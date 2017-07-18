The Police Officer Who Killed 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards Has Been Indicted For Murder

Share On more Share On more

The police officer who fired his rifle into a car of black teenagers as they left a party in Balch Springs, Texas — killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards — has been indicted for murder.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the indictment of one murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault by a public servant against officer Roy Oliver, 37, on Monday.



Edwards' family and their lawyer told Dallas News they are "cautiously optimistic" about the charge.



Police had reportedly been responding to a call about underage drunk "kids" when Oliver shot multiple rounds into a Chevrolet Impala carrying Jordan, his two brothers, and two friends.

The teens had been trying to leave the house party after police arrived. Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School, was sitting in the passenger seat. He died at the hospital from gunshot injuries.

In a news conference, Johnson said indicting Oliver, who is white, is not a "political statement."

