An Ohio Teen Was Suffocated By His Van's Seats Despite Calling 911 Twice

A 16-year-old Ohio boy died after being trapped in his car in a school parking lot for at least five hours on Tuesday, despite calling 911 twice and explaining exactly where he was.

Kyle Plush was in his Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot at his high school, Seven Hills School in Cincinnati, when he leaned over the third row of seats and into the trunk to grab tennis gear, according the Cincinnati Enquirer. Plush became pinned when the row of seats squashed his chest.

He called 911 twice while trapped, at 3:14 p.m. and 3:35 p.m, but wasn't found until nearly 9 p.m., when his father found him non-responsive.

At 3:14 p.m., Plush called 911, seemingly by using Apple iPhone's Siri voice activation, and yelled that he was trapped in a van and needed help. The Cincinnati Police released information about Plush's 911 calls and the police response.

The notes from the call operator show that Plush said: "Help, I’m stuck in a van outside 7 Hills Parking Lot."



"I’m trapped in my van, help... I can’t hear you. I’m gonna die hear[sic]," he said, according to notes released by police.



The call lasted two minutes and 56 seconds.



At 3:26 p.m., police patrolled the parking lots at Seven Hills High School for 11 minutes, but didn't find anything.