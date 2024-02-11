29 Beauty Buys That Snuck Up On Skeptical Reviewers And Won Them Over

1. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair!
Check out our Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "Bought this instead of Olaplex because it seemed like a cheaper alternative. Didn't have high expectations because of the price but JUST WOW. After one use my hair was shiny, soft, and NOT CRISPY anymore. It did not feel oily. Not sure how often I'm supposed to do this treatment but I think once a week should suffice. My hair hair type is straight Asian hair that has been bleached into a balayage. Did not mess up my color or anything. Hope this review helps you :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
2. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eye primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that vibrant ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day.
Promising review: "I was skeptical whether this actually worked but I decided to give it a try. Usually my eye makeup is all smudged within an hour due to my hooded eyes. However, this little miracle kept my makeup looking good all day long. The second picture is after seven hours of use and right after a very intense cardio workout that left me sweaty from head to toe. I can’t say enough good things about this product." —Linea Wigginton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then finish up with a foot scrubber to ensure there's no dead skin left behind.
4. A set of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you don't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use them consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I purchased this whitening pen. I've tried several products with just OK results so I had pretty low expectations. This whitening pen gave fantastic results and was super easy to use. I didn't have any sensitivity and there was no bad taste in my mouth from it. I will be purchasing again!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil that moisturizes and helps repair raw, damaged cuticles and peeling nails. If you ever wanted to get that salon finish without having to go to the salon, this is like having a personal manicurist in the comfort of your home.
6. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for that Kylie Jenner pout (without needles). This set comes with a daytime formula featuring ginger essence to give you that extra ✨ plumpness ✨ and a nighttime formula with mint to repair and moisturize.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about this product but it really does help. My lips are thin and dry and this helped a lot. Also, it looks great over or under lipstick or all by itself. Nice gloss. There is a little tingling sensation but not bad at all. I will re-purchase this again when I run out!!!" —D. Hillman
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. A bottle of Paula's Choice salicylic acid liquid exfoliant useful for clearing out pores and evening your skin's texture and tone. It's gentle enough to use daily, unlike those other gritty face scrubs that feel like you're sandblasting your skin.
Promising reviews: "I received a small sample of this with a perfume purchase at Sephora. When I first tried it, I was skeptical but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth, and clean my face felt. I used the sample up and hopped on Amazon to buy more! I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn, or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!" —Tina M McKenna
"All salicylic acid products have the same percentage so I was skeptical of the hype for this one but it works really well. It’s saved my bikini line from razor bumps!" —sally
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in three sizes).
8. Bio-Oil, a multi-use oil packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and more. This nongreasy body oil also helps to retain essential moisture so your parched skin can get the good hydration it needs.
Promising review: "I was skeptical of this oil at first. I have had scab scars on my knees since a car accident almost 20 years ago. I put the oil on them a few times a day for a week and it was absolutely stunning how good this oil worked!! I also have a stitch scar on my forehead (hello Harry Potter) and has made it far less noticeable, but for my 50-year-old wrinkles you wouldn't even notice it. I have very sensitive skin, can't even wear foundation, and this oil only made my skin softer, I would like to bathe in it. It does have a light scent but I also have severe asthma and have no problems with it. I AM NOT A BOT. This stuff is the real deal!!" —Jennifer Landin
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
9. Some fragrance-free Avène thermal spring water whenever you feel like your skin needs a quick pick-me-up. Not only can it help reduce irritation and protect the skin with the help of antioxidants, but it's also gentle enough to use on sensitive skin, psoriasis, and eczema.
Promising review: "I have dry, sensitive skin and I saw this product recommended by a reputable influencer. I didn't really expect that it would be anything special but was willing to give it a try. I LOVE it! The spray pattern is perfect (light and well distributed), the size of the product is substantial, the variety of uses makes it more than a single-purpose product. I spray it on immediately before I moisturize. My skin looks much calmer. I have rosacea and this has helped. And it's from France so of course it feels like a very elegant addition to my skincare routine." —PepeLaPue
Get it from Amazon for $9.09+ (available in three sizes).
10. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who suffered from a failed YouTube tutorial attempt at arching their own eyebrows, and now they’re looking a bit…sparse. This little bottle of magic promotes the appearance of fuller and bolder brows — with daily use and some patience, it might even have people mixing you up with Cara Delevingne.
You can start seeing results within 6–8 weeks, though as the reviewer below shows, some folks saw a noticeable difference in their brows even sooner.
Promising review: "I was skeptical it wasn’t going to work on me. I had shaved my eye brows as a kid and since then I’ve had hardly any brows. Plus I think it’s genetic. In two weeks my eyebrows got really fuzzy! New hair growth! Even one my friends noticed. Every few days, my eyebrows seem to be getting thicker and darker! Can’t wait to see the results. Definitely worth trying!" —Ani V
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in two sizes).
11. A long-lasting makeup setting spray that’ll make sure your makeup stays put all day long. Seriously, you could take a dip in the pool and it’s not going anyyywhere.
Promising reviews: "I never thought this would actually work. I was wrong... I bought the sample size after a Sephora makeover and my entire look was still intact the next morning. This is great for powder-wearing girls — facial and eye powders. It really seems to set them in so that there is no color fading. Normally I carry powder to touch up, but not on nights out when I spritz this!" —bethied21
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $17+ (available in three sizes).
12. A roll-on waxing kit so you can enjoy your smooth skin for longer compared to shaving, since it removes hair at the root (plus no more razor bumps, yay)! On top of that, think of all the money you'll save from not having to book those pricey salon appointments.
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.
Promising review: "I've been waxing my legs for YEARS. I have tried all different types of products, from hard wax to sugar wax, and while all have worked, I was tired of it taking me several hours to do my legs each time. So, one day I was just scrolling through Amazon and came across this roll-on wax kit. At first I was skeptical, but I'm so glad I bought it and gave it a try! What used to take me forever now only takes me 10 minutes tops! This product is a game changer!! The wax is AMAZING and the unit is easy to hold. I would definitely recommend this product!!" —Shannon N.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
13. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that gives instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
And the 244,000 5-star ratings only back it up even more! BTW, this mascara is gluten- and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I was skeptical on this mascara. I have tons of mascara tubes that I try and don't like. With a price like this, I really didn't expect this to be any better. I was wrong. It has a decent and not oversized brush, goes on very smoothly, great color, and does make lashes look fuller and longer as you apply it to the degree that you want. I will buy again." —KsK
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
14. A post-blemish recovery cream for when you've finally popped that pesky zit, but now you're left with dry, red skin. This nourishing cream can help calm the irritation, smooth out the texture, and help prevent scarring so that annoying pimple becomes a distant memory.
Promising review: "For the price I was like, 'Ehh, I mean, I need it but I’m not going to be happy buying it.' Bought it. And honestly, a little — I’m talking teeny tiny bit — goes a long way. For the price, IMO it’s worth it because it’s going to last. You just need a little baby dab on the blemish. Repeat. And watch it blemish away." —Touya
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
15. A Chi thermal care kit that includes everything you need to make your hair look and feel amazing: a moisture therapy shampoo, a thermal protective conditioning treatment, and the holy grail of serums/heat protectants, the Chi Silk Infusion. You’ll be looking at yourself in the mirror like, “I woke up like this, flawless." Like come on, the results speak for themselves!
Promising review: "I was skeptical of the product when I first purchased it. My stylist used it on my hair, and I really didn't think I would be able to replicate her results. Not only have been able to get awesome results, I can curl my hair again! My hair was SO dried out from styling and lots of exposure to sea water. The change in my hair is amazing! I also use the Chi thermal protection spray. My hair holds curls and looks so good now!" —beth71
Get it from Amazon for $20.87.
16. The beloved Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré — and nope, you don’t need to hop on a flight to get it. This is a holy grail face cream adored by everyday reviewers and makeup artists alike. People swear by it as a hydrating base to wear under makeup; plus, it smells absolutely divine.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this face cream would deliver what I had heard about it but boy was I wrong! This is by far the best face moisturizer and primer I have ever used. I can also tell a big difference in my skin both with makeup and without. Some days I use my skincare with just a tinted sunscreen and this product makes even the no makeup days perfect! I will be purchasing this face product again and again. For reference, I am 62 and have fairly dry skin. I use a cream foundation over it and it works like a dream. Very happy with this purchase." —Alison Rockett
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two sizes).
17. A blurring setting powder that'll make your skin feel like silk, minimize the appearance of pores, and keep you looking matte for a whopping 14 hours!
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Promising review: "I am so picky with powder. When I got this powder to test out, I was skeptical. It really is so good! I love how fine it is. Powder always brings out my texture in my dry skin, but this one doesn’t. It is pretty translucent so it blends in nicely. I have been liking it more than my Laura mercies powder. Definitely worth the hype!" —berlinl
Get it from Sephora for $30 (available in two finishes and three shades).
18. A pack of 100 blotting papers you can whip out whenever you need to keep that oily shine at bay. These will keep you matte all day, whether you're running to a meeting after a workout or walking to class on a warm day.
Promising reviews: "I just got these a few days ago and I was honestly so skeptical about if they would actually work but let me tell you, they work incredibly well!! Usually by midway through a 1-hour clinical shift in the hospital, my face shines brighter than a disco ball. With these I'm able to grab one and blot it on my face to instantly take all the shininess away. I could not believe it. They are very soft and absorbent. I will definitely be buying more!" —Brooke
"Absolutely love these little natural green tea wipes for on the go moments. By just dabbing your face and specifically oil-prone areas, it works like magic. It smells great too. I keep them in my purse for whenever I may need them." —Leighann Keith
Get a 100-count pack from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three styles, plus packs with a mirror).