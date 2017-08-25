 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

People Are Not Happy Because They Think Taylor Swift Is Ripping Off Beyoncé's "Lemonade"

"Now let's gentrification."

Posted on
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last night Taylor Swift dropped the first single, "Look What You Made Me Do" from her album reputation.

TaylorSwift.com

The full video doesn't drop until the Video Music Awards on Sunday, but Swift posted a teaser to the video.

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas
Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although you can only see a hint of the full clip, at least four different stills show her new ~Bad Taylor~ vibes. Swift is dressed in a black leotard surrounded by dancers, and biting on diamonds with bright red lips.

NEWS: Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video will officially premiere at the MTV #VMAs this sunday!… https://t.co/pNdgkZi27V
Shady Music Facts @TheShadyFacts

NEWS: Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video will officially premiere at the MTV #VMAs this sunday!… https://t.co/pNdgkZi27V

Reply Retweet Favorite

While the album cover reminded people of visuals from Kanye West, people also said Swift seemed to be borrowing from the queen of the revenge album: Beyoncé.

Still from this music video look like very bad rip offs of Lemonade. https://t.co/PfcfivgLr0
TJ AJ RJ \4th V🤷🏾‍♂️ @TheNeueJohn

Still from this music video look like very bad rip offs of Lemonade. https://t.co/PfcfivgLr0

Reply Retweet Favorite

The dancers wearing leotards and black fishnets, lined up in a row under chandeliers of a mansion, drew instant comparisons to Beyoncé's iconic 2016 album Lemonade, specifically her lead single "Formation."

"Okay ladies now let's gentrification."
Kar L. Stine @karyewest

"Okay ladies now let's gentrification."

Reply Retweet Favorite

They compared and contrasted the images.

Tidal

And said she was using the same Southern Gothic visuals.

Tidal

Swift is even wearing a black leotard – a Beyoncé staple! Think of "Single Ladies!"

Jae C. Hong / AP

She's also wearing fishnets, just like Ms. Knowles did during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance of "Formation."

YouTube
Charlie Riedel / AP

Many on Twitter complained it seems Swift is offering a watered-down version of Beyoncé's Grammy-winning album.

Simply Lemonade vs Ssips Lemonade
jujoffer @jujoffer

Simply Lemonade vs Ssips Lemonade

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are now trolling Swift with some "white girl" cliches.

"When he fucks me good, I take his ass to a Whole Foods."
Bae Grylls @TheAuracl3

"When he fucks me good, I take his ass to a Whole Foods."

Reply Retweet Favorite

They also found a lot of brands of sub-par lemon drinks out there to compare her to...

Lemonade and Minute Maid
Neal Carter @nealcarter

Lemonade and Minute Maid

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or "sugar-free drink mixes."

This looks like Lemonade: Crystal Light. https://t.co/x2l6MAZyt0
ReBecca Theodore @FilmFatale_NYC

This looks like Lemonade: Crystal Light. https://t.co/x2l6MAZyt0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or, other basic white girl drinks.

It looks like this is going to be a Taylor Swift's "Lemonade". Pumpkin Spice.
Nato Jacobs @DomTheHuman

It looks like this is going to be a Taylor Swift's "Lemonade". Pumpkin Spice.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others are also noting that Swift seems to have put her black dancers to her left, and her white dancers to her right.

"Ok, what's the theme for this video?" Taylor Swift: "...segregation." "Excuse me, what?" Taylor Swift:
X @XLNB

"Ok, what's the theme for this video?" Taylor Swift: "...segregation." "Excuse me, what?" Taylor Swift:

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wonder, does Swift never learn?

When you borrow Beyoncé's lemonade jug to mix the optics of Bad Blood &amp; the use of minorities as props from Shake I… https://t.co/OsNuJg409o
🎧 Genn @confuciusgrace

When you borrow Beyoncé's lemonade jug to mix the optics of Bad Blood &amp; the use of minorities as props from Shake I… https://t.co/OsNuJg409o

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically a recipe for disaster.

In conclusion, this is some people on Twitter rn:

is she really trying to do a white version of lemonade with the worst song she ever done
LT1 IS COMING @CircleOfClouds

is she really trying to do a white version of lemonade with the worst song she ever done

Reply Retweet Favorite

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews