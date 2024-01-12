30 Beauty Products So Good, You Will Actually Use Them To The Last Drop

1. The cult-favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This serum leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — no wonder it has over 50,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "There is literally too much good about this product to list it all! DON'T WAIT JUST BUY IT! You will not regret it. This product has transformed my skin in just one week! I can’t wait to see the long-term effects. My skin has never felt so nourished! I have oily combo skin and I am sensitive to a lot of products and this product didn’t cause any breakout and did NOT increase my oil production! I actually started using this the day before I started my period and I had a pimple and I really feel like this made it go away. I didn’t get any other spots during my period and I usually get a few. I will use this forever!" —Amazon Customer
"Feels great on my skin and gives me the extra moisture that I really need during winter. Easy on the face and doesn't irritate it (my skin isn't easy to irritate tho). The product will last me a long time and I enjoy using it. Definitely became an integral part of my skincare routine." —Renata
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
2. An Elizavecca collagen-coating hair treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" —C. Fordham
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Read my colleague's Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn why she calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. E.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer, a gel-based hydrating primer that will keep your makeup in place all 👏🏽 day 👏🏽 long 👏🏽. This primer also has a smoothing effect, reducing the appearance of pores and giving you a velvety canvas for your makeup.
Promising review: "This is the HOLY GRAIL of primers!! It’s really sticky and keeps my makeup set for hours! This is the best primer I’ve ever used!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10 (also available in a formula with niacinamide).
4. Drunk Elephant Bronze Drops infused with cocoa extract, antioxidants, and peptides suited for all skin types (including oily, dry, and combo). This holy-grail beauty item will provide the perfect base layer for your makeup, help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and give you a sheer ~luxurious~ glow.
Promising reviews: "This is the second time I've bought this product and I'll likely buy it again. A few pumps into my moisturizer and I have a beautiful bronze look that lasts all day. It isn't streaky and it doesn't make my skin too oily. I have an oily T-zone, but this doesn't make my skin shiny at all. In fact, it's a nice, matte shade that looks like a natural tan." —Dr PK
"I have sensitive skin but no reaction to this great product. Adds a subtle tint and can darken with another layer to certain areas of the face." —Julia
Get it from Amazon for $38.
5. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask here to remove all the icky sebum from your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. Reviewers say after using this their skin feels super clean and irresistibly soft — you won't be able to resist touching it!
P.S. This reviewer recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.
Promising reviews: "I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." —Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A Beauty of Joseon serum, aka the secret ingredient to more glass-like skin. This honey-like serum uses propolis and niacinamide to help control sebum production, minimize the appearance of pores, and even out any skin discoloration.
And don't worry, even though this is a serum it won't leave you feeling like you just smeared olive oil over your face.
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
7. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser that's gentle enough for you to lather up and have that fresh face feeling every day. This pH-balanced face wash won't disrupt your skin, which could lead to all sorts of problems like dryness, oiliness, and breakouts. It also contains BHA (a type of exfoliant that unclogs pores) and tea tree oil (which has antibacterial properties that zip zits).
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in two sizes).
8. Nooni's tinted appleberry lip oil if you've been looking for a lip product that's not too sticky or thick but still gives a subtle pop of color. Not only does this oil leave a beautiful tint, but it's also nourishing for dry, flaky lips.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $12.
9. A Mizon snail repair cream made to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It contains raspberry extract, AHA, and mugwort extract to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this stuff I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $20.50.
10. A goami rice toner if you need a little extra help with hydration, especially during the dry winter months. This Korean toner gives the skin a lovely illuminating effect while also boosting its protective moisture barrier.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $22.80.
11. A super rich Etude House eye cream so you'll look like you got a full eight hours of sleep when you really only got three. Not only does this eye cream hydrate your under-eyes like a big ol' glass of water, but it also contains collagen water to make your skin bouncy and appear dewy.
Promising review: "Prior to using this cream I suffered from very dry under eye area and dark circles. The dryness seems to have resolved after 2 weeks of consistent use. My inner corner and under-eye area appear brighter. This cream is really thick and rich. I only need to use a tiny amount. Leaves eye area feeling plump and nourished." —E.A.
Get it from Amazon for $18.
12. A rosewater mist, aka the perfect way to wake up your skin in the morning or refresh your face throughout the day. This mist is infused with coconut extract that nourishes and hydrates the skin, while rose water has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and irritation. But can we have a moment for the bottle?! Just gorgeous!
Vie Beauty is a Black woman–owned business founded in Atlanta, Georgia, that turns an everyday skincare product, rose water, into a luxury experience.
Promising review: "I love this spray!! It makes my skin feel so refreshed! I use it in the morning after cleansing my face, randomly throughout the day for moisturizing and especially every night before my night routine! I just gifted it to one of my girls and she absolutely loves it too!" —I believe in reviews so I have to share
Get it from Amazon for $36.
13. CoverGirl's TruBlend matte concealer reviewers say is similar to (if not better than) Tarte's Shape Tape, AND it's ONLY $5!! With 30 different shades to choose from, you're basically guaranteed to find the perfect match for your skin tone — plus, it's super easy to blend. No more awkward orange or ashy patches on your face!
Promising review: "My everyday holy grail concealer! I really love this concealer for my everyday makeup because it covers very well my blemishes without leaving my skin feeling heavy and it's really matte, it blends out beautifully into the skin and I love that this is exactly my skin tone!" —Marilegny G. (@marimuabeauty)
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in 28 shades).
14. A fragrance-free multipurpose soothing balm formulated with three magical ingredients — papaya, aloe vera, and olive oil — working together to deliver deep hydration to your skin. You can use it on your lips, cuticles, or anywhere else on your body that needs a little extra TLC.
Plus, it's small enough to take with you on the go, so you'll never be without your moisture fix.
Promising reviews: "I use it on my cuticles and it's absolutely perfection! Easy to apply none messy like oils and leaves my cuticles looking straight out of nail salon perfect! I carry it in my purse at all times! A must have for sure." —Katy
"This is the real deal. Revives my lips fast and plumps them up. My lips stay hydrated hours after application. This is a must-have for me." —LipGirl
15. Heimish cleansing balm because we can all agree how much of a struggle it is to remove makeup. This balm is the real MVP when it comes to melting away the day and leaving your skin fresh and clean. No more battling with your waterproof mascara and budge-proof lip stain.
Promising review: "I LOVE this cleansing balm. I’ve been trying all sorts of different cleansers to try and help my acne to no avail. It wasn’t until I started watching vids on Korean beauty that this oil cleanser kept being recommended and I decided to give it a try. Worth. Every. Penny. You don’t need a lot to wash your whole face, and it gets the job done well, leaving my face super refreshed afterward. Of course, I’ve been using other Korean beauty products so I won’t give it full credit, but I do think it’s helped out my acne a lot." —A Flying Potato
Get it from Amazon for $18 (also available in a mandarin scent).
16. 54 Thrones' truly multitasking body butter you'll want to have on hand and apply to your knuckles and ankles when your office building decides to crank the heat up to 78 degrees on a random Tuesday. This butter is formulated with shea butter, baobab oil, and jojoba oil, which are excellent for nourishing and protecting dry skin.
54 Thrones is a Black woman-owned small business that makes natural, clean skincare products.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis loves this stuff: "I'm happy to report that I have found *thee* body butter that not only has my skin glistening like a glazed donut in the sun, but it leaves my skin feeling hydrated, moisturized, AND it smells amazing, too. The rich, creamy, and suuuper thick texture is incredibly smooth, especially when rubbed in. My favorite scent is Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint. I've been using it on my hands daily since I got the opportunity to try the brand. But when I'm feeling ~fancy~ (or am just going out for the night), I apply the Kenyan Hibiscus + Moroccan Rose all over after I shower to lock in a beautiful, floral scent. Once you try it, you won't be able to live without it in your beauty routine!"
Check out her full 54 Thrones Beauty Butter review for more details!
Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in three sizes and three scents) or straight from 54 Thrones for $24 (available in four scents as well as unscented).
17. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub — with the combined power of glycolic and lactic acids, your skin will be left feeling fresh and rejuvenated with a radiant glow. This product is typically used to help with keratosis pilaris (or "chicken skin"), but reviewers say it was also able to help with their body acne.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for