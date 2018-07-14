Ryanair Passengers Were Bleeding From Their Ears After Their Plane Lost Pressure

"I saw one women carried out on the stretchers. Many people, including me, were complaining about ear pain. Some people reported bleeding from ears," wrote Todorovic on Facebook.

He explained that passengers heard a "sudden bang (not very loud) and air became cold." Masks then dropped from the ceiling.

"After I secured my and my girlfriend's mask, I took my cell phone to obtain GPS coordinates," wrote Todorovic. "I was terrified when I saw 8000 meters [26,000 feet]. That was dive of 3000 meters [9,800 feet] in less than one minute. Afterwards, descent was not that steep, but my ears were [hurting] so much."

He said despite some panic, most people remained calm. "To be honest, Ryanair pilots did excellent job, but it would be much appreciated if they announced that this was a standard procedure in this situations," added Todorovic on Facebook.