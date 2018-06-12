Teens Stormed Ted Cruz's Office As Part Of A National "Die-In" For Gun Control

Teens affected by gun violence — including survivors of at least three recent high school shootings — laid silently in front of the US Capitol with a "die-in" protest before taking over the offices of Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"We aren’t just fading into the background because it’s summertime. We’re still here and this problem is still a huge thing," said Mollie Davis, 18. Davis just graduated from Great Mills High School in Maryland, where two teens were shot — one fatally — by a fellow student in March.

Davis, who attended March for Our Lives just days after the shooting at her school, was one of the organizers of the National Die-In, with events held around the country on Tuesday to commemorate the two year anniversary of the Pulse massacre.

Forty-nine people, many of them LGBT people of color, died in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. As well as remembering the Pulse victims, the teen protesters are hoping to push legislators for more restrictions on gun laws.

After the DC die-in on the Capitol lawn, students took over the offices of Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz, leaving only when police threatened to arrest them.