A Second Sheriff's Deputy Has Died After An Inmate Allegedly Shot Her While Being Driven To Court

A second Kansas Sheriff's deputy died early on Saturday morning after she and her partner were shot by an inmate they were transporting to court, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday in downtown Kansas City when an inmate got out of the van in a gated area at the Wyandotte County Courthouse. The detainee then somehow overtook and shot the deputies, according to officials.



"It is very possible that with their own firearm, they were both shot," said Sheriff's Major Kelli Bailiff during a press conference on Friday.



Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35, died shortly after being taken to University of Kansas Medical Center on Friday. Deputy Theresa King, 44, died just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Rohrer had served on the force for seven years, while King had served for 13 years.



The suspect, who has not been named authorities, was also shot and has undergone surgery.

The Kansas City Police are investigating the incident.

"We continue to pray for our brothers and sister with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department as we lose our sister this morning. No words could explain the feelings and emotions you feel," wrote Kansas City Police Department on its Facebook page.