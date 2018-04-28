A Mom Was Arrested While Trying To Visit Her Dying Son In A Hospital

Share On more Share On more

A Pennsylvania mother who rushed to the hospital after her son was shot in the chest was arrested in a chaotic scene after staff refused to let family members inside as the building was on lockdown.

Cheirha Rankins, from York, said she was denied a final visit with her 18-year-old dying son, Nylik Moore, on Tuesday afternoon.



"I was no more than three minutes behind [the ambulance]. ... I thought he could still be alive," she told the York Dispatch. "But I was told I had to stay outside."

The hospital, which later apologized to Moore's family for their treatment, was on lockdown, as that is procedure after a victim of violent crime is admitted. It's unclear if Moore was the victim that had caused the lockdown.

As family members tried to gain access to the hospital to see Moore, Rankins was detained by police and arrested for a disorderly charge — although, this was later dropped.

Rankins denied anyone was being disorderly.

"All we were doing was crying and moaning," she told the York Dispatch.

“They had us sitting out there for a whole two hours. We didn’t see my brother," Markai Rankins, Nylik's little brother, told FOX 43.



"I am just frustrated and I understand why the public and media are frustrated at not having all the answers," York City Mayor Michael Helfrich told BuzzFeed News.

Video from the scene shows officers detaining a 17-year-old girl and someone yelling at police "this is fucking racist."



Moore, Rankins, and several of the grieving people shown in the video are black.

Helfrich noted that an investigation into the actions of all people involved would take place, and will examine if race was a factor in the treatment of the victim's family and friends.

"Obviously there is no bigoted or prejudiced action that is acceptable from our police department, and as a representative of York City, I will say the same of the hospital staff. Absolutely unacceptable," said Helfrich.