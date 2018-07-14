Angelique Kerber Beat Serena Williams In The Wimbledon Final

Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final on Saturday, wrapping up a quick match 6–3, 6–3.
Kerber is the first German to win a Wimbledon singles title since Steffi Graf in 1996.
Saturday's win was the German's first Wimbledon title; she previously won the US and Australian Opens. "This is one of the best moments of my career so far," she said.
The match was Williams' first grand-slam final since giving birth just 10 months ago. "I was really happy to get this far," Williams said after the match, her voice wavering.
If Williams had won, she would have tied the record for 24 major titles with Australia's Margaret Court.
Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was in the crowd cheering on his wife, sitting with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
And Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was in the audience watching her old mate play, with her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Williams withdrew from the French Open in June due to injury. "It's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve," she said at the time.
