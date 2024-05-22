26 Beauty Products From Amazon's "Internet Famous" Section That Truly Deserve The Hype

In case you didn't know, Amazon has an "Internet Famous" section curated with TikTok-viral products. Here's a selection of beauty finds that are so beloved by reviewers, it's safe to say they're *definitely* worth the hype:
1. A Catrice "Instant Awake" under-eye brightener that’s making waves for its ability to hide and brighten those pesky dark circles under your eyes. Your old concealers might start to feel a bit jealous of this one's color-adapting formula, lightweight feel, and seamless blending.
The color-adaptive formula is designed so that one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Price: $6 (available in two shades)
2. E.l.f.'s Halo Glow Liquid Filter, aka the budget-friendly version of Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter. It not only serves as a radiant, blurring primer but also mixes seamlessly with your moisturizer or foundation for that "I woke up like this" glow. And for those days you're feeling extra, a little dab on top of your makeup makes for the most natural-looking highlight.
But wait, there's more! It's packed with hyaluronic acid and squalane, which means your skin gets a delicious drink of hydration every time you wear it.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation, and sometimes, I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
"If you like Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better and makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow! The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone, which worked great for me! Spend a fraction of the price and just get it; you will be happy you did!" —Amazonreview
Price: $14 (available in 12 shades)
3. The viral Cosrx snail mucin power essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This serum leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — no wonder it has over 66,000 5-star ratings!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord is obsessed: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Price: $17
Psst — reviewers love how beautifully this pairs with Cosrx's lightweight snail mucin repair moisturizer as well!
4. A Wet n Wild eyelash curler ready to give your lashes that perfect, sky-high curl without any ouch moments, thanks to its no-pinch design. It doesn't matter if your eyes are big, small, round, or almond-shaped; this curler knows just how to hug your lashes and curl them up flawlessly.
Promising review: "I like this more than the more expensive ones. It is a little smaller and lighter than the brands I used before, which makes it easier to use and fits over my eye better to create a more precise and effective result. This is the one for me." —Kally Smith
Price: $2.28
5. Plus, Essence's Lash Princess mascara that creates instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
Emma is also obsessed with this mascara: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Price: $4.99 (available in black or brown)
6. The Laneige glowy lip balm to instantly elevate your makeup look, whether you're going for a cute daytime vibe or a sultry evening allure — or just rock it solo with its amazing high-shine finish. The texture is smooth as silk, lightweight, and *not* sticky, so you'll feel like you're in lip balm heaven.
Promising review: "Everyone needs this lip gloss in their lives. It honestly makes your lips feel so good. I have one with my makeup and one in my purse to take everywhere with me. It's glossy but not sticky. It feels light on, but makes your lips instantly feel more nourished. Worth every penny." —Britney Badger
Price: $19 (available in four shades and as a cute gift set)
7. A cult-favorite TruSkin vitamin C serum that's won over 94,000+ 5-star reviewers for working wonders left and right. This serum contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe vera, and jojoba oil to help improve vibrance and reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, leaving you with a ✨ glowing ✨ complexion.
Promising review: "This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face, and I do have acne scars; my skin looked dull and lacked moisture. After I applied this serum every day in the morning, my skin looks so much better than before. My pigmentation is reduced; my skin looks fresh and moisturized. I am very happy with my purchase, and I highly recommend this to buy." —Kavita
Price: $21.97+ (available in two sizes)
8. The all-in-one Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm for those dry areas on your face and body that could use a little extra love. Packed with collagen and a natural fermented oil straight from Jeju Island, this balm is like a loving hug for your skin, giving it a 48-hour moisture boost and lifting effect.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
Price: $22.99 (available in six styles)
9. The fan-fave Nyx makeup setting spray that every makeup enthusiast should have in their arsenal. A few spritzes of this miracle elixir will lock your makeup in place, preventing it from smudging, melting, or fading away. It's perfect for those days when your foundation seems to have a mind of its own.
This personal makeup assistant comes in three different finishes — matte, dewy, and plump. Fun fact: The reviewer in the second photo said they worked a 12-hour shift bartending and thanks to this setting spray, their makeup still looked fabulous.
Promising review: "Such a great product at an awesome price point. My makeup stays on all day without slipping and this product has become a holy grail makeup essential for me. Especially in the hot summer months, I can really tell the difference in how well my makeup stays on with this product. Really impressed and would recommend it to all my friends and family." —Cathryn Scharfenberg
Price: $9.97 (available in four finishes and several packs)
10. Mielle's scalp and hair strengthening oil with a blend of nature's finest: biotin for strength, jojoba for deep moisture, and the dynamic duo of rosemary and mint oils to not only awaken your scalp but also encourage those roots to grow, grow, grow!
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair.
Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews.. but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onward, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!!" —Dee
Price: $9.50
11. Eos' shea butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion delivering soothing, lightweight moisture to keep your skin happy for up to 24 hours. The scent is absolutely heavenly, like being wrapped up in a sweet, sugary velvet blanket. Plus, tons of reviewers rave about how it stacks up against fancier brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works!
The Eos Vanilla Cashmere lotion is one of those beauty products that I always buy two at a time because I can not live without it. I'm a gourmand girl, and this literally smells like a warm cupcake. The texture is really creamy, it absorbs into my skin easily, and I don't have to worry about grease marks transferring to my clothes.
Promising reviews: "Almost identical to Philosophy's Warm Cashmere! Love it and layers well with your perfume." —Ayomidele
"Heaven-sent for your skin; a heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Price: $8.98 (available in four additional scents, a fragrance-free option, and combo-packs)