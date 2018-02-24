Several Other Armed Sheriff's Deputies Reportedly Waited Outside Florida School During Shooting Rampage

Authorities are investigating reports that multiple sheriff's deputies waited outside the Parkland, Florida, school with their guns drawn rather than immediately confronting the gunman who killed 17 students and staff members last week.

CNN reported on Saturday that officers from the nearby Coral Springs Police Department were "stunned and upset" that when they arrived at the scene four Broward County sheriff's deputies were taking cover behind cars in the parking lot with their guns drawn.

NBC News also reported that deputies remained outside the school, but put the number at three.

Now, the sheriff's office is investigating the actions of its staff.





“Detectives are investigating the claims from [the] Coral Springs Police Department that some deputies did not go into the school when they should have,” according to a statement from the Broward County Sheriff's Office to the Washington Post.



One of the four was Scot Peterson, the armed school resource deputy accused of remaining in the same position for four minutes during the shooting rather than entering the building where the massacre was taking place. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said on Thursday that Peterson had resigned.

Coral Springs police officers also told CNN that Peterson and the three other sheriff's deputies did not enter the school building with the police officers, although other Broward County sheriff's deputies who arrived shortly afterwards did.

Since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, the standard police protocol has been that any officer immediately tries to stop the gunman rather than waiting for backup as deadly shooting rampages typically only last a few minutes.

The shooting on Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead, and 14 people injured.

On Friday, the Coral Springs Police Department released a statement about the issue, which Broward Country Sheriff's Office tweeted.

It notes that the police department has not made an official statement regarding the allegations "as it is still an open and active investigation being handled by the Broward Sheriff’s Office."