There's Been A Shooting At A Maryland High School

A school shooting occurred at a high school in Great Mills, Maryland on Tuesday morning.
Great Mills High School confirmed the shooting, with a message on its website saying the event is "contained."
"There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," read the school website.
The St Mary's County Sheriff office confirmed on Twitter there had been an incident at the school, and asked parents to not go to the school, but instead to a nearby high school.
It is unknown if there have been any injuries or fatalities, although local news station NBC 4 Washington tweeted that multiple injuries have been reported.
Last month, police investigated a possible school shooter threat at Great Mills High School, after a Snapchat photo threatening a school shooting circulated.
Principal Jake Heibel released a statement to local media on Feb. 21 about the then-possible shooting risk:
Yesterday we received a report that a student in the hallway during transitions overheard two students mention "shooting" and "school". We interviewed the student with our SRO, viewed video, interviewed other students, and contacted central office. The threat was not substantiated. Late last night, additional information was circulated quite extensively on social media about a potential threat at school today. Law enforcement was contacted and an investigation was conducted, which included interviews with students and parents to determine the validity of the potential threat. The threat to Great Mills High School has not been validated at this time. However, we will have additional security today and we will continue to investigate the source of the postings.
Last Wednesday, local media covered a group of students who walked out Great Mills High School for the National School Walkout in protest of gun violence.
On Tuesday morning, students inside the school building tweeted their fear and sadness about the shooting.
Students are being bused to Leonardtown High School to meet their families.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that his prayers were with students and school personnel.
