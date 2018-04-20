Thousands Of High School Students Have Walked Out Of Class To Protest Gun Violence

Thousands of high school students around the country walked out of class Friday morning for the National School Walkout aimed at preventing gun violence.
In New York City, thousands of students from across the city are protesting at Washington Square Park, at an event that began at 12 p.m.
Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a shooter killed 17 people on February 14, joined in the walkout — including David Hogg, one of the founders of the #NeverAgain movement.
Hogg tweeted a video of students sitting on the ground in the school courtyard during the protest.
Another leader in the #NeverAgain movement, Emma Gonzalez, was not at Stoneman Douglas HS today for the walkout, but tweeted her support of the protest.
Students at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, CT, posted video on Snapchat as they walked out of class at 10 a.m.
And led chants of "the NRA has got to go, hey hey, ho ho."
In Canton, Michigan, hundreds of students from Salem High School, Canton High School, and Plymouth High School in Canton, Michigan (the three schools make up the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park) walked out of class.
They sat on the campus's football field.
At Coon Rapids High School, Minnesota, students gave speeches about gun violence.
In Detroit, hundreds of students walked out of school.
They held 17 minutes of silence.
And at McKinney North HS in McKinney, Texas, students posted on Snapchat as they walked out of class.
And students held 19 minutes of silence to celebrate the Columbine anniversary.
Hundreds of students walked out of Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Florida.
And students led chants of "enough is enough."
Students also joined in the national school walkout at Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky.
At Plano Senior HS in Plano, Texas, students chanted "gun control."
At Masuk High School in Monroe CT, students held protest signs and sat down on the school track field.
And it wasn't just high schools. Sutton Middle School, in Atlanta, Georgia, had a protest in their school gymnasium.
