Thousands Of High School Students Have Walked Out Of Class To Protest Gun Violence

The National School Walkout is happening on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

Posted on
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thousands of high school students around the country walked out of class Friday morning for the National School Walkout aimed at preventing gun violence.

The event comes on the19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which killed 13 people.Students from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia marched to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, joining other schools protesting outside the White House.Over 2600 school walkouts are happening on Friday, at least one event in every state, organizers said. Most are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. local time and to include a moment of silence for the victims of school shootings.The movement&#x27;s website explains the reason for the protest: &quot;We are walking out for those who lost their lives to gun violence, to talk about the real problems our country is facing, and to find solutions the problems that our leaders have failed to address.&quot;
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

In New York City, thousands of students from across the city are protesting at Washington Square Park, at an event that began at 12 p.m.

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a shooter killed 17 people on February 14, joined in the walkout — including David Hogg, one of the founders of the #NeverAgain movement.

Hogg, like many of the protesters today, is wearing orange, the color of the anti-gun violence movement.
Terry Spencer / AP

Hogg tweeted a video of students sitting on the ground in the school courtyard during the protest.

#NationalSchoolWalkout at Stoneman Douglas HS https://t.co/FmaCwFKte2
David Hogg @davidhogg111

#NationalSchoolWalkout at Stoneman Douglas HS https://t.co/FmaCwFKte2

Another leader in the #NeverAgain movement, Emma Gonzalez, was not at Stoneman Douglas HS today for the walkout, but tweeted her support of the protest.

I walked out so far I ended up in NY !❤️ Remembering Columbine today in our moments of silence, in servicing our communities, and in loving each other. Orange is the color for gun violence survivors, and we wear it today in solidarity of one another. https://t.co/9SFSACvMlb
Emma González @Emma4Change

I walked out so far I ended up in NY !❤️ Remembering Columbine today in our moments of silence, in servicing our communities, and in loving each other. Orange is the color for gun violence survivors, and we wear it today in solidarity of one another. https://t.co/9SFSACvMlb

Students at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, CT, posted video on Snapchat as they walked out of class at 10 a.m.

And led chants of "the NRA has got to go, hey hey, ho ho."

In Canton, Michigan, hundreds of students from Salem High School, Canton High School, and Plymouth High School in Canton, Michigan (the three schools make up the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park) walked out of class.

They sat on the campus's football field.

At Coon Rapids High School, Minnesota, students gave speeches about gun violence.

In Detroit, hundreds of students walked out of school.

Walkout in Detroit goes as far as the eye can see. #NationalSchoolWalkout
Evan McMurry @evanmcmurry

Walkout in Detroit goes as far as the eye can see. #NationalSchoolWalkout

They held 17 minutes of silence.

And at McKinney North HS in McKinney, Texas, students posted on Snapchat as they walked out of class.

And students held 19 minutes of silence to celebrate the Columbine anniversary.

Hundreds of students walked out of Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Florida.

And students led chants of "enough is enough."

Students also joined in the national school walkout at Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

#NationalSchoolWalkout in Louisville-metro area: a crowd of @atherton_high students has gathered near the student parking lot. Are you seeing another walkout? Let me know! https://t.co/cav3NR47dL
Mandy McLaren @mandy_mclaren

#NationalSchoolWalkout in Louisville-metro area: a crowd of @atherton_high students has gathered near the student parking lot. Are you seeing another walkout? Let me know! https://t.co/cav3NR47dL

At Plano Senior HS in Plano, Texas, students chanted "gun control."

At Masuk High School in Monroe CT, students held protest signs and sat down on the school track field.

pictures from masuk high school in monroe, ct. #NationalSchoolWalkout
melinda @mellyp_2000

pictures from masuk high school in monroe, ct. #NationalSchoolWalkout

And it wasn't just high schools. Sutton Middle School, in Atlanta, Georgia, had a protest in their school gymnasium.

Power in Protest. #NationalSchoolWalkout
Dan Lloyd @DanAdamLloyd

Power in Protest. #NationalSchoolWalkout

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

