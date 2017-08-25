People Are Not Happy Because They Think Taylor Swift Is Ripping Off Beyoncé's "Lemonade"

Last night Taylor Swift dropped the first single, "Look What You Made Me Do" from her album reputation.
The full video doesn't drop until the Video Music Awards on Sunday, but Swift posted a teaser to the video.
Although you can only see a hint of the full clip, at least four different stills show her new ~Bad Taylor~ vibes. Swift is dressed in a black leotard surrounded by dancers, and biting on diamonds with bright red lips.
While the album cover reminded people of visuals from Kanye West, people also said Swift seemed to be borrowing from the queen of the revenge album: Beyoncé.
The dancers wearing leotards and black fishnets, lined up in a row under chandeliers of a mansion, drew instant comparisons to Beyoncé's iconic 2016 album Lemonade, specifically her lead single "Formation."
They compared and contrasted the images.
And said she was using the same Southern Gothic visuals.
Swift is even wearing a black leotard – a Beyoncé staple! Think of "Single Ladies!"
She's also wearing fishnets, just like Ms. Knowles did during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance of "Formation."
Many on Twitter complained it seems Swift is offering a watered-down version of Beyoncé's Grammy-winning album.
People are now trolling Swift with some "white girl" cliches.
They also found a lot of brands of sub-par lemon drinks out there to compare her to...
Or "sugar-free drink mixes."
Or, other basic white girl drinks.
Others are also noting that Swift seems to have put her black dancers to her left, and her white dancers to her right.
They wonder, does Swift never learn?
In conclusion, this is some people on Twitter rn:
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
