30 Affordable Decor Items To Add Some Razzle Dazzle To Your Home This Year

1. Some decorative prismatic window film allowing you to bask in all the colors of the rainbow and enjoy natural light in your home while still maintaining the utmost privacy. Now you can walk around in your underwear, a face mask, and a messy bun without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat." —J. B.
2. An antique decorative mirror tray offering an elegant way to show off your favorite perfumes, makeup, or jewelry.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt for a vanity tray, but they’re all so pricy. Not going to lie, when I saw this I was like, 'No way this is going to be that nice for that price.' I can let you know I happily was surprised! It’s perfect! I want every color now!" —xxitsjess69
3. A disco ball planter that'll fill up the room with funky reflections fit for a dancing queen. 🪩 If you're using live plants, use the included insert pot (or your own nursery pot) so you can take it out and water as needed! Bonus: It comes with two styles of hangers (chain or macrame) and an acrylic desk stand, so you have options for how to display it.
Promising review: "I’m completely obsessed with this disco planter! I really liked that it came with the option to use a drip line bottom feed system. The macrame hanger was a nice bonus too! Very cute planter that catches the light well. Looks like a million bucks in my collection." —Angela
4. A set of darling silk tulips I'm sure will have people wondering how you have the time (and money) to *always* have a vase of fresh flowers. These artificial flowers are made out of a silk material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever.
Promising review: "I've seen these all over TikTok and had them in my cart for months…ended up buying them and THEY ARE WORTH THE MONEY. Soft, soft, soft and look so real, I’m going to buy more." —Brittney Jackson
5. Plus, a book-shaped flower vase if you would say your vibe is more minimalist but you’re still looking for a decor piece to bring a little *oomph* to a desk or table.
6. A dreamy pastel duvet cover set which comes in so many shades of the rainbow, you can have a set to reflect every changing mood or season.
The set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams
Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your Duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My furbaby loves it too! Thanks Amazon for simplifying my life! ❤️" —Theresa
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that'll automatically turn on when the sun goes down, casting a soft, enchanting glow that'll have you feeling like you're frolicking through a mystical forest.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
8. A melting clock designed to transform your room into a Salvador Dali painting. Checking the time will become a surreal experience, but be careful not to stare too long, or you may find yourself running late and feeling like an image straight out of "The Scream."
The clock requires one AA battery.
Promising review: "An absolute great find for such a reasonable price. Clock functions just as any clock would, but the piece itself is such a showstopper. I gifted it to my dad for his birthday and he hung it on an office shelf. Everyone who stops through the office notices it and thinks its so cool, especially if they're familiar with Salvador Dali! Couldn't ask for a more unique, easy buy." —Connor
9. A ceramic cone mug — not only are these funky and unique, but the vibrant colors make them perfect for both decoration and everyday use.
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
10. A colorful hand towel that'll bring a gorgeous pop of brightness to your bathroom and kitchen while still remaining cuddly soft and — most importantly — super absorbent.
Promising review: "These towels are gorgeous! They are a good deal larger than most hand towels I use, but that is fine by me. These are just perfect for my kitchen and bathroom. Well made, these are functional and add a lot of style. I will be buying more." —Kiki
11. A set of popular fairy lights with eight different lighting modes (including a twinkling option!) so you can create a cozy atmosphere. *Plus* the controller is attached right to the lights so you won't have to worry about ever losing it!
Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" —MyMomShopsAtGoodwill
12. A set of digital flower market prints I'm sure fashion icon Twiggy would have hung in her humble abode in the '60s. With their combination of vibrant colors and patterns, these'll help you create a gorgeous gallery wall that brings a smile to your face on the daily.
Soft & Soft is a family-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in digital art prints.
Promising review: "Obsessed isn't even the right word to use when describing how my roommate and I feel about this. Download was simple and we are so excited to hang these up in our new space. When I say stunning, I mean STUN-NING!!!!" —Taryn Cooper
13. A set of gem agate bookends that look like you went on an Indiana Jones quest to obtain them, and rightfully so — your precious books deserve only the best to hold them up in place.
Promising review: "Love it — the rocks are BEAUTIFUL. These are great book holders. I have them across my fireplace mantle and have had nothing but compliments. Highly recommended for the crystal quality and I’ll definitely be ordering more in other colors in the future. Thanks." —GH
14. A cheerful USB-powered rainbow night-light here to add a pop of color to your space and lift your mood. Now we're only missing that pot of gold that was promised at the end of it.
Promising review: "Super cute! Feels durable and I had it up and going in a few seconds. Has the retro feel I was going for and a happy rainbow to remind me everything will be all right and to love people. ❤️🌈" —Kelly Billy
