: "I am loving these journals! I got two — one for each of my boys (a baby and a toddler), and each day, I am writing down a short memory with each of them. I feel like it's the perfect solution for a tired mama who doesn't have time to journal pages and pages, but wants to hold onto sweet memories from when the kids are little. Can't wait to see how they grow over the five years contained in the journals!" —Kathy W. Kuegler
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.26.