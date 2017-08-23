Journalist Kim Wall Remembered As A "Bad Ass" By Her Friends

"This is an industry full of posers... Kim was the opposite."

Danish police announced on Wednesday that remains found floating in Copenhagen harbor matched the DNA of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, leaving a tight-knit community of reporters, scattered all across the world, grappling with the loss of their talented colleague who charmed both sources and friends alike with her empathy and humor. "Kim was a rare breed. She’d ask about digging up city election records and in the same breath remind you, with great delight, that Shakira is pregnant,” said Laura Dimon, a reporter at the NY Daily News, who went to graduate school with Wall. Wall, 30, grew up in Malmö, Sweden, with her parents and brother, but lived abroad most of her adult life. Her mother, Ingrid Wall, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that the family felt “boundless sadness and dismay” at news of her death. “During the horrendous days since Kim disappeared, we have received countless evidence of how loved and appreciated she was, as a human and friend as well as a professional journalist,” wrote her mother. “From all corners of the world comes evidence of Kim's ability to be a person who makes a difference,” she added. BuzzFeed News talked to over half a dozen of her friends and colleagues, who spoke glowingly of her unending curiosity, her love of puns and her impressive knitwear collection. Wall was known amongst her friends as a “good hugger” and regularly dragged them out to karaoke and dumplings. More than anything, they were proud of her adventurous life spent traveling the world telling good stories. After graduating with a bachelors in international relations at the London School of Economics – including a study abroad program at La Sorbonne in Paris – Wall worked in Australia as a reporter for the Swedish embassy, for a European Union Delegation in India and as an intern at the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. In 2012, she moved to New York City to complete a dual-masters degree program in journalism and international relations at Columbia University.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Kim Wall is reported to have died. She was beloved by our community. Our thoug… https://t.co/bq8kElHUPa

Since March 2016, she’d been based in both NYC and Beijing, China, and had plans to move full-time to Beijing with her boyfriend this month.

Wall also travelled constantly for work – since early last year she’d visited Cuba, Sri Lanka, Uganda and the United States – believing that the best stories don’t get told from inside newsrooms. “This is an industry full of posers. A lot of people making their experiences and stories seem more than they actually are. Kim was the opposite. She was living the stories and did no self promotion,” said Christopher Harress, an investigative reporter in Mobile, Alabama for AL.com. Harress met Wall on their first day at Columbia Journalism School, and tried to impress Wall by speaking in Swedish. In return, she introduced herself as “Kim Millionaire” and quoted Notorious B.I.G lyrics.

After winning an International Media Women's Foundation grant to Uganda, she visited and wrote about the torture chambers of former dictator Idi Amin in 2016.

"We knew she was someone we wanted to continue to support because of the quality of her work and the unique human interest stories she was finding that no one else was really looking at," said Nadine Hoffman, deputy director of the IWMF, who led the February 2016 Uganda trip that Wall went on (she later wrote a story about the impact of China on culture and business in Uganda). One of Wall's most recent stories, in Harper's Magazine, funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center, outlined how Cubans accessed pop culture, including memes, telenovelas and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, through a weekly delivery of an external hard drive. Director of Oscar-winning film Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, tweeted a link to her latest Harper's piece, calling her a "fantastic journalist."



Man, so very sad about Kim Wall. She was a fantastic journalist. Read her Cuba piece this summer. Linking THAT -- https://t.co/opLkTH4tF8

Often she travelled and worked with other freelance reporters, teaming up to save costs and share work. She was due to soon publish a piece in Longreads about women’s rights in Sri Lanka, after landing another IMWF grant with a colleague.

“She was able to to take on anything and saw stories where others didn't. She was a bad ass. It's sad that I'm only now seeing how much of a bad ass she was,” said Harress.

Although the full details of her death are not known, she'd been interviewing Danish inventor Peter Madsen about his private submarine, which was financed in part by crowd-funding, when she went missing. “Of course she was profiling some crazy inventor who had his own submarine, that would be the kind of quirky story she would just gravitate towards,” said Hoffman.

Wall's friend Sruthi Gottipati wrote in The Guardian about how Wall's disappearance – she was pre-reporting a story – highlights the dangers freelance reporters face. "As news organizations grapple with shrinking budgets, they increasingly rely on freelancers, who cost less and are often willing to take on the attendant risks reporting in places they wouldn’t send their staff to. Even against this backdrop, the competition is fierce to place stories and female freelancers work hard to ensure their gender isn’t calculated as a liability. So they clam up about the dangers they face and sometimes report before being commissioned to do so," wrote Gottipati. And while friends are horrified and shocked that of all the conflict zones and dangerous places Wall traveled and reported in, she died in Copenhagen, they also don't want that to define her. "It's true that female freelancers are more vulnerable than other freelancers. But she was just doing her job. She could do everything: take pictures, write, film video, report," said Marie Telling, a senior writer and producer at BuzzFeed Food and Tasty, and a friend of Wall's from grad school.

“She was clearly a rising star, to have accomplished what she did. She was gonna do a lot of other great things too,” said Hoffman.

Wall’s boyfriend, who alerted police that she was missing, had got a transfer to continue his graduate studies at a university in Beijing, so he could be with Wall. She told Cong via WeChat in July that they’d rented an apartment together, and could move in after August 15.

“We talked about getting tattoos together. She wanted to get “拆”, which means “to demolish”, a Chinese character that’s always graffitied on the wall of buildings to be demolished. I loved the idea – it says so much about her love of Beijing, and how painful it is to watch the city losing its original beauty in rapid development and urban beautification campaigns,” said Cong. Cong had planned to meet Wall for lunch and a documentary film about North Korea this week.

“If the tragedy didn’t happen, she would have been in Beijing now, biking in alleyways." Wall's upcoming move to China was a cumulation of years of love for the city and culture, and she was already the stories she'd write. A pitch on Mao impersonators had already been accepted and with Cong, she'd planned a story on covering everyday Chinese women who gravitate subconsciously towards feminist ideas. "This, sadly, will remain a story idea," said Cong.





Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!