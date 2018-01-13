Liam Neeson Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Hollywood Men "A Witch Hunt"

Jim Mone / AP

In a statement given to the Star Tribune in November, Keillor explained his take on the incident:

"I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized," he said. "I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it. We were friends. We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called."

Neither Minnesota Public Radio nor the woman involved have come forward with any information about the inappropriate behavior that resulted in Keillor's dismissal.