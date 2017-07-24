Poland's President Will Veto A Controversial Law That Critics Said Would Weaken Democracy

Under the law, all judges on the Supreme Court would be required to resign and replaced by justices picked by the ruling party — a move the European Union said would break fundamental democratic rights.

In a surprise move, and following intense public outcry, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday morning announced he would veto a controversial law taking power away from the country's Supreme Court and placing it in the hands of the ruling right-wing party. Many saw the law as a step away from democracy. Under the law, all current Supreme Court justices — there are over 80 — would be required to resign. A minister from the government — currently the Law and Justice Party, a right-wing populist party that has ruled since 2015 — would then have handpicked new justices. The government would also have power to remove justices.

Prior to the announcement of Duda's veto, thousands of Poles took to the streets and protested outside of courthouses against a law they decried as draconian, with an estimated 50,000 attending a protest in the capital Warsaw on Thursday.

Protesters also gathered this week outside the presidential palace, begging Duda to carry out the veto. The demonstrations continued over the weekend, with huge crowds in the streets of the capital on Sunday evening.

WARSAW!

The three justice reform bills passed parliament 55-23 in a late Friday-night session that finished at 2 a.m. local time, but the reforms required presidential approval. Duda has said he will veto the two most controversial bills.

In televised remarks delivered from the presidential palace on Monday, Duda said: “Poland’s legal system does need a thorough reorganization, but above all it needs to provide a sense of security. And no change of the legal system should open a divide between society and the state. I needed to make this decision immediately as the proposed changes caused huge emotions.”



Duda's decision to veto sees him openly break with Law and Justice Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, whose agenda he has historically supported since taking office.



Kasczynski has argued that the courts are full of "post communist" judges who have been in power since before the fall of communism 28 years ago and cannot be trusted. "The Polish justice system has a deep sickness which is the collapse of moral principles," he said.

European Union leaders had pleaded for Duda to not sign the law, with Donald Tusk, a former prime minister of Poland and the current president of the European Council, saying parliament had already "tarnished" Poland's reputation with the proposal. “It is my conviction that they are a negation of European values and standards, and that they put our reputation at risk,” said Tusk. “Politically, they move us back in time and space — backward and to the East.”

If the law had passed, Poland could have been stripped of its EU voting rights for breaching the union's "fundamental rights". Those fundamental rights include: "liberty, democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law".

But President Trump honored Poland by visiting earlier in July, giving a nationalistic speech about the survival of the West and making no mention of the country's slide away from democracy.

"As the Polish experience reminds us," Trump said at the time, "the defense of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail and be successful and get what you have to have".

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com. Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

