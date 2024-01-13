22 Loungewear Fashion Pieces That’ll Serve Looks And Be Comfortable

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ribbed racer-front tank because sometimes less is more, and this essential top can pair with pretty much any bottoms already in your wardrobe.
Promising review: "I really love the fit of these tanks on me. They are a super soft and thick but breathable material. I have ordered several colors at this point and have paired them in so many different ways. I love to wear them with long skirts for a more dressed-up look. They look great with shorts in the warm weather. I get hot very easily and though the material is warmer, I was super comfortable! These will be great for wintertime in New England as well because the fabric is thicker and comfortable! These tanks are a good length and go great tucked in or over your bottoms." —Ashley Bonnett
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 styles).
2. A pair of lightweight athletic joggers perfect for yoga, pilates, or going on Jamba Juice runs. (That still counts as exercise, right??) These leggings feature an elastic waistband and the fabric has ~four-way stretch~ — they even have two pockets for your phone, keys, wallet, and lip gloss.
Promising review: "I love these joggers! I had them in black and just got them in dark grey. I feel like they are polished enough to wear out on errands, to a friend's house, or even to a casual restaurant. They aren't just for exercise! These joggers have handy pockets and are the perfect length (I'm 5'6" and bought a size medium). I like the smooth fabric because it doesn't attract lint. I've gotten tired of leggings and these are a great alternative." —Vinylwoman
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 16 colors).
3. A ribbed two-piece set so you can feel like a Kardashian sister while chilling in your kitchen eating a chopped chef salad.
4. Trendy high-waisted flared leggings — whether you're running errands, working out, or lounging on the couch, these leggings will keep you feeling comfortable and confident.
Promising review: "Buy these 👏🏼 they make every body type look amazing 🍑 fit me as expected and are so comfortable and stylish. Not sheer at all and I love the color options. Tbh I’d buy more than one pair." —Abbie EMT, RN
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, three lengths and 22 colors).
5. A lightweight oversized flannel shacket so you can be the embodiment of ~cozy fall vibes~ no matter what time of the year it is. Wear it like an oversized dress while tidying up your home or throw it on with a tank top and jeans if you need to make a quick run out of the house.
Promising review: "Love this flannel! It's a little thicker than a shirt, but not quite a jacket!!! Perfect for lounging/ dressing up! Runs a little on the bigger end!" —Brittany W.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors).
6. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set great for snuggling around the house while feeling like you put in a little effort (when in reality, you just rolled out of bed).
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 31 styles).
7. A glorious feather trim robe just oozing "I'm the drama" energy. This robe will have you walking around your one-bedroom-apartment-turned-castle like the rightful heiress you are.
Promising review: "I was SUPER on edge about ordering...but Y'ALL! You HAVE to order this! It’s well made, so dramatic, so soft, and soo beautiful! Definitely worth every penny and I cant wait to wear this while I get ready for my wedding!!! I asked the company to make it longer to accommodate my height (I’m 6’-6’1” and asked them to make it around a 6’4” length) and they did just that and it’s better than I imagined! I love It so much!!!" —Baleigh
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and 22 colors).
8. An oversized waffle-knit sweater that's giving a trendy laid-back look. It can be styled in three different ways: classic V-neck, one-shoulder, or some double off-the-shoulder action.
Promising review: "Love this sweater! Super cute and very comfy! I love the elastic waist so you can flip over and tuck under without having to tuck in, and it stays in place that way. Fabric is super soft. I love the deep V-neck on the front and back giving a little extra style to a basic sweater. Can wear it to the office or with jeans. I've already bought two and might get more, one of those great staple items to your wardrobe." —Designer77
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors/patterns).
9. A micro-fleece cardigan, aka the perfect "WFH-appropriate robe" for those Zoom meetings you forget about until three minutes before you have to join.
FYI, reviewers suggest sizing down for the best fit.
Promising review: "I love, love, love these!!! I purchased two — a gray one for home and a black one to keep at work. The fleece is super soft and doesn't pill. The style of this cardigan is dressier than a typical fleece jacket. I dress in what I guess you would call business casual for work (cardigans, blazers, dress slacks) and this cardigan coordinates better than a zip-front fleece jacket when I need some additional warmth at work. That being said, I also wear this as an outer jacket with a turtleneck/light sweater with jeans in the fall and spring (Michigan temps)." —Deb
Get it from Amazon for $31.70 (available in sizes M–6X and four colors).
10. A Hackwith Design House shirt offering you five different tops in one piece! You can wear it to one way while fixing yourself lunch, and once you realize you forgot an ingredient, just ~move this over here~ and do a little ~this to that~ and BAM — you basically have a whole new outfit put together enough to head out for a quick grocery store run.
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket. And the color is simple, which means it can be paired well with many different bottoms.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart says, "I have this shirt and I *love* it. All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (I have a 38DDD chest and most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable, and I didn't have to adjust myself at all. As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight, so I'll be wearing it season to season, and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!"
Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors).
11. A simple T-shirt dress radiating "low-effort but make it chic" vibes. This dress is so simple and yet super cute — just dress it up with accessories for easy styling.
Promising review: "I love this dress; it is the fourth I bought (they come in beautiful different patterns). It’s comfortable, the fabric is light and soft, it does NOT wrinkle (not even after being in my suitcase for six hours!)." —Mindful
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 52 colors).
12. A huggably soft two-piece cuffed sleeve and shorts set that's the epitome of versatility. You can dress it up for an evening out or wear it casually on a night in. And with so many colors to choose from, there's a look for everyone's vibe.
Promising review: "Okay, I've loved several Amazon sets in the past, but this one is BY FAR the best quality for the price. I LOVE the pink color and want this in the purple, yellow, ALL colors honestly. I am 8 months pregnant so I ordered this specifically with postpartum in mind and for a 'going home' outfit from the hospital so I ordered a size medium so I could wear it leading up to labor and delivery and also for postpartum. The medium fits me great and I will be ordering more colors! This set deserves 10 stars!!" —Hallie Berger
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors).
13. Pull-on rib knit pants so soft and cozy, you won’t want to change when you head to the corner store to grab some snacks. And honestly, they're so cute you don’t have to.
Prime members: you can try before you buy!
You can snag the matching sweater bralette and peplum cardigan if you like!
Promising review: "I was afraid the pants were going to be too long, but they fit perfectly! So comfortable, love them! You should definitely get the whole set, looks great together!" —UBEUreview
Get it from Amazon for $31.43 (available in sizes XXS–5X and seven colors).
14. A long-sleeved maxi dress made with similar-feeling material as Skims, but you'll save around $25. This dress has built-in shapewear that keeps you snatched but still comfortable. It's also versatile so you can wear it while out grabbing some lunch or just frolicking around your living room.
Promising review: "With a little force I was able to get it on and it felt amazing! Compared my Skims dress to this and they’re practically the same material, except this has a shaper, which I love. Can’t wait to wear. I NEED THEM ALL!!:)."—Vic
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in seven colors).
15. A quarter-zip pullover sweatshirt everyone will think you got from Aritzia, but I won't tell them you didn't pay $80 for it. It's super soft and gives the perfect oversized look without being frumpy. Wear it to pick up the kids from school or just to look cute while checking work emails at home!
Promising review: "So TikTok made me buy this + seeing it over and over again on the Amazon Best Sellers tab. I finally took the plunge to buy it. I love this jacket so much. It literally is comparable to my $80 Aritzia jacket for so much cheaper! I love how soft it is on the inside! Super fuzzy and warm. I love the collar, it's stylish and I love to give it a little flip over. The zipper is quality too! I love the contrast of the black and white. I loved this jacket so much that I came back and bought it in white after buying the apricot color. I would highly recommend it to literally everyone. I bought the same size as my Aritzia jacket, which was a size medium. It fits me perfectly with an oversized look!" —Kate Dumas
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 styles).
16. A scoop neck romper giving minimalist for the crowd that doesn't want to do *too* much, but just enough. Zippers, buttons, or buckles??? Never heard of those around here.
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this romper! SUPER soft and comfy. It fits me true to size. I wore it all day at Disney and got tons of compliments. Will definitely be ordering more colors!" —Heather Harris Parker
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).
17. A slouchy matching set people will think you dropped over $100 on, but shhh, they don't need to know you only spent a little over half that amount. It's giving boho, but make it chic.
Promising review: "The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" —Michelle Ramirez
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors).
18. A long-sleeved jumpsuit to become your signature airport 'fit and trick everyone into thinking you put more effort in than you actually did. This jumpsuit is made with free-flowing fabric that feels like a dream against your skin. It also sports a drawstring waist so you can adjust it to fit your body perfectly.
Promising review: "I love this jumper. Super comfy, perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like. Elastic waistbands can sometimes be too tight even on comfortable clothes so the string is great. The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, yoga in. Of course, it's a V-neck so I wear a cami, sports top or halter underneath. And pockets!" —MayMay
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).
19. High-waisted flares that check all the boxes over 20,000 reviewers are looking for in comfy clothes. Stretchy ✅ soft ✅ and the perfect fit ✅.
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE with these. I wear them constantly and so I am back to buy more. I can dress them up with cute tops or wear them to lounge. They are like wearing almost nothing and they are literally buttery soft. I am phasing back into loving the flared pants and these are perfect wide flared hippie style. LOVE LOVE LOVE" —Doomvalkyrja
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 colors).