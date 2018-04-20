Thousands Of High School Students Have Walked Out Of Class To Protest Gun Violence

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

The event comes on the19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which killed 13 people.

Students from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia marched to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, joining other schools protesting outside the White House.

Over 2600 school walkouts are happening on Friday, at least one event in every state, organizers said. Most are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. local time and to include a moment of silence for the victims of school shootings.

The movement's website explains the reason for the protest: "We are walking out for those who lost their lives to gun violence, to talk about the real problems our country is facing, and to find solutions the problems that our leaders have failed to address."