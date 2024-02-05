34 Cleaning Products That Will Earn And Keep A Permanent Place In Your Cabinet

1. A bottle of Folex spot remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in larger sizes and packs).
2. Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle cleaner here to rescue you from those carpet stains you were convinced wouldn't budge, from that red wine stain on your rug to the trail of muddy paw prints by your dog's bed — even that dark spot from high traffic near the front door.
This carpet cleaner is from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "I cannot believe how incredible this carpet cleaner is!! I have four dogs, five kids, and a large home with very light carpet. This carpet cleaner literally is magic. It has gotten out red wine, coffee, raspberry stain on white carpet, old urine stains that were found WAY after the fact, and the list goes on and on. I use it in a spray bottle as a pretreatment before shampooing, and most often the stain is completely gone before I even shampoo it. When I say 'gone'…I mean GONE! And that’s with no scrubbing. It disappears like magic! To say that I’d buy it again is such an understatement. I can’t be without it!!" —Angela Raab
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents).
3. A 100% natural oven scrub made to easily cut through the burnt-on food and grime left by your kid's latest cooking experiment. This scrub is pumice-based and is formulated with zero harmful chemicals, which means it smells great.
Everneat is a small business based in Connecticut that makes natural cleaning products and tools.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! Oven door is a constant struggle. I hate chemical cleaners, so I thought I would try this. I bought the Lift scent and the unscented. The Lift smells fantastic, natural, not chemically, and the Clear truly is unscented. Works beautifully! I think the combo of grit in the scrub plus the metal scrubbie are magic together. I wore nitrile gloves and the scrubbie did end up poking a hole in them, so keep that in mind if you just got a mani or don’t want rough nails — use thick gloves. It does require elbow grease, because, hello, baked on bits of grease! But was very simple to use. Just smeared it on, added a little H2O to the scrubbie and went to town. Very impressed! I used not even 5% of one jar (for just the very dirty door) so it seems like it will last a while." —aniebauer
Get it from Everneat on Etsy or Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).
4. A rust-removing spray because you're tired of being greeted with a...not-so-pleasant sight every time you step into the shower before work. Just spray this on, let sit for a few minutes, and finally scrub away that brown stain that's been staring at you for weeks.
Promising review: "Used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks and shower. Compared it to the It Works Bathroom you can get at The Dollar Tree. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of the It Works. I will buy this again, hands down. I tried the powder, which was good for scrubbing and soaking the tub, but the spray was fantastic for the shower and sink. Just sprayed, walk away for a few minutes and wipe/rinse." —Carrie D.
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
5. A Bissell Little Green multipurpose cleaner capable of handling all the messes life throws at you. From the spilled coffee stain on your car seat to the mark your potty-training pup left on your new rug, this is the perfect tool to have on hand. It's portable and has a large tank which = more cleans in between refills.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. I have a cat and dog with an almost white couch, so this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from 8 weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. I am happy with the way it takes out most stains." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.98!
6. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A hairbrush cleaning tool here to effectively remove all those strands, fuzzies, and buildup from your bristles without having to double back with tweezers. No more brushing that yuck through your freshly cleaned hair!
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
8. A suede and leather brush your shoes, bags, and coats could really use to get rid of those scuff marks, salt lines, and water stains.
Promising reviews: "This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots [Uggs pictured above]. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow they look almost new. I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." —TRW
"This brush saved my shoes! I posted before and after photos so you can see the difference. My shoes were light pink with big noticeable stains on the sides. I just brushed it on the same direction until the stains wore off." —Lissette Castillo
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
9. The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents, a refill size, and a pack of two).
10. And for your outdoor surfaces, a multipurpose Wet and Forget outdoor stain cleaner, because dealing with gross moss, mold, and mildew on your vinyl siding is just not giving. This cleaner allows you to tackle the mess without having to even touch the pressure washer.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64 (also available in packs of two and four).
11. A multisurface stain- and odor-eliminating spray for the next time Peanut has an accident (and for past ones you were too pooped to clean up). For deep-rooted odors, apply this spray to the stain and let it sit for one hour, then vacuum to reveal your spotless, fresh-smelling carpet — like it never even happened.
Promising review: “When we moved into our home four years ago, we found several small dog pee stains on the oatmeal colored carpet. I tried everything over the years to get them up. My professional carpet cleaner tried his best as well and between us we managed to lighten them a little, but they were still obvious. This is the only product I’ve used that has worked on eliminating those pee spots stains. You could see the pee soaked up in the white paper towels when I would pick them up to change them out. It takes a few change outs but I just keep working on them changing the paper towel stack over and over until the spots were gone. Previously I had tried the same method using the top enzymatic brand you see in the pet stores and several other carpet cleaning products. Nothing has worked like the Rocco & Roxie!" —Laurie B., CA
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).
12. Or an odor eliminator spray that works and actually smells good with natural orange peel oil. This is perfect for getting rid of any pee smells from pet accidents, especially if you have a kitty who hasn't quite figured out the litter box yet.
Promising review: "My cat went through a phase of peeing in the corner on my carpet. I used this product to eliminate the odor. The orange smell is a bit strong but it definitely masks the smell. It also worked as a repellent by keeping my cat away from that area. Problem solved!" —PsykotikEpizodez
Get it from Amazon for $17.96.