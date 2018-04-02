Here Is Some Of The Misinformation Going Around About The Caravan Of Migrants

BuzzFeed News' Adolfo Flores is documenting the group's trip, and reports that approximately one third of the migrants plan to stay in Mexico and two-thirds intend to either cross the US-Mexico border illegally or to seek asylum upon arrival.

On Sunday, the group were in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, approximately 840 miles to the border.

On Sunday morning, Fox News' Fox and Friends ran a segment on the caravan, and President Trump tweeted about "caravans coming." Meanwhile, the hashtag #stopthecaravan has been picking up steam on Twitter since late last week.