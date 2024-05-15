27 Cheaper Products To Buy Instead Of Pricier Name-Brand Options, According To Reviewers Who Tried Both

1. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed. Think Olaplex (without the $$$).
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
2. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with the awkward feeling of Crest Whitestrips. (Besides, these are a fraction of the cost.)
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
3. And a "flossing toothbrush" with special bristles to clean in between your teeth (just like those fancy electric toothbrushes), leaving you feeling like you just left the hygienist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" —Beth
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion, which is perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — similar to those pricey name-brand moisturizers, but *without* the hefty bill.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that gives instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
6. A Simple Modern tumbler, which is a dead ringer for the fancier (and pricier) Stanley cup. It can keep your drinks cold for hours on end, and not even a drop is getting past its leak-resistant straw lid. Plus, it comes in a variety of trendy colors that will have your drink game seriously on point.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either! Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these) and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
7. A popular checkerboard throw blanket giving Barefoot Dreams cozy vibes but at a fraction of the price. Not only does this chic throw add the perfect pop of personality to any room, but it's also soooo soft that one reviewer compares it to the feel of fuzzy socks (that you can wrap your entire body in).
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10" tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
8. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads that work so well you might mistake them for the Mr. Clean Eraser. No more worrying about the crayon marks on the wall or the muddy paw prints on the floor. This sponge will tackle all of that (and then some).
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
9. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment formulated with the same ingredients as Redken's version — it instantly smoothes and detangles, making it a breeze to brush through your hair. No more annoying knots or tangles to deal with! Plus, when you dry your hair, you'll notice much less frizz than usual.
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3c curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
10. A pair of platform slippers reviewers say are giving the Ugg Tazz a run for their money. These shoes will keep your feet so warm, cozy, and comfortable all day that you won't want to take them off. And since they're made from quality materials that can be worn indoors and outdoors, you really don't have to!
Reviewers recommend going up a half size if you want to wear socks with your shoes.
Promising review: "These are so cute and perfect! They are comfortable and true to size! My expectations were beyond met! I have been sharing the link to these to so many people already!!!! I have returned my Tazz Uggs (not true to size and expensive) and will buy more of these instead!" —Lineth L.
11. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day. Why spend more on Mac Paint Pot when this exists?
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
