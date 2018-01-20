Tourists Were Sad The Government Shutdown Closed The Statue Of Liberty

Amber Jamieson for BuzzFeed News

"It's such an icon," added his wife, Trisha Fetui, 39, noting that living in Hawaii means that the family doesn't often get to see national monuments in the rest of the US.

“It’s just sad,” said the Fetuis' 10-year-old daughter Isabella. The statue, she said, “represents freedom for all.”

Her brother Josiah, 12, agreed. "The Statue of Liberty means we have so much freedom, we have the right to do whatever we want in this country," he said.