Actor Verne Troyer, Who Played Mini-Me In "Austin Powers," Has Died

Actor Verne Troyer, who shot to fame portraying Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, died on Saturday. He was 49.

His official Facebook page confirmed the news.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a statement posted to his Facebook page reads.

"He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know," it continued.